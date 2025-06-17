Massive Drop: Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G Plummets to Rs 50,500 on Flipkart – Don’t Miss This Flagship Deal!

The mobile phone market in India is buzzing again, and this time, it’s thanks to a jaw-dropping deal on Flipkart that’s caught the attention of tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G — celebrated for its high-end build and impressive AI capabilities — is now available at a strikingly low effective price of Rs 50,500. Considering its original launch tag, this is a major shift in affordability for a true flagship.

Key Takeaways:

• Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G is currently listed at an effective Rs 50,500 on Flipkart.

• Original price at launch: Rs 99,999.

• Listed now at Rs 52,999 — a flat Rs 47,000 discount.

• Extra Rs 2,650 cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

• Up to Rs 38,600 off via exchange, depending on your old device. • Features include 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED, Exynos 2400 SoC, 50MP triple camera, and 4900mAh battery. • Samsung promises 7 years of OS and security updates.

At launch, the Galaxy S24 Plus 5G with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage was priced at a hefty Rs 99,999. Fast forward to now, and Flipkart has it listed for Rs 52,999 — a nearly 50% cut right off the bat.

That alone is worth noting, but the deal gets sweeter. If you’re using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, there’s an additional Rs 2,650 cashback. This nudges the effective price down to Rs 50,500.

Then there’s the exchange offer. Depending on your old phone’s condition and brand, you could get up to Rs 38,600 off. Realistically, you probably won’t hit that top figure, but even moderate discounts here could make a huge dent in the final price.

What the Galaxy S24 Plus 5G Offers

Released in January 2024, the Galaxy S24 Plus carves out a solid spot in the premium segment — not quite as spec-heavy as the Ultra, but still firmly high-end.

Display & Build

It flaunts a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Quad HD+ resolution (3120 x 1440 pixels). The 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling fluid, while peak brightness hits an impressive 2600 nits. It’s also reinforced with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, has IP68 dust/water resistance, and weighs in at 196 grams.

Color options? Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow — though availability might vary regionally.

Performance & Software

Powering the Indian version is Samsung’s Exynos 2400 SoC. It’s a deca-core setup optimized for multitasking and heavier tasks, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Software-wise, it runs Android 14 with One UI 6.1. And Samsung’s big promise: 7 years of OS and security updates — a serious longevity boost for Android users.

Camera System

Around back, you get: • 50MP main sensor with Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS • 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom • 12MP ultrawide shooter with a 120° field of view

The front has a 12MP camera with Dual Pixel autofocus, and video recording goes all the way up to 8K at 30fps.

Battery & Charging

With a 4900mAh battery, it supports: • 45W wired fast charging • 15W wireless charging • 4.5W reverse wireless charging

Samsung claims up to 29 hours of video playback and 78 hours of audio playback.

Connectivity and Features

Connectivity is future-proofed: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB Type-C 3.2 with DisplayPort. There’s an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and support for Samsung DeX, among other features.

Galaxy AI: The Smart Edge

A big part of the S24 series is Galaxy AI. Here’s a quick look at some standouts:

• Live Translate: Real-time voice/text translations during calls

Real-time voice/text translations during calls • Circle to Search: Highlight anything on-screen for instant Google search

Highlight anything on-screen for instant Google search • Transcript Assist: Converts voice recordings into smart, translated text

Converts voice recordings into smart, translated text • Chat Assist: Helps fine-tune tone and context of messages

Helps fine-tune tone and context of messages • Generative Edit: Edit photos by resizing, removing, or repositioning elements, filled in with AI smarts

These aren’t gimmicks — they actually help, especially for those juggling tasks or dealing with multiple languages.

Changing Sentiment in the Market

Initially, many questioned the value of the S24 Plus compared to its pricier Ultra sibling or even the S23 Plus. On forums like Reddit and Quora, users debated the merits of the Exynos chip and how it compared with Snapdragon variants elsewhere. Some mentioned slight differences in battery efficiency or performance under load.

But now? With this price drop, the S24 Plus enters a whole new category. It’s no longer competing just with other flagships, but with upper mid-range and so-called “flagship killer” models. And it holds its own.

Most online chatter now centers on value: a true flagship experience with long-term updates and advanced features for nearly half the original cost. For many, that’s enough to tip the scales.

How to Max Out Your Savings

Check Flipkart’s Listing: Make sure you’re looking at the 256GB model for the best discount. Use the Right Card: Flipkart Axis Bank credit card offers Rs 2,650 cashback automatically or with a simple click. Go for the Exchange: Input your old phone’s info for a trade-in value. It won’t always be massive, but every bit helps. Watch for Flash Sales: Flipkart’s periodic events like “Big Saving Days” could sweeten the pot further.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G, once priced just shy of a lakh, is now within reach for many more buyers. With a dazzling display, long update cycle, capable camera, and smart AI features, it’s hard to ignore. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to grab a flagship without going overboard, this might be it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q1: What is the effective price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G on Flipkart?

A1: It drops to Rs 50,500 with the listed discount and Flipkart Axis Bank credit card cashback. Exchange offers can reduce it further.

Q2: When did the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G launch in India?

A2: It launched on January 18, 2024.

Q3: Does the Indian variant use Snapdragon or Exynos?

A3: It uses Samsung’s Exynos 2400 processor.

Q4: What are the rear and front camera specs?

A4: Rear: 50MP (main), 10MP (telephoto), 12MP (ultrawide). Front: 12MP.

Q5: How long will it receive software updates?

A5: Samsung promises 7 years of OS and security updates.

Q6: Is it waterproof?

A6: It has an IP68 rating — water and dust resistant.

Q7: Can I use an old phone for exchange?

A7: Yes. Flipkart offers up to Rs 38,600 off, depending on your old device.

Q8: What about battery and charging? A8: 4900mAh battery with 45W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.