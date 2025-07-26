MG Cyberster Electric Sports Car Arrives in India for Rs 74.99 Lakh

MG Motor India has officially rolled out the Cyberster, its all-electric two-seater convertible, into the Indian market. Priced at Rs 74.99 lakh (ex-showroom), this electric roadster marks MG’s boldest and perhaps most attention-grabbing entry yet. It’s not just another EV; it’s a fully imported (CBU) halo product meant to show off the brand’s engineering and design muscle.

Key Takeaways:

MG Cyberster launched in India at Rs 74.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Dual-motor AWD electric roadster with 544 PS and 725 Nm torque

0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds; top-spec variant only

77 kWh battery with 520 km CLTC-claimed range

Features include scissor doors, soft-top roof, and premium Alcantara interior

No direct competitors in the Indian EV market

Imported as a CBU; aimed at enhancing MG’s brand presence

The Cyberster comes in at Rs 74.99 lakh for the dual-motor variant. It’s powered by an All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) setup with two electric motors delivering a combined output of 544 PS and 725 Nm of torque. That kind of performance helps it sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds, which, frankly, is supercar territory.

One of the first things you’ll notice about the Cyberster is its dramatic styling. The scissor doors, which open vertically, are the kind of flair you’d usually expect from Italian exotics. Then there’s the electronically operated soft-top roof, offering the wind-in-your-hair experience at the push of a button. It’s got the looks, and it’s got the theatre.

MG is offering only the top-spec version in India, with the full dual-motor AWD configuration. It’s paired with a 77-kWh battery pack, which MG says offers a claimed range of 520 km under the CLTC (China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle). Now, real-world figures might vary, but even so, that’s impressive range for a car in this segment.

Design-wise, the Cyberster embraces its role as a head-turner. Its low-slung, two-seater roadster shape is matched by 20-inch alloy wheels and arrow-shaped tail lights. These aren’t just nice-to-haves; they help the car stand out in a way that’s rare in the current EV landscape.

Step inside, and the interior feels tailored for driving pleasure. There’s a wrap-around cockpit with three integrated digital displays that handle everything from the instrument cluster to infotainment. Materials like Alcantara and metallic accents add to the sporty yet premium vibe.

What’s particularly interesting is that the Cyberster doesn’t really have a direct rival in India. There’s nothing else like it in the electric segment at this price, and even among traditional ICE-powered sports cars, there’s no convertible EV alternative. While buyers might compare it with entry-level luxury sports coupes from German brands, those are still combustion-engine cars. In that sense, the Cyberster kind of stands on its own.

Ultimately, this isn’t a car that will sell in big numbers, and that’s probably not the point. MG seems more interested in using the Cyberster to elevate its image in India, showcasing what the brand is capable of when it goes all-in on design, performance, and electric tech.

