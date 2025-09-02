Milagrow Launches New Robot Vacuum Cleaners iMap 16 Pro and iMap 16 Galaxy

Milagrow, the Indian consumer robotics brand, has launched two new robot vacuum cleaners, the iMap 16 Pro and the iMap 16 Galaxy. These additions to the iMap series have been developed for Indian households, where cleaning is often more challenging because of heavy dust, pet hair, and crowded living spaces. With strong suction power, smart navigation, and easy controls through app or voice, Milagrow says the new robots are designed to simplify home cleaning and free up more time for families.

Key takeaways

Milagrow has introduced two smart robot vacuum cleaners, the iMap 16 Pro and iMap 16 Galaxy.

• Both are designed for Indian homes, tackling heavy dust and pet fur effectively.

• The iMap 16 Pro is the more powerful model, offering 14,000 Pa suction power and a 6-hour runtime.

• The iMap 16 Galaxy provides 10,000 Pa suction power with the same 6-hour battery life at a more affordable price.

• Both models feature LiDAR navigation, HEPA12 air filtration, and an IR remote for use without Wi-Fi.

• The iMap 16 Pro is priced at ₹29,990, while the iMap 16 Galaxy is available for ₹21,490, both on Milagrow’s website and Amazon.in.

Founded in 2007 in Delhi NCR, Milagrow Humantech is recognized as India’s first service robotics company. Its products are not limited to homes but are also used in offices, restaurants, schools, and hospitals. The company has over 100 authorized service centers across the country and operates a robotics education lab in New Delhi. Over time, Milagrow has expanded its lineup to include floor, window, pool, and duct cleaning robots. The iMap 16 Pro and Galaxy are the latest additions to this growing portfolio.

A closer look at the iMap 16 Pro

The Milagrow iMap 16 Pro is designed for tougher cleaning tasks. It delivers 14,000 Pa suction power with iBoost technology and can capture particles as small as 0.03 microns. A 5200mAh EV-grade battery powers it for up to 6 hours, covering 3,000 to 3,500 square feet in a single charge. Navigation is managed by the RT2R 3.0 LiDAR system, which maps spaces accurately and avoids obstacles during cleaning.

In addition to vacuuming, the Pro model comes with a microfiber mop and uses a HEPA12 air filtration system to trap fine dust. It supports voice control through Alexa and Google Assistant, while its BharatBot software supports six Indian languages, making it easier for households to use.

A closer look at the iMap 16 Galaxy

The Milagrow iMap 16 Galaxy is a more budget-friendly option while still offering smart features. It provides 10,000 Pa suction power and can pick up particles as small as 0.05 microns. Like the Pro, it is powered by a 5200mAh rechargeable battery that lasts up to 6 hours and covers 2,500 to 3,000 square feet per charge.

The Galaxy also uses the RT2R 3.0 Smart LiDAR navigation system to clean efficiently and includes a HEPA12 filtration system to improve air quality. It can be scheduled and controlled using a smartphone app and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Both the Pro and Galaxy models come with an IR remote controller, which is especially convenient for households without Wi-Fi.

With these launches, Milagrow appears to be targeting families looking for a balance between convenience, power, and affordability, reflecting the growing demand for smart home solutions in India.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the price of the Milagrow iMap 16 Pro and Galaxy?

The Milagrow iMap 16 Pro is priced at ₹29,990, and the iMap 16 Galaxy is priced at ₹21,490.

Q2: Where can I buy the new Milagrow robot vacuum cleaners?

The robot vacuum cleaners are available for purchase online at www.milagrowhumantech.com and Amazon.in.

Q3: What is the difference in suction power between the two models?

The iMap 16 Pro has a suction power of 14,000 Pa, while the iMap 16 Galaxy has 10,000 Pa.

Q4: How long do the batteries last on a single charge?

Both the iMap 16 Pro and iMap 16 Galaxy have a battery life of up to 6 hours on a single charge.