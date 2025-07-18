MICA Introduces School of Applied Creativity, Launches Expert AI Advisory Board

MICA, formerly known as Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad, recently announced its new School of Applied Creativity. It’s an initiative focused on developing student skills at the crossroads of imagination, storytelling, media, and artificial intelligence. The launch happened at a conference attended by Ms. Tina Ambani, Chairperson of the MICA Foundation, and Ms. Jaya Deshmukh, MICA’s Director & CEO.

The school will offer two residential programs one is a year-long Crafting Creative Communications (CCC) program, and the other, slightly longer, is a two-year PGP in Media, Content & Entertainment. Both programs are set to start in July 2026, initially welcoming around 80 to 100 students. The CCC program has been revamped significantly, with a renewed emphasis on applied creativity, while the two-year course specifically targets students aiming to lead future content and media landscapes. Admissions will continue through the existing written test, MICAT. Additionally, MICA plans to introduce online masterclasses in the future to broaden accessibility across the country and even internationally.

Interestingly, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Mr. Shekhar Kapur has stepped in as the Chief Mentor for the school. That’s quite a notable move, considering his experience in creative storytelling and international filmmaking.

Ms. Tina Ambani remarked that MICA has consistently been ahead in understanding the real value of imagination—something she calls a ‘future currency.’ She emphasized MICA’s continued commitment to nurturing creative leaders. Meanwhile, Ms. Jaya Deshmukh offered her insights, suggesting that while artificial intelligence broadly democratizes knowledge, it’s really human imagination, creativity, and cultural understanding that’ll set individuals apart. She noted that India is increasingly facing a gap when it comes to AI-trained professionals, and this new school directly addresses that gap, combining creativity and tech seamlessly.

Alongside the launch, Mr. Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, Partner at Catalincs and the former CMD of Cognizant India, announced the formation of the MICA AI Advisory Board. This board includes an impressive mix of experts, including professionals from Amazon, Google DeepMind, Salesforce, and other influential organizations. According to Dr. Githa Heggde, MICA’s Dean, this advisory group will guide MICA in building creative leadership, particularly with a strategic focus on integrating AI into curriculum and research.

The board’s tenure is initially set for three years and will closely partner with MICA’s executive leadership. Among their many responsibilities, they’ll advise on overall AI strategy, curriculum integration, and will produce opinion papers exploring various intersections—like AI with customer relations, creativity, and narratives. Additionally, they’ll encourage research initiatives and international partnerships.

The advisory board features notable names:

Mr. Niraj Nirmal, Amazon Artificial General Intelligence

Ms. Dawn Bloxwich, Google DeepMind

Mr. Vivek Ganotra, SentiSum, formerly Salesforce UK

Mr. Shekhar Kapur, Chief Mentor, School of Applied Creativity

Dr. Maya Indira Ganesh, Leverhulme Centre, University of Cambridge

Ms. Ganga Ganapathi, Publicis Sapient

Mr. Himanshu Vashishtha, Sixth Factor Consulting (MICA alumnus)

Mr. Suhaan Mukerji, PLR Chambers

Mr. Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, Catalincs

The conference wrapped up with an engaging fireside chat titled “Beyond Data – Why Imagination Will Define the Next Economy.” It was moderated by Malika Rodrigues, a MICA alumna, and featured distinguished panelists such as Ms. Aparna Kumar, former CIO of State Bank of India and HSBC, along with Mr. Shekhar Kapur and Mr. Suraja Kishore, ex-CEO of BBDO. The discussion reinforced the growing importance of creativity as a strategic element that can drive both societal and economic value.

