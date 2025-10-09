MG Launches Windsor EV Inspire Edition at Rs 16.65 Lakh

MG Motor India has expanded its electric vehicle portfolio with the introduction of the new Windsor EV Inspire Edition. The company has launched this premium model at an introductory price of Rs 16.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The Windsor EV is positioned to attract buyers looking for an electric car with more luxurious features and a longer driving range, placing it in a competitive segment of the Indian automobile market.

Key Takeaways

Price: The MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition is priced at Rs 16.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition is priced at Rs 16.65 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioning: It is a premium compact electric vehicle placed above the company’s entry-level EVs.

It is a premium compact electric vehicle placed above the company’s entry-level EVs. Battery and Range: The car comes with a 50.3 kWh battery pack, offering an ARAI-certified range of 461 kilometres on a single charge.

The car comes with a 50.3 kWh battery pack, offering an ARAI-certified range of 461 kilometres on a single charge. Key Features: It includes a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS safety functions, and a large dual-screen setup on the dashboard.

It includes a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS safety functions, and a large dual-screen setup on the dashboard. Competition: It will go up against the top variants of the Tata Nexon EV and the Mahindra XUV400.

The MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition is designed to offer a more premium experience compared to other electric cars in a similar price bracket. At its core is a 50.3 kWh battery pack that powers a permanent magnet synchronous motor. This setup produces 176 PS of power and 280 Nm of torque, allowing the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 8.5 seconds. The 461 km certified range makes it suitable for both city commutes and occasional highway trips.

On the inside, the cabin of the Windsor EV gets a modern layout. The main highlight is the dual-screen system, which includes a digital instrument cluster and a central touchscreen infotainment unit. The Inspire Edition comes with premium leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof. For convenience, it offers features like automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, and MG’s connected car technology which allows owners to control certain car functions through a mobile app.

Safety has also been given close attention. The Windsor EV Inspire Edition is equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). This package includes features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and automatic emergency braking, which add a layer of safety during driving. Standard safety equipment includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, and electronic stability control (ESC).

With this launch, MG Motor India aims to strengthen its position in the country’s growing electric vehicle space. The Windsor EV Inspire Edition fills a spot in the company’s lineup for customers who want a feature-rich and powerful EV without moving into the luxury segment. It offers a combination of performance, range, and modern technology that directly challenges existing popular models in the Indian market.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What does the price of the MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition?

A. The MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition has been launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 16.65 lakh in India.

Q. What is the battery range of the MG Windsor EV?

A. The car is equipped with a 50.3 kWh battery and has an ARAI-certified range of 461 kilometres on a full charge.

Q. What are the main competitors of the MG Windsor EV?

A. The primary competitors for the MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition are the top-end models of the Tata Nexon EV Long Range and the Mahindra XUV400.

Q. Does the MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition have a sunroof?

A. Yes, this edition comes equipped with a large panoramic sunroof.

Q. What is ADAS and is it available in the Windsor EV?

A. ADAS stands for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. The MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition comes with Level 2 ADAS, which includes safety functions like adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking.