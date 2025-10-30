MeitY and Prosus Join Hands for India’s AI Future

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and global technology investor Prosus have announced a strategic partnership to co-host the India AI Impact Summit 2026, set to take place on February 19–20, 2026, in New Delhi.

As part of this collaboration, Prosus will lead a major pre-summit event titled “AI for All: Catalysing Jobs, Growth, and Opportunity.” This initiative aims to spark meaningful conversations on how Artificial Intelligence can drive new employment opportunities and inclusive economic expansion across India.

Key Takeaways

Main Event: MeitY and Prosus are co-organizing the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Dates: The summit will be held on February 19–20, 2026, in New Delhi.

Focus: Shifting the AI narrative from job loss to job creation and economic opportunity.

Pre-Summit: Prosus will host “AI for All,” a series of sessions exploring AI’s impact on employment and growth.

Action Plan: Five “Amrit Manthan” roundtables will collect insights for a national White Paper on AI policy.

A Landmark Global Summit in the Global South

Originally announced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the France AI Action Summit, the India AI Impact Summit 2026 is positioned to become the first major global AI summit hosted in the Global South.

MeitY, which oversees India’s digital innovation and technology policy, is partnering with Prosus, a global investment powerhouse known for backing Indian startups such as Swiggy and PayU. Together, they intend to transform the public dialogue around AI — from fears of automation to a focus on innovation, productivity, and inclusion.

Abhishek Singh, CEO of the India AI Mission and Additional Secretary at MeitY, emphasized that the summit will serve as a platform to demonstrate how AI can expand digital access and create new employment pathways at scale. He noted that this collaboration seeks to position India as a global leader in socially responsible AI development.

Echoing this vision, Sehraj Singh, Managing Director at Prosus India, called AI “one of the most significant technological shifts of our time.” He said India is uniquely positioned to shape this transformation. The “AI for All” initiative, he explained, reflects Prosus’s belief that AI progress must translate into tangible economic and social benefits for people.

The Amrit Manthan Initiative

At the heart of the pre-summit agenda lies Amrit Manthan, a series of five high-level roundtables designed to bring together policymakers, business leaders, startup founders, and academics. The goal is to identify practical opportunities for job creation, skill development, and policy reform across key sectors of the Indian economy.

The five themed discussions are:

Amrit Arogya: AI for Health, Healing, and New Horizons in Care

Amrit Krishi: AI for Abundant Harvests and Farmer Prosperity

Amrit Vidya: AI for Lifelong Learning and Empowering Individual Careers

Amrit Udyog: AI for Smart Industries and a Future-Ready Workforce

Amrit Niti: AI for Inclusive Finance and Empowered Governance

The insights gathered from these sessions will contribute to a comprehensive “AI for All” White Paper, which will be officially presented at the main summit in 2026.

Rentala Chandrashekhar, former IT & Telecom Secretary and ex-President of NASSCOM, who now serves as the Chief Mentor for the AI for All Project, described the initiative as a pivotal moment. He said the real challenge lies in ensuring that AI enhances human capabilities rather than replacing them, calling this collaboration “a model example of how public and private sectors can responsibly shape emerging technology.”

Related FAQs

What is the India AI Impact Summit 2026?

A global summit on Artificial Intelligence hosted by the Government of India, scheduled for February 19–20, 2026, in New Delhi. It aims to explore how AI can be leveraged for societal and economic benefit.

Who are MeitY and Prosus?

MeitY is India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, responsible for national digital policy. Prosus is a global technology investment group with major stakes in Indian companies such as Swiggy and PayU.

What is the “AI for All” initiative?

A pre-summit effort led by Prosus and supported by MeitY, focused on reorienting the AI conversation toward job creation, skill-building, and inclusive growth.

What is “Amrit Manthan”?

A series of five high-level roundtables covering AI’s role in health, agriculture, education, industry, and governance.

Will the summit address job losses due to AI?

Yes, but with a different lens. The initiative aims to shift the conversation from fear of displacement to how AI can generate opportunities, enhance skills, and drive productivity.