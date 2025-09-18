Maruti Suzuki Slashes Car Prices Across Its Popular Models in India

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, has announced a sweeping round of price cuts across its lineup, making many of its most popular models far more affordable. The reductions stretch from entry-level hatchbacks like the Alto K10 to bigger names such as the Brezza and the Grand Vitara. Depending on the model, buyers stand to save anywhere between ₹46,400 and over ₹1.12 lakh. For many customers already considering a new car, this could be just the push they needed.

Key Takeaways

Major Savings: The price drops are significant. The Fronx and Brezza lead the pack, with reductions of up to ₹1,12,600 and ₹1,12,700 respectively.

The price drops are significant. The Fronx and Brezza lead the pack, with reductions of up to ₹1,12,600 and ₹1,12,700 respectively. Hatchbacks Become Cheaper: Smaller cars like the Alto K10, Swift, and Wagon-R are now priced lower, opening doors for more budget-conscious buyers. The Alto K10 alone is cheaper by ₹1,07,600.

Smaller cars like the Alto K10, Swift, and Wagon-R are now priced lower, opening doors for more budget-conscious buyers. The Alto K10 alone is cheaper by ₹1,07,600. SUVs and MUVs Included: The cuts aren’t confined to hatchbacks. Popular models such as the Grand Vitara, Jimny, Ertiga, and XL6 are also part of this revision.

The cuts aren’t confined to hatchbacks. Popular models such as the Grand Vitara, Jimny, Ertiga, and XL6 are also part of this revision. Boost for Buyers: The move makes Maruti Suzuki’s overall portfolio more competitive, offering a timely advantage to those looking for savings.

Big Discounts on Hatchbacks and Small Cars

Maruti Suzuki has long been known for its fuel-efficient small cars, and it’s these very models that now see the steepest price drops. The Alto K10, still a favourite among first-time buyers, now starts at ₹3,69,900 after a reduction of ₹1,07,600. That makes an already low-cost car even more attractive.

The story is similar with other familiar names. The Wagon-R, known for its tall-boy design, starts at ₹4,98,900, which is ₹79,600 lower than before. The Swift, which has remained popular with younger buyers, is now priced from ₹5,78,900, reflecting a cut of ₹84,600. The Baleno, positioned as a premium hatchback, starts at ₹5,98,900 after a price drop of ₹86,100. Even the Dzire sedan isn’t left out, now available from ₹6,25,600, down by ₹87,700.

Here is a quick look at the revised prices for small cars:

Alto K10: ₹3,69,900 (₹1,07,600 cheaper)

Wagon-R: ₹4,98,900 (₹79,600 cheaper)

Ignis: ₹5,35,100 (₹71,300 cheaper)

Swift: ₹5,78,900 (₹84,600 cheaper)

Baleno: ₹5,98,900 (₹86,100 cheaper)

Dzire: ₹6,25,600 (₹87,700 cheaper)

SUVs and MUVs Also Get Price Cuts

The price adjustments extend into the SUV and MUV segment as well. The compact SUV Brezza now begins at ₹8,25,900, a substantial reduction of ₹1,12,700. The Fronx follows closely behind, available from ₹6,84,900 after a cut of ₹1,12,600.

For buyers considering something larger, the flagship Grand Vitara starts at ₹10,76,500, reflecting a drop of ₹1,07,000. The Jimny, a rugged off-roader, is now available for ₹12,31,500 after a reduction of ₹51,900. In the MUV segment, the Ertiga has a new starting price of ₹8,80,000, which is ₹46,400 lower than before.

These broad-based price revisions seem to be a calculated move by Maruti Suzuki, likely aimed at holding its market leadership while fending off increasing competition. For customers, though, it boils down to something much simpler: direct, noticeable savings. For anyone waiting for the right time to buy, this feels like one of those rare opportunities where timing really works in your favor.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Which Maruti Suzuki car has received the biggest price cut?

A. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has received the biggest price cut in terms of amount, with its price reduced by up to ₹1,12,700. The Fronx is a close second with a reduction of ₹1,12,600.

Q. Are these price cuts permanent?

A. These new prices reflect Maruti Suzuki’s revised pricing strategy. However, pricing can be influenced by factors like dealership location, variant chosen, and ongoing offers. It is best to check with your local Maruti Suzuki dealer for the final on-road price.

Q. What is the new starting price of the Maruti Alto K10?

A. After the price reduction of ₹1,07,600, the new starting price for the Maruti Alto K10 is ₹3,69,900 (ex-showroom).

Q. Why has Maruti Suzuki reduced the prices of its cars?

A. While the company has not issued a detailed statement, such price adjustments are often made to stimulate customer demand, stay competitive against rival brands, and clear existing inventory, especially ahead of festive seasons or model updates.