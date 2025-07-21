MG M9 Electric MPV Launched In India At Rs 69.90 Lakh, Check Details

MG Motor India has officially launched the M9 electric MPV, pricing it at ₹69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, MG introduces India’s first fully electric luxury MPV, a move that clearly targets both large families and business-class executive travel. Imported as a completely built-up (CBU) unit, the M9 isn’t just another electric vehicle, it’s trying to carve out a fresh segment altogether.

Here are the key takeaways from the launch:

Price and Positioning: The MG M9 is priced at ₹69.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and is positioned as a luxury electric MPV.

The MG M9 is priced at ₹69.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and is positioned as a luxury electric MPV. Battery and Range: It comes with a large 90 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of 540 km on the NEDC test cycle.

It comes with a large 90 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of 540 km on the NEDC test cycle. Performance: The electric motor produces 245 hp and 350 Nm of torque, powering the front wheels.

The electric motor produces 245 hp and 350 Nm of torque, powering the front wheels. Key Features: The main highlights include middle-row captain seats with massage functions, a dual panoramic sunroof, and a Level 2 Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS).

The main highlights include middle-row captain seats with massage functions, a dual panoramic sunroof, and a Level 2 Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS). Competition: It will compete with the Toyota Vellfire in the luxury MPV space and present a unique proposition against other premium EVs.

Let’s break down what this launch means:

Price and Positioning

The M9 is priced at ₹69.90 lakh, placing it squarely in the luxury EV bracket. It’s not just about the tech, this one is aiming to blend comfort, space, and clean mobility in a way few have attempted in the Indian market.

Battery and Range

At its core is a substantial 90 kWh battery pack. MG claims it can manage up to 540 km on a single charge, though that figure is based on the NEDC cycle, which is known to be a bit optimistic. So, realistically, you’re probably looking at a somewhat lower range in day-to-day driving.

Performance

Under the hood (or more accurately, in the floor), there’s an electric motor that puts out 245 hp and 350 Nm of torque, driving the front wheels. It supports both AC and DC fast charging. Using a DC fast charger, the battery can go from 20% to 80% in about 35 to 40 minutes. With AC charging, it’ll take longer, likely several hours for a full top-up.

Features and Design

Where the M9 really wants to stand out is in passenger experience. The long wheelbase gives it a spacious feel, and it comes in a 7-seater layout with middle-row captain seats that are genuinely plush. These aren’t just any seats either, they’re power-adjustable, ventilated, heated, and even offer massage functions. Think business-class, on wheels.

Inside, there’s a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a fully digital driver’s display, wireless charging, and a multi-zone climate control system. A dual panoramic sunroof adds to the premium vibe. Safety isn’t left behind either, thanks to Level 2 ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

On the exterior, the M9 has a rather commanding presence. A large, closed grille and sharp LED headlamps set the tone, while sliding rear doors make for easier ingress and egress, especially in tighter spaces.

Market Position and Rivals

At nearly ₹70 lakh, this isn’t a mass-market vehicle. Its most direct competitor is the Toyota Vellfire, though that one runs a hybrid powertrain and costs quite a bit more. In terms of electric MPVs, there’s really no direct rival at this level. There’s the BYD E6, but that’s more utilitarian and geared toward fleets. Buyers might also look at the Kia Carnival or even some luxury SUVs in the same price band.

Since it’s a CBU, availability will be limited, and it’ll only be sold through select MG dealerships. But for those who want something different, something that feels luxurious, tech-forward, and genuinely spacious, the MG M9 might just be worth a closer look.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the on-road price of the MG M9?

A1: The on-road price of the MG M9 will be higher than the ₹69.90 lakh ex-showroom price. It will vary by state depending on RTO charges, insurance, and other applicable taxes.

Q2: What is the real-world range of the MG M9 electric MPV?

A2: The claimed range is 540 km based on the NEDC cycle. The real-world range will likely be between 380 km to 450 km on a full charge, depending on factors like driving style, traffic, and use of air conditioning.

Q3: Is the MG M9 a 7-seater or an 8-seater?

A3: The MG M9 launched in India is a 7-seater. It features two individual captain seats in the middle row and a bench seat for three passengers in the third row.

Q4: Who are the main competitors of the MG M9 in India?

A4: The MG M9’s primary competitor is the Toyota Vellfire in the luxury MPV segment. As an electric vehicle, it also competes for attention against other premium EVs in its price range, while the Kia Carnival serves as a diesel-powered alternative.