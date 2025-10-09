News

MediaTek Introduces Dimensity 9500 Chip for AI-Focused Smartphones

MediaTek launches its new Dimensity 9500 processor at IMC 2025 in New Delhi. The chip targets premium 5G phones with a focus on on-device AI, gaming performance, and better battery life.

By Mahak Aggarwal
4 Min Read
MediaTek Introduces Dimensity 9500 Chip for AI-Focused Smartphones

MediaTek introduced its new high-performance Dimensity 9500 chipset at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 in New Delhi on October 9. The new System-on-Chip (SoC) is built for the next generation of premium 5G smartphones, with a special focus on processing artificial intelligence (AI) tasks directly on the device. The company also shared that it is collaborating with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to produce a future chip using the advanced N2P process, with mass manufacturing expected to begin late next year.

Contents

Key Takeaways

• MediaTek announced the Dimensity 9500 SoC for high-performance 5G mobile phones.
• The chip emphasizes on-device AI features, immersive gaming, and improved battery efficiency.
• OPPO confirmed its upcoming Find X9 Series will feature the new Dimensity 9500 processor.
• MediaTek is partnering with TSMC on a future processor built on the advanced N2P manufacturing process.

During the media showcase, MediaTek demonstrated what the Dimensity 9500 can do. The live demos included AI capabilities such as transforming the style of one image into another and generating 4K images from text prompts. For gaming enthusiasts, MediaTek highlighted the chip’s compatibility with Unreal Engine technologies like Mega Light and Nanite, which help create detailed graphics and realistic lighting effects on mobile devices, almost comparable to console-level visuals.

Several smartphone manufacturers, including Vivo, OPPO, Samsung, Tecno, and Lava, attended the event. Goldee Patnaik from OPPO India confirmed that the company’s upcoming Find X9 Series will be powered by the Dimensity 9500 SoC.

Anku Jain, Managing Director of MediaTek India, spoke about the launch and emphasized that as AI becomes more integrated into daily life, consumers are looking for phones that are not only smarter but also more power efficient. He added that the Dimensity 9500 delivers on-device AI processing and performance that manufacturers can use to enhance user experiences.

Beyond the flagship chip, MediaTek also showcased several devices powered by its processors. These included the HP G1m Chromebook running on the MediaTek Kompanio 520, the Vivo X200 FE featuring the Dimensity 9300+, and the Lumio Arc 5 Projector.

As part of IMC 2025, MediaTek’s representatives participated in various panel discussions such as “Future Gadgets: Designed and Built from India,” “Charting India’s Telecom Vision,” and “Key 6G Use Cases.” To connect with technology enthusiasts, the company also hosted a gaming tournament with more than 50 participants using smartphones powered by Dimensity 8000 and 9000 series chips.

For the second consecutive year, MediaTek served as the official Technology Media Lounge Partner at IMC, further strengthening its role in India’s growing technology ecosystem.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the MediaTek Dimensity 9500?

A. The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 is a new System-on-Chip (SoC), or processor, designed for high-performance 5G smartphones. Its main features are on-device AI processing, support for high-quality mobile gaming, and improved battery usage.

Q. Which phones will use the Dimensity 9500 chip?

A. OPPO has confirmed that its upcoming Find X9 Series will be among the first smartphones to use the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. Other brands like Vivo, Samsung, Tecno, and Lava also attended the announcement event.

Q. What is a “fabless semiconductor company”?

A. A fabless semiconductor company, like MediaTek, designs and sells computer chips but outsources the actual manufacturing to a third-party manufacturer, such as TSMC.

Q. What is the India Mobile Congress (IMC)?

A. The India Mobile Congress (IMC) is a large technology event held in Asia, focusing on telecommunications and digital technology. MediaTek made its announcements at the 2025 edition of this event.

MG Launches Windsor EV Inspire Edition at Rs 16.65 Lakh
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Buds 2a Hit Stores in India
iQOO 15 Launches on October 20 with Top Specifications
Kia Clavis Adds New Variants, Prices Begin at Rs. 16.28 Lakh
Switch From Gmail to Zoho Mail in 5 Easy Steps
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMahak Aggarwal
Follow:
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
Previous Article MG Launches Windsor EV Inspire Edition at Rs 16.65 Lakh MG Launches Windsor EV Inspire Edition at Rs 16.65 Lakh
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review: A Durable Phone with a Huge Battery
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review: A Secure and Powerful Business Laptop
Infinix GT 30 Review
Infinix GT 30 Review: A Budget Gaming Phone That Gets the Job Done
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R: A Solid Contender in the Budget Earbud Segment
moto g86 Power Review
moto g86 Power Review: A Long-Lasting Phone with a Clean Software

Latest News

Motorola Edge 70 Launch Set for November 5 with Ultra-Slim Design
Motorola Edge 70 Launch Set for November 5 with Ultra-Slim Design
By Srishti Gulati
Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 9 live to claim diamonds and skins
Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 9 live to claim diamonds and skins
By Mahak Aggarwal
Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition Launches in India
Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition Launches in India
By Aditi Sharma
Reliance Jio Introduces New JioBharat Phones with Added Safety Functions
Reliance Jio Introduces New JioBharat Phones with Added Safety Functions
By Lakshmi Narayanan
Pixel Watch App Update Introduces New Icon and Color Options
Pixel Watch App Update Introduces New Icon and Color Options
By Aditi Sharma
Motorola Begins Android 16 Update Rollout in India for Select Phones
Motorola Begins Android 16 Update Rollout in India for Select Phones
By Mahak Aggarwal

You Might also Like