Meta AI Introduces Imagine Me Image Generation to India for Popular Chat Apps

Meta has rolled out its new ‘Imagine Me’ image generation feature in India, integrating it directly into Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp chats. The tool lets users create AI-generated images of themselves by simply typing in prompts during conversations—essentially bringing a playful, visual twist to everyday chats.

Key Takeaways:

‘Imagine Me’ is Meta AI’s new personalized image generator.

Now live in India across Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

Users can input prompts like “imagine me as a 90s rockstar” to generate images.

It works using setup photos uploaded by users.

Users have full control to update or delete their photos anytime.

The idea behind ‘Imagine Me’ is simple but pretty clever. Users type something like “@Meta AI imagine me as a comic book hero,” and Meta’s AI responds by generating an image tailored to their appearance and the prompt. It relies on a few uploaded “setup photos” to get a handle on the user’s look, and then uses the Emu image synthesis model to craft the visuals.

To get started, users just open a chat—be it personal or in a group—with @Meta AI on any of the three supported platforms. If it’s your first time using the feature, you’ll be prompted to upload a handful of photos that help the AI understand your facial features. Once that’s done, you’re free to let your imagination run. Prompts can be as out-there as “imagine me on the moon” or as nostalgic as “imagine me in a Renaissance painting.” The AI-generated image then appears right in the chat, ready to be saved or shared.

Meta has also emphasized user control. Setup photos aren’t locked in—you can delete, retake, or update them whenever you like via the Meta AI settings. And if at any point you’d rather opt out, turning off the feature is just as simple. This built-in flexibility helps address some of the common concerns around privacy and image use in AI applications.

Bringing ‘Imagine Me’ to India isn’t just a one-off move—it’s part of a broader push by Meta to make generative AI more of an everyday tool for users in one of its largest markets. With a massive and growing user base in India, Meta has been steadily expanding its AI footprint here. That includes enabling Meta AI to interact in Hindi and other regional languages, which has already made the assistant more relatable for local audiences.

This feature, in particular, seems aimed at adding a bit more creativity and self-expression to messaging—without users needing to step outside the apps they already use daily.

FAQ Section

Q1: What is Meta AI’s ‘Imagine Me’ feature?

A1: ‘Imagine Me’ is a generative AI tool from Meta that lets users create personalized images of themselves using text prompts. Type something like “imagine me as an astronaut,” and the AI crafts an image that reflects that theme using your likeness.

Q2: Which Meta platforms in India support ‘Imagine Me’?

A2: The feature is available in India across Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp chats.

Q3: How do I use ‘Imagine Me’ on my Meta chat app?

A3: Just open a chat in any supported app and type “@Meta AI” followed by your prompt—for example, “@Meta AI imagine me as a superhero.” If it’s your first time, you’ll need to upload a few photos to help the AI understand your appearance.

Q4: Can I control my privacy with the ‘Imagine Me’ feature?

A4: Absolutely. Meta has made it clear that users are in control of their setup photos. You can update, delete, or manage them anytime from the settings. You can also retake your photos or turn the feature off entirely.

Q5: Is ‘Imagine Me’ available in other languages besides English in India?

A5: While Meta AI supports Hindi and a few other languages for general chat, the ‘Imagine Me’ prompts currently work best in English. That said, the AI might still pick up on context from other supported languages.