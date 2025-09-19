Maruti Suzuki Victoris Deliveries Start September 22

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is set to begin customer deliveries of its newest model, the Victoris, on Monday, September 22, 2025. The 7-seater strong hybrid SUV opened for bookings last month and has already generated plenty of interest. Positioned above the Grand Vitara in Maruti’s range, the Victoris is also the brand’s first entry into the premium three-row SUV space, which puts it directly against some well-known names in the segment.

Key Takeaways

What: Deliveries of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris are beginning

Deliveries of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris are beginning When: First customer handovers from September 22, 2025

First customer handovers from September 22, 2025 Vehicle Type: 7-seater SUV with a strong hybrid system

7-seater SUV with a strong hybrid system Expected Price: Between ₹15 lakh and ₹22 lakh (ex-showroom)

Between ₹15 lakh and ₹22 lakh (ex-showroom) Main Highlight: Claimed mileage of 25.5 km/l

The Victoris is built on Maruti Suzuki’s global C-platform, the same base as the Grand Vitara. What really sets it apart is its strong hybrid powertrain. It combines a 1.5-litre K15D Atkinson Cycle petrol engine with an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack. Together they deliver a combined 118 PS of power through an e-CVT transmission. The hybrid setup also allows the SUV to run on electric power alone for short stretches, which should make city driving smoother and contribute to its impressive fuel economy figure of 25.5 km/l.

Maruti Suzuki has given the Victoris a long list of features to appeal to family buyers. Higher trims will include a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, and a 360-degree camera. On the safety front, six airbags come standard across all variants along with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist. The more premium trims will also add ADAS technology with features such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist.

When it comes to rivals, the Victoris will go up against the Hyundai Alcazar, Kia Carens, and MG Hector Plus. It does not directly compete with the Toyota Innova Hycross, although the strong hybrid technology and price positioning may appeal to buyers considering lower variants of the Hycross. For Maruti Suzuki, this launch is a strategic step to strengthen its SUV presence in the ₹15 lakh and above segment, where until now its lineup has been relatively thin. Production of the Victoris is being carried out at the company’s Gurugram facility in Haryana.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris?

A. The expected ex-showroom price for the Maruti Suzuki Victoris ranges from ₹15 lakh for the base model to ₹22 lakh for the top-end variant.

Q. What is the mileage of the Victoris?

A. The Victoris has a claimed fuel efficiency of 25.5 kilometres per litre (km/l), thanks to its strong hybrid technology.

Q. Is the Maruti Victoris a 7-seater?

A. Yes, the Victoris is a three-row SUV available with a 7-seater configuration, making it suitable for larger families.

Q. Who are the main competitors of the Maruti Victoris?

A. The main competitors for the Victoris in the Indian market are the Hyundai Alcazar, Kia Carens, MG Hector Plus, and Tata Safari.

Q. When can I test drive the Maruti Victoris?

A. Test drive vehicles are expected to be available at all Maruti Suzuki NEXA dealerships across the country from the third week of September 2025.