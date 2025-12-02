Milagrow Window Seagull 25 Robot Launch Brings Automated Cleaning to Indian Homes

Milagrow Humantech has introduced its newest robotic cleaning device, the Window Seagull 25, and I think many households might find it surprisingly practical. Designed for Indian homes and commercial spaces, the robot focuses on one of those chores most people avoid cleaning tall or hard to reach glass. The company has priced it at INR 39,990, and it is already available through Amazon India as well as Milagrow’s own website. The device essentially clings to vertical surfaces using high suction power, reducing the need for manual risk heavy cleaning.

Key Takeaways

• Launch Price: The robot retails for INR 39,990 with a one year warranty.

• Suction Power: Built with a 3000Pa suction capacity that helps it hold up to 7kg.

• Cleaning Tech: Uses a Dual Nozzle system with a three stage cleaning routine.

• Smart Control: Compatible with the SmartLife App, which supports multiple Indian languages.

• Versatility: Works on framed and frameless glass, tiles, marble, and even smooth wooden surfaces.

Addressing High Rise Cleaning Safety

Anyone living in a high rise apartment or working in an office with tall glass panels probably knows that cleaning exterior windows can be a bit nerve wracking. Traditional cleaning often involves ladders or awkward leaning, which carries real safety risks. The Window Seagull 25 aims to take on that challenge. Its motor generates 3000Pa of suction, allowing the robot to stay attached to glass while supporting up to 7kg of weight. It can operate on vertical surfaces up to a height of around 25 feet, which might be enough for many balcony or facade areas.

Milagrow has also added a safety rope and a fall proof mechanism. These features remain active even if power dips or suction temporarily drops. It feels like a cautious but necessary design approach, especially when people rely on it to clean places they cannot reach easily. This emphasis on safety makes it usable for tasks like balcony windows or exterior glass panels, all while the user stays comfortably inside.

Navigation and Cleaning Technology

Milagrow has positioned itself as a consumer robotics brand in India for a while, and with this model they have included AI Path Planning. The robot follows specific navigation patterns referred to as N pattern and Z pattern, which helps it avoid moving around aimlessly. High precision coupler sensors allow it to detect the boundaries of frameless glass, which prevents the device from accidentally moving past the edge.

The cleaning setup relies on a patented Dual Nozzle system. It sprays water or cleaning solution in a controlled way before going through a three step cleaning method wiping, mopping, then wiping again. This is meant to tackle dust, grime, and pollutants that often settle on windows in urban environments. A four sided microfiber mop handles the actual scrubbing, and it is soft enough to protect delicate surfaces from scratches. The sequence feels thorough without being complicated for users.

Control Options and Versatility

Users can control the Window Seagull 25 in two ways. The SmartLife App lets you start, pause, or monitor the cleaning cycle, and perhaps the nice thing here is that it supports multiple Indian languages. That alone probably makes it more approachable for a wider segment of users. For those who prefer a simple physical option, the robot comes with a remote that includes a one touch start button.

While it is marketed mainly as a window cleaning robot, the Seagull 25 can handle several other flat, smooth surfaces. It works on marble walls, bathroom tiles, and smooth wooden wardrobes. That versatility might make it useful for maintaining interior surfaces in addition to exterior glass. According to the company, it cleans at a speed roughly three times faster than some of their older models, which could save a fair bit of time.

Amit Gupta, the Senior Vice President of Milagrow Humantech, mentioned that the goal behind the product is to eliminate the hassle of window cleaning. He highlighted that it is not just about convenience but also about improving safety and speed for everyday users.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Where can I buy the Milagrow Window Seagull 25?

A1: You can buy the robot on Amazon.in and the official Milagrow Humantech website.

Q2: Does this robot work on frameless glass partitions?

A2: Yes, the robot has sensors that detect edges to prevent it from falling off frameless glass.

Q3: What surfaces can the Seagull 25 clean besides windows?

A3: It cleans smooth surfaces such as tiles, marble, concrete, linoleum, and wood.

Q4: Is there a warranty on the product?

A4: Yes, Milagrow offers a standard 1 year warranty with the purchase.

Q5: Do I need the internet to operate the robot?

A5: You can use the included remote control for manual operation without an internet connection, though the app features require connectivity.