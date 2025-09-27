News

Microsoft Photos Now Automatically Organizes Your OneDrive Pictures

Microsoft Photos on Windows gets a new AI feature to auto-categorize your OneDrive pictures into folders like Animals, Food, and more. Learn how it works.

By Shweta Bansal
4 Min Read
The Microsoft Photos app on Windows is rolling out a smart update that might save people a lot of scrolling and searching. It now automatically categorizes pictures stored in your OneDrive, sorting them into folders based on what’s in the photo. The idea is pretty straightforward: instead of manually digging through a big library of images, you’ll have them neatly grouped for quicker access. Right now, this update is only being tested with Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev channels.

Key Takeaways

  • The Photos app will automatically sort pictures from your OneDrive account.
  • Photos are grouped into categories like Animals, Food, People, Vehicles, and more.
  • The feature is currently available for Windows Insiders using Photos app version 2024.11050.3002.0.
  • All photo processing is done within your personal OneDrive account to protect your privacy.
  • You can turn this feature off in the app’s settings if you prefer not to use it.

Anyone who’s ever tried finding a specific photo in a collection of thousands knows how frustrating it can get. Microsoft seems to be leaning into that problem with this new categorization tool in its default Photos app. Once enabled, the feature scans your pictures stored in OneDrive and places them into categories. For instance, photos of your dog or cat will automatically be grouped under Animals, while snapshots of dinners or holiday meals would be collected under Food.

An important detail here is that this all happens within your own OneDrive account. Microsoft has made it clear the process is private and doesn’t involve the company peeking at your photos. That assurance matters, particularly to those who worry about how cloud services handle personal data. And for those who simply don’t like the idea of automated sorting, it’s easy enough to switch off. You just need to open the Photos app, go into Settings, and turn off the option labeled “Group my OneDrive photos by category.”

It’s worth noting that Microsoft isn’t the first to try this. Google Photos and Apple Photos have had similar content-based sorting features for a long time, and many users rely on them daily. Still, adding this capability to Microsoft Photos makes the app a stronger option for Windows and OneDrive users, especially those who prefer to keep everything inside the Microsoft ecosystem.

At the moment, the update is still in testing with Windows Insiders, who usually get first access to new features. If all goes smoothly, though, it should roll out more widely in the near future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the new feature in Microsoft Photos?

A: The Microsoft Photos app can now automatically scan your pictures stored in OneDrive and group them into categories like Animals, Food, People, and Vehicles.

Q2: Does this feature work for photos stored on my computer’s local hard drive?

A: No, the auto-categorization feature currently only works for photos that are stored in your Microsoft OneDrive cloud storage account.

Q3: Is this photo-sorting feature available to everyone?

A: Not yet. It is currently being tested by users in the Windows Insider program (Canary and Dev channels). It will likely be released to the public after the testing is successful.

Q4: Is my privacy protected with this new feature?

A: Yes. Microsoft states that all the photo analysis and sorting happen privately within your own OneDrive account.

Q5: Can I turn off the auto-categorization feature?

A: Yes, you can disable the feature at any time from the Settings menu inside the Microsoft Photos app.

An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
You Might also Like