Meta Adds Hindi and Portuguese to AI Dubbing Tool for Instagram and Facebook Reels

Meta has introduced Hindi and Portuguese support to its AI dubbing tool for Instagram and Facebook Reels, opening new possibilities for creators to share their content across languages. The tool, which previously worked with English and Spanish, can now translate and dub videos into multiple languages, helping creators engage audiences beyond their native regions.

This AI feature goes beyond simple translation. It recreates the creator’s voice and tone in the new language and even syncs the lip movements to match the dubbed audio, making the final video look surprisingly natural. It’s a subtle but important step toward breaking language barriers within Meta’s global creator community.

Key Takeaways

Instagram and Facebook Reels can now be translated between English, Spanish, Hindi, and Portuguese.

The translation feature, powered by Meta AI, dubs the content and offers an optional lip-sync capability.

It’s available for free to all public Instagram accounts and Facebook creators with over 1,000 followers in supported regions.

Users can choose whether or not to view translated content by turning the feature on or off.

Reaching a Wider Audience

Adding Hindi and Portuguese is a smart move for Meta. Both India and Brazil rank among the company’s biggest markets, with millions of creators actively using Reels. By enabling automatic localization, Meta makes it easier for them to connect with more people globally without the need to re-record their videos. It’s also a response to feedback from creators who wanted a more effortless way to share content internationally.

What’s happening behind the scenes is equally impressive. Meta AI analyzes the original audio to capture not just the words, but the creator’s vocal tone and style. It then generates the translated version in that same voice, maintaining the creator’s authenticity. The lip-syncing feature adds another layer of polish, adjusting facial movements so the dubbed version looks as if it were filmed directly in that language.

To ensure transparency, all AI-translated Reels will include a clear “Translated with Meta AI” label. Meta has also emphasized user control, viewers who prefer the original version can easily turn off translations from the video settings.

It’s a small change that could have a big impact, perhaps making it easier for a creator in São Paulo or Mumbai to reach someone in Los Angeles or Madrid, all without ever leaving their camera app.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What languages are supported for Reels translation?

A. Meta’s AI translation tool currently supports English, Spanish, Hindi, and Portuguese. The company has stated that more languages will be added soon.

Q. Who can use the AI translation feature?

A. The feature is available for free to all public Instagram accounts and Facebook creators who have at least 1,000 followers. It is accessible in countries where Meta AI is available.

Q. How does the AI translation work?

A. Meta AI translates the audio, mimics the creator’s voice and tone, and uses a lip-syncing feature to match the speaker’s mouth movements to the new language, creating a natural look.

Q. Can I turn off the translations?

A. Yes, viewers have the option to turn translations on or off. You can also choose to watch a reel in its original language by selecting “Don’t translate” in the three-dot settings menu of the video.

Q. Is the translation feature free?

A. Yes, translating Reels with Meta AI is completely free for eligible creators.