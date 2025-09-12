Microsoft Teams Now Automatically Flags Malicious Links

Microsoft has introduced a new security layer to its collaboration platform, Microsoft Teams. The app will now automatically scan links shared in private chats and team channels to check if they are dangerous. If the system finds that a link leads to a phishing page or a site known for spreading malware, users will see a warning page instead of being taken to the harmful site. The protection works in real time and is designed to stop users from falling victim to cyberattacks that increasingly target collaboration tools.

Key Takeaways

Microsoft Teams now includes automatic protection against malicious links.

The feature scans for phishing sites, malware, and other online threats.

Users are shown a clear warning page if they try to open a risky link.

The protection is powered by Microsoft Defender for Office 365 and is available to business customers with supported subscription plans.

How the New Protection Works

The feature relies on Microsoft’s Safe Links technology, which is already a central part of the Defender for Office 365 security service. When someone clicks on a link in Teams, Safe Links immediately checks the destination against Microsoft’s constantly updated database of known threats.

If the link is unsafe, the person is redirected to a full-page warning that explains the risk. This prevents them from unknowingly visiting sites designed to steal login information or install malware. The process takes place almost instantly, so it does not interrupt the normal flow of work. The protection applies to links shared both internally by colleagues and externally by guests in Teams meetings, chats, and channels.

Why This Feature is Needed

Cybercriminals are increasingly using workplace communication platforms as attack points. Since employees tend to trust links shared by co-workers, these platforms present an attractive target for phishing. In many cases, it only takes one employee clicking on a bad link for an entire organization’s network and sensitive data to be at risk.

With remote and hybrid work models now widespread in India and across the world, keeping communication channels secure has become a top priority. This automatic link-scanning feature provides an added layer of defense built directly into the app where millions of people already work every day. It protects users without requiring extra installations or changes to their habits.

For administrators, it also offers a simple way to enforce security policies across the organization and reduce the risk of human error. The feature is enabled by default for organizations subscribed to Microsoft Defender for Office 365 Plan 1 or higher.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Is this feature turned on by default?

A. Yes, for organizations with a qualifying Microsoft Defender for Office 365 subscription, Safe Links protection for Microsoft Teams is enabled automatically.

Q. Which Microsoft 365 plans include this protection?

A. This feature is available for subscribers of Microsoft Defender for Office 365 Plan 1, Plan 2, Microsoft 365 E5, and Microsoft 365 A5.

Q. Does this scan links shared by people outside my organization?

A. Yes, the Safe Links feature scans all links shared within Teams, regardless of whether they come from an internal user or an external guest.

Q. Can an administrator disable this feature?

A. Yes, IT administrators have the option to customize or disable Safe Links policies through the Microsoft 365 Defender portal.

Q. What should I do if a safe link is incorrectly marked as malicious?

A. If a link is incorrectly blocked, users should contact their IT department. Administrators can review the blocked link and, if it is confirmed to be safe, add it to an “allow” list to prevent it from being blocked in the future.