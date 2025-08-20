Milagrow launches India's first AI-powered self-emptying bagless robotic vacuum cleaner.

Milagrow, a pioneer in consumer robotics in India, has launched what it calls the country’s first AI-powered self-emptying, bagless robotic vacuum cleaner: the BlackCat 25 ULTRA. The product is aimed at people who are constantly juggling busy schedules and need a more efficient way to keep their homes clean without the daily hassle.

At the core of the BlackCat 25 ULTRA is a 3-litre dustbin that’s both self-emptying and bagless, which, in theory, could mean up to 70 days of hands-free cleaning. That’s a long time to go without having to worry about vacuum maintenance. For anyone who’s dealt with disposable bags and their recurring cost or waste, this alone feels like a refreshing change.

Under the hood, the vacuum is powered by a high-performance BLDC motor capable of delivering a solid 12,000 Pa of suction power, which goes up to an even more impressive 25,000 Pa in the collection bin. It runs on an EV-grade lithium-ion battery, giving it up to 120 minutes of runtime. That’s enough to cover roughly 2,500 square feet in a single charge. And when the battery drops below 20%, the robot heads back to its dock, recharges, and then resumes where it left off.

Navigation is handled by advanced LiDAR tech, using Milagrow’s RT2R 3.0 system. It helps the vacuum map out rooms quickly and move around obstacles with notable precision. It’s also packed with 32 intelligent sensors and Depth Vision Technology, giving it real-time obstacle avoidance and better mapping performance. The vacuum’s circular design, with a 310mm diameter, helps it slip under beds, sofas, and other furniture where dust tends to collect.

For households that want more than just vacuuming, the BlackCat 25 ULTRA comes with an electronically controlled 150ml water tank for mopping, along with an onboard 250ml dustbin. The mop moves in a Y-shaped scrubbing pattern, which supposedly mimics manual cleaning more closely. Users can choose to vacuum, mop, or do both simultaneously, depending on their cleaning needs.

A standout feature, especially for homes with kids or pets, is the three-stage HEPA filtration system. It’s built into a stainless-steel cylindrical setup that captures 99.97% of fine dust particles, even those as small as 0.3 microns. Pet hair, allergens, and tiny debris are all kept in check.

Controlling the robot is fairly flexible. There’s a mobile app for those who prefer smartphones, but it also works with Alexa and Google Assistant. For older users or in places with limited internet, the included remote control might be more practical. It’s a small touch, but it makes a difference.

Speaking about the launch, Amit Gupta, Senior Vice President at Milagrow Humantech, said the brand’s aim is to simplify everyday life with smart innovations. He believes that the BlackCat 25 ULTRA, with its AI capabilities and nearly hands-free design, has the potential to shift how Indian households approach cleaning.

Founded back in 2007 in Delhi NCR, Milagrow has long been a name associated with service robotics in India. From floor and window cleaning to pool and duct cleaning robots, the company has built a diverse product lineup. It also operates a robotics experience center and education lab in New Delhi and maintains a strong after-sales network with over 100 service centers across the country.

The BlackCat 25 ULTRA is now available for purchase on Milagrow’s official website and Amazon India. It’s priced at INR 30,990 and comes with a standard one-year warranty.

FAQs

Q1. What is the battery life of the Milagrow BlackCat 25 ULTRA?

A1. The BlackCat 25 ULTRA has an EV-grade lithium-ion battery that provides up to 120 minutes of runtime on a single charge, covering an area of up to 2,500 sq. ft.

Q2. Does the BlackCat 25 ULTRA vacuum and mop at the same time?

A2. Yes, the device is designed to perform both vacuuming and mopping simultaneously. It has a 250 ml on-board dustbin and a 150ml water tank for this purpose.

Q3. Is the BlackCat 25 ULTRA suitable for homes with pets?

A3. Yes, the BlackCat 25 ULTRA is effective for homes with pets because its HEPA filtration system captures pet hair, dander, and allergens. Its tangle-free technology also helps prevent pet hair from clogging the brush.

Q4. How is the navigation and mapping of the BlackCat 25 ULTRA?

A4. The robot uses advanced LiDAR navigation, powered by RT2R 3.0, and has 32 intelligent sensors with Depth Vision Technology for real-time obstacle avoidance and precision mapping.