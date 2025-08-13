News

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe Launches in India at INR 1.35 Crore

Mercedes-Benz launches the new AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe in India. Priced at ₹1.35 crore, it features a 449 hp mild-hybrid engine and rear-axle steering.

By Mahak Aggarwal
6 Min Read
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe Launches in India at INR 1.35 Crore

Mercedes-Benz has launched the AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe in India, with an ex-showroom price of ₹1.35 crore. This two-door, four-seater performance coupe arrives as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) and marks a unique chapter in the brand’s lineup. It effectively replaces both the C-Class and E-Class coupes in the global market, aiming to strike a balance between sleek design, advanced engineering, and the kind of driving engagement that AMG cars are known for.

For India, it represents something of a niche offering. It isn’t just about raw performance or premium luxury; it’s a blend of both, which could appeal to enthusiasts looking for something a little more focused and a bit less conventional.

Key Takeaways:

  • Price and Arrival: Launched at ₹1.35 crore (ex-showroom), imported as a CBU.
  • Engine: Equipped with a 3.0-litre inline-six petrol engine and a 48V mild-hybrid system.
  • Performance: Delivers 449 hp and 560 Nm of torque. Does 0 to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds.
  • Drivetrain: Features AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel-drive.
  • Handling Tech: Standard rear-axle steering and AMG Ride Control adaptive suspension.
  • Market Fit: Positioned between the former C 43 and E 53. Competes with the BMW M4 and Audi RS 5 Sportback.

Engine and Performance

The CLE 53 Coupe is powered by a 3.0-litre, inline six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, supported by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. This includes an integrated starter-generator that can temporarily boost output by 23 hp and 205 Nm, particularly useful at lower engine speeds. With this added electric assistance, the total output reaches 449 hp and 560 Nm of torque. And thanks to an overboost function, torque can rise to 600 Nm for up to 12 seconds.

Power is transmitted via a 9-speed AMG Speedshift TCT automatic gearbox, sending drive to all four wheels using the brand’s fully variable 4MATIC+ system. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes just 4.2 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h. If that feels too tame, there’s an optional AMG Driver’s Package that bumps it up to 270 km/h.

Design, Dynamics, and Interior

Visually, the AMG CLE 53 asserts its presence with a more muscular stance than the standard CLE. It has wider wheel arches and a broader track that serve both form and function. The signature AMG Panamericana grille, aggressive bonnet lines, and quad-oval exhaust tips round out its performance-first exterior.

Inside, the coupe focuses on the driver. There’s a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch touchscreen that’s tilted slightly toward the driver. The MBUX infotainment system is enhanced with AMG-specific graphics and menus. Other standard highlights include the AMG Performance steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather, sporty seats, and a general layout that keeps things purposeful without overdoing the flash.

Handling is another area where Mercedes-AMG has gone the extra mile. The CLE 53 features AMG Ride Control with adaptive damping that reacts to road conditions and driving style. What really stands out though is the standard rear-axle steering. At speeds below 100 km/h, the rear wheels turn opposite to the front by up to 2.5 degrees, which makes tight turns feel more manageable. At higher speeds, they turn in the same direction, improving stability in fast corners or quick lane changes.

Where It Stands

The AMG CLE 53 Coupe sits somewhere between the outgoing C 43 and E 53 models, both in terms of size and performance. It’s not as extreme as the AMG GT cars, but it still brings plenty of excitement. In the Indian market, it will primarily go up against the BMW M4 Competition and also offers a viable alternative to the more practical Audi RS 5 Sportback.

In that sense, it’s a bit of a wildcard. For someone who wants a coupe that’s fun to drive but still comfortable enough to use regularly, the CLE 53 checks quite a few boxes. And while it might not be for everyone, it does stand out in a segment where individuality is often just as important as outright numbers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Ques: What is the price of the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 in India?

Ans: The ex-showroom price for the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe in India is ₹1.35 crore.

Ques: Is the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 a hybrid?

Ans: Yes, it is a mild-hybrid. It uses a 48V electrical system with an integrated starter-generator that provides an electric boost to the petrol engine.

Ques: What are the main competitors of the AMG CLE 53 Coupe?

Answer: Its main competitors in the Indian market include the BMW M4 Competition and the Audi RS 5 Sportback.

Ques: Does the AMG CLE 53 have rear-wheel steering?

Ans: Yes, the car comes equipped with rear-axle steering as a standard feature, which can turn the rear wheels up to 2.5 degrees.

Ques: What engine is in the AMG CLE 53?

Ans: It is powered by an M256M 3.0-litre, inline six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine.

