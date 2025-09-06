NewsAutomobiles

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Prices Cut by up to Rs 6 Lakh; New Colour Arrives

Mercedes-Benz India lowers prices for the E-Class sedan. The E 200 and E 220d are now more affordable, and a new Sodalite Blue colour is available.

By Mahak Aggarwal
4 Min Read
Mercedes-Benz India has announced a price cut for its popular E-Class sedan, with reductions of up to Rs 6 lakh. The new prices apply to the petrol-powered E 200 and the diesel-powered E 220d, both of which are now positioned more competitively in the luxury segment.

At the same time, the company has introduced a new Sodalite Blue paint option, giving the sedan a refreshed look. The E-Class, already a strong choice for buyers who appreciate space and comfort, now comes across as even more appealing.

Key Takeaways

  • The E 200 Exclusive is now cheaper by Rs 5 lakh, while the E 220d Exclusive gets a reduction of Rs 6 lakh.
  • The revised ex-showroom price is Rs 71 lakh for the E 200 and Rs 72 lakh for the E 220d.
  • A new Sodalite Blue exterior colour has been added.
  • Polar White and High-Tech Silver paint options have been discontinued.

Revised Pricing and New Colour Details

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has long been one of the brand’s most important models in India, especially thanks to its long wheelbase and rear-seat comfort. The new prices make it more attainable without cutting back on features or performance.

The petrol E 200 Exclusive, which was earlier priced at Rs 76 lakh, is now listed at Rs 71 lakh. The diesel E 220d Exclusive has dropped from Rs 78 lakh to Rs 72 lakh, making it a more affordable choice in its class (all prices are ex-showroom, India).

To add some freshness, Mercedes has introduced a new Sodalite Blue shade. At the same time, Polar White and High-Tech Silver have been discontinued. Customers will still have the option of Obsidian Black and Selenite Grey.

Engines and Features Stay the Same

The E-Class remains mechanically unchanged. The E 200 is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 197 hp and 320 Nm of torque. The E 220d uses a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that generates 194 hp and 400 Nm. Both engines are paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox sending power to the rear wheels.

Inside, the cabin continues with its premium features, including dual 12.3-inch displays, a Burmester sound system, three-zone climate control, and reclining rear seats. These elements keep the E-Class positioned strongly against rivals like the BMW 5 Series and Audi A6.

With the next-generation E-Class expected to arrive in India soon, this price correction looks like a strategic step to keep the current model relevant for buyers right now.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What are the new prices for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class in India?

A. The E 200 Exclusive now costs Rs 71 lakh, and the E 220d Exclusive is priced at Rs 72 lakh (ex-showroom).

Q. How much is the price reduction on the E-Class?

A. The price has been reduced by Rs 5 lakh for the E 200 petrol variant and by Rs 6 lakh for the E 220d diesel variant.

Q. Is there a new colour available for the Mercedes E-Class?

A. Yes, Mercedes-Benz has introduced a new Sodalite Blue colour for the E-Class.

Q. Which E-Class colours have been discontinued?

A. The Polar White and High-Tech Silver colours are no longer available for the E-Class in India.

Q. Have the engine or features of the E-Class changed with this update?

A. No, there are no changes to the engine specifications or the features offered on the E-Class. It continues with the same petrol and diesel engine options.

ByMahak Aggarwal
