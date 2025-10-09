MediaTek Introduces Dimensity 9500 Chip for AI-Focused Smartphones

MediaTek introduced its new high-performance Dimensity 9500 chipset at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 in New Delhi on October 9. The new System-on-Chip (SoC) is built for the next generation of premium 5G smartphones, with a special focus on processing artificial intelligence (AI) tasks directly on the device. The company also shared that it is collaborating with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to produce a future chip using the advanced N2P process, with mass manufacturing expected to begin late next year.

Key Takeaways

• MediaTek announced the Dimensity 9500 SoC for high-performance 5G mobile phones.

• The chip emphasizes on-device AI features, immersive gaming, and improved battery efficiency.

• OPPO confirmed its upcoming Find X9 Series will feature the new Dimensity 9500 processor.

• MediaTek is partnering with TSMC on a future processor built on the advanced N2P manufacturing process.

During the media showcase, MediaTek demonstrated what the Dimensity 9500 can do. The live demos included AI capabilities such as transforming the style of one image into another and generating 4K images from text prompts. For gaming enthusiasts, MediaTek highlighted the chip’s compatibility with Unreal Engine technologies like Mega Light and Nanite, which help create detailed graphics and realistic lighting effects on mobile devices, almost comparable to console-level visuals.

Several smartphone manufacturers, including Vivo, OPPO, Samsung, Tecno, and Lava, attended the event. Goldee Patnaik from OPPO India confirmed that the company’s upcoming Find X9 Series will be powered by the Dimensity 9500 SoC.

Anku Jain, Managing Director of MediaTek India, spoke about the launch and emphasized that as AI becomes more integrated into daily life, consumers are looking for phones that are not only smarter but also more power efficient. He added that the Dimensity 9500 delivers on-device AI processing and performance that manufacturers can use to enhance user experiences.

Beyond the flagship chip, MediaTek also showcased several devices powered by its processors. These included the HP G1m Chromebook running on the MediaTek Kompanio 520, the Vivo X200 FE featuring the Dimensity 9300+, and the Lumio Arc 5 Projector.

As part of IMC 2025, MediaTek’s representatives participated in various panel discussions such as “Future Gadgets: Designed and Built from India,” “Charting India’s Telecom Vision,” and “Key 6G Use Cases.” To connect with technology enthusiasts, the company also hosted a gaming tournament with more than 50 participants using smartphones powered by Dimensity 8000 and 9000 series chips.

For the second consecutive year, MediaTek served as the official Technology Media Lounge Partner at IMC, further strengthening its role in India’s growing technology ecosystem.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the MediaTek Dimensity 9500?

A. The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 is a new System-on-Chip (SoC), or processor, designed for high-performance 5G smartphones. Its main features are on-device AI processing, support for high-quality mobile gaming, and improved battery usage.

Q. Which phones will use the Dimensity 9500 chip?

A. OPPO has confirmed that its upcoming Find X9 Series will be among the first smartphones to use the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. Other brands like Vivo, Samsung, Tecno, and Lava also attended the announcement event.

Q. What is a “fabless semiconductor company”?

A. A fabless semiconductor company, like MediaTek, designs and sells computer chips but outsources the actual manufacturing to a third-party manufacturer, such as TSMC.

Q. What is the India Mobile Congress (IMC)?

A. The India Mobile Congress (IMC) is a large technology event held in Asia, focusing on telecommunications and digital technology. MediaTek made its announcements at the 2025 edition of this event.