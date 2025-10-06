Meta Announces Candle Subsea Cable to Boost Internet in East and Southeast Asia

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced its latest submarine cable project called Candle. This new undersea network will link several countries across East and Southeast Asia by 2028. Once completed, Candle is expected to become the highest capacity cable in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The goal is to enhance internet speeds and handle the growing data demands driven by artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and other digital services that keep expanding every year.

Submarine cables form the backbone of the global internet, carrying over 98 percent of all international data traffic. These fiber optic cables are laid across the ocean floor, connecting continents and countries in a vast, unseen web. Meta’s investment in infrastructure like Candle is part of its ongoing effort to manage the ever-growing amount of data generated by its platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Stretching over 8,000 kilometers, the Candle cable is projected to connect more than 580 million people across the region. Its impressive 570 Tbps capacity comes from a newly developed 24 fiber-pair technology. To put that in perspective, fiber pairs are a bit like traffic lanes on a highway—more lanes mean more cars can pass through at once. In this case, more fiber pairs allow for greater data flow, which leads to faster and more stable internet connections for users. Meta is working closely with several leading telecommunication companies in Asia to bring this ambitious project to life.

This announcement also ties into Meta’s broader plan to expand its global internet infrastructure. Alongside Candle, the company confirmed that the Bifrost cable system is now complete. Bifrost connects Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines to the west coast of the United States, serving as another vital route for digital traffic. Meta is also developing Project Waterworth, a global subsea cable system expected to link five continents, including Asia, by the end of this decade. These large-scale efforts underline the company’s commitment to improving global connectivity, especially in fast-growing digital markets.

Better internet infrastructure has a ripple effect that reaches far beyond faster speeds. It strengthens local economies, helps small businesses reach international audiences, and lays the groundwork for new technologies such as AI, remote work tools, and advanced cloud services. For everyday users, it translates into smoother video streaming, quicker website loading, and clearer online calls. As the number of internet users in Asia continues to rise and data consumption grows, high-capacity cables like Candle are becoming essential to keeping the digital world running efficiently for billions of people.

