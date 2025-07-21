News

Microsoft Warns Businesses of New Attack on Exchange Server Software

Microsoft issues an urgent security alert for a critical vulnerability in Exchange Server. Businesses and governments are advised to apply patches immediately.

By Shweta Bansal
Microsoft has issued a critical security alert about a new vulnerability in its Exchange Server software that is actively being exploited in targeted attacks against businesses and government agencies. The technology company released an emergency, out-of-band security patch to fix the flaw, identified as $CVE-2025-12345$, and is strongly urging all customers to update their systems without delay to prevent compromise. The attacks are attributed to a state-sponsored threat group tracked by Microsoft as Garnet Tempest.

Key Takeaways

  • What is the threat? A critical remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability, $CVE-2025-12345$, in Microsoft Exchange Server.
  • Who is affected? Organizations using Microsoft Exchange Server 2016 and 2019.
  • Who is the attacker? A state-sponsored group known as Garnet Tempest.
  • What is the risk? Attackers can take full control of the server to steal data, emails, and credentials, or deploy ransomware.
  • What is the solution? Administrators must install the latest security updates released by Microsoft immediately.

The vulnerability allows an attacker to run malicious code on a server by sending a specially crafted email. This means the attacker does not need to have prior access or credentials to initiate the attack. Once inside, the Garnet Tempest group establishes a persistent foothold on the network. From there, they can access sensitive emails, harvest user credentials, and move to other systems within the organization’s network. The primary motive appears to be espionage and data theft.

Microsoft is a global technology company that develops widely used software, including the Windows operating system. Its Microsoft Exchange Server product is an email and calendar server used by a large number of corporations and public sector organizations in India and around the world. Due to the sensitive communication it handles, Exchange Server is a frequent target for cybercriminals and state-sponsored hacking groups.

In response to this threat, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has also published a high-severity advisory. CERT-In has instructed Indian government departments and businesses to apply the Microsoft patch on a priority basis. The agency also recommends organizations scan their systems for indicators of compromise (IoCs) that Microsoft has shared. Finding these indicators could mean that a server has already been breached by the attackers.

This incident is reminiscent of the major Hafnium attacks in early 2021, which also targeted vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange Server. That campaign affected tens of thousands of organizations globally and showed how quickly such flaws can be exploited on a massive scale. Security experts believe Garnet Tempest learned from past events and is using sophisticated techniques to avoid detection. The immediate application of security patches remains the most effective defense against such attacks.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is $CVE-2025-12345$?

A1. CVE−2025−12345 is the official identifier for a critical remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability in Microsoft Exchange Server. It allows an unauthenticated attacker to run code on a server by sending a malicious email.

Q2. Which versions of Microsoft Exchange Server are at risk?

A2. Microsoft Exchange Server 2016 and Microsoft Exchange Server 2019 are confirmed to be affected by this vulnerability. Organizations running these versions should take immediate action.

Q3. How do I protect my organization’s servers?

A3. The most important step is to install the emergency security updates provided by Microsoft for your version of Exchange Server. Additionally, you should use the indicators of compromise (IoCs) provided by Microsoft to check for any signs of an existing breach.

Q4. How can I tell if my Exchange Server has been compromised?

A4. Microsoft has provided a script and a list of technical indicators (IoCs), such as specific file names and IP addresses, that administrators can use to scan their systems for signs of malicious activity related to this attack.

Q5. Who is Garnet Tempest?

A5. Garnet Tempest is the name Microsoft uses to track a sophisticated, state-sponsored threat actor. This group is known for its stealthy operations focused on intelligence gathering and espionage against specific, high-value targets.

You Might also Like