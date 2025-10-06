News

Meta Announces Candle Subsea Cable to Boost Internet in East and Southeast Asia

Meta unveils the Candle submarine cable, set to be the highest capacity in the APAC region. The cable will connect Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, and more by 2028.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced its latest submarine cable project called Candle. This new undersea network will link several countries across East and Southeast Asia by 2028. Once completed, Candle is expected to become the highest capacity cable in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The goal is to enhance internet speeds and handle the growing data demands driven by artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and other digital services that keep expanding every year.

Key Takeaways

  • New Cable: Meta is building the Candle subsea cable, which will connect Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.
  • High Capacity: It will feature a total capacity of 570 terabits per second (Tbps), making it the largest in the region.
  • Completion Date: The project is expected to be completed and fully operational by 2028.
  • Bifrost Cable: Meta also confirmed the completion of the Bifrost cable system, another major network link in the region.

Submarine cables form the backbone of the global internet, carrying over 98 percent of all international data traffic. These fiber optic cables are laid across the ocean floor, connecting continents and countries in a vast, unseen web. Meta’s investment in infrastructure like Candle is part of its ongoing effort to manage the ever-growing amount of data generated by its platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Stretching over 8,000 kilometers, the Candle cable is projected to connect more than 580 million people across the region. Its impressive 570 Tbps capacity comes from a newly developed 24 fiber-pair technology. To put that in perspective, fiber pairs are a bit like traffic lanes on a highway—more lanes mean more cars can pass through at once. In this case, more fiber pairs allow for greater data flow, which leads to faster and more stable internet connections for users. Meta is working closely with several leading telecommunication companies in Asia to bring this ambitious project to life.

This announcement also ties into Meta’s broader plan to expand its global internet infrastructure. Alongside Candle, the company confirmed that the Bifrost cable system is now complete. Bifrost connects Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines to the west coast of the United States, serving as another vital route for digital traffic. Meta is also developing Project Waterworth, a global subsea cable system expected to link five continents, including Asia, by the end of this decade. These large-scale efforts underline the company’s commitment to improving global connectivity, especially in fast-growing digital markets.

Better internet infrastructure has a ripple effect that reaches far beyond faster speeds. It strengthens local economies, helps small businesses reach international audiences, and lays the groundwork for new technologies such as AI, remote work tools, and advanced cloud services. For everyday users, it translates into smoother video streaming, quicker website loading, and clearer online calls. As the number of internet users in Asia continues to rise and data consumption grows, high-capacity cables like Candle are becoming essential to keeping the digital world running efficiently for billions of people.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the Meta Candle subsea cable?

A. Candle is a new submarine fiber optic cable being built by Meta. It will connect six countries in East and Southeast Asia to provide high-speed internet connectivity.

Q. Which countries will the Candle cable connect?

A. The Candle cable will connect Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Q. What is the capacity of the Candle cable?

A. The Candle cable will have a capacity of 570 terabits per second (Tbps), making it the largest capacity cable in the Asia-Pacific region upon completion.

Q. When will the Candle cable be operational?

A. The Candle cable is expected to be ready for service in 2028.

Q. Why is Meta investing in subsea cables?

A. Meta is investing in subsea cables to build a stronger, more reliable global internet. This infrastructure supports its family of apps and services, handles the growing demand for data from AI, and helps connect more people to faster internet.

Q. What is the Bifrost cable system?

A. The Bifrost cable system is another of Meta’s subsea cable projects, which is now complete. It connects Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines directly to the west coast of the United States.

