Mini PC Powerhouse: COLORFUL’s SMART 900 AI Unleashes Ryzen AI Max+ 395 for Creators

A fresh contender just stepped into the compact computing ring, aiming to shake up how students and professionals tackle demanding creative workloads. Colorful Technology Company Limited, well-known for their gaming hardware and HiFi gear, has officially launched the SMART 900 AI Mini PC. It’s small—just a 4-liter unit—but packs a serious punch. The idea? Deliver full-fledged desktop performance in a format that doesn’t hog your desk or backpack. It’s clearly aimed at creatives and anyone who’s serious about AI-assisted productivity.

Key Takeaways:

Purpose-built for AI-driven content creation.

Runs on AMD’s new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor: Zen 5, 16 cores, 32 threads, turbo up to 5.1 GHz.

Integrated Radeon 8060S graphics (RDNA 3.5, 40 CUs) rival mobile discrete GPUs.

Built-in NPU offers 50 TOPS for AI-specific tasks.

Generous connectivity: USB 4.0 ports, SD 4.0 card slot, and more.

Compact 4L form factor wrapped in anodized aluminum.

Supports LPDDR5 8000MHz memory and dual M.2 PCIe x4 SSDs.

Wi-Fi 7 and 2.5Gbps Ethernet onboard.

At the heart of the SMART 900 is AMD’s new Ryzen AI Max+ 395, a chip that genuinely pushes boundaries. Built on the Zen 5 architecture, it’s loaded with 16 cores and 32 threads, not to mention a hefty 80MB cache. That turbo boost up to 5.1 GHz is impressive, especially for a processor this compact. It gives the SMART 900 a level of muscle you’d normally associate with a much larger desktop setup.

Graphics-wise, it’s equally ambitious. The integrated Radeon 8060S is based on RDNA 3.5, packing 40 compute units. What does that mean in practice? Well, you’re getting graphical performance that can go toe-to-toe with discrete mobile GPUs. So if you’re editing 4K videos, working on 3D models, or dabbling in real-time rendering, this machine should hold its own.

Where things get particularly interesting is the dedicated NPU. That’s short for Neural Processing Unit, and here it delivers 50 TOPS—tera operations per second—of AI acceleration. It’s purpose-built for handling machine learning models, image processing, and generative AI work far more efficiently than traditional CPU/GPU combos. In a world increasingly reliant on AI-enhanced creativity, this feature alone might tip the scales for a lot of users.

Then there’s connectivity—always crucial for content creators. The SMART 900 includes two USB 4.0 ports, which can handle data speeds up to 40 Gbps. That opens doors for ultra-fast file transfers, high-res display outputs, or even eGPUs if you’re that kind of power user. Add in three USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and you’ve got options. The SD 4.0 card slot—a nice touch for photo and video professionals—offers transfer speeds up to 312 MB/s. It’s a spec that doesn’t just look good on paper; it actually helps streamline workflows.

Aesthetically, the SMART 900 is clean and modern. The anodized aluminum casing not only feels premium but adds durability. Measuring just 247.5mm x 188.4mm x 96.5mm, the 4-liter chassis fits neatly into tighter spaces or mobile setups. And its subtle, almost futuristic styling means it looks good wherever it lands—be it an office desk, a studio, or a college dorm.

Underneath that sleek surface, the SMART 900 supports high-speed LPDDR5 memory clocked at 8000MHz and dual M.2 2280 PCIe x4 SSD slots for storage. That translates to lightning-fast responsiveness, whether you’re launching apps, scrubbing through video timelines, or rendering large assets. Connectivity is equally advanced, with Wi-Fi 7 and 2.5Gbps Ethernet ensuring that online collaboration and cloud access aren’t bottlenecked by slow networks.

COLORFUL, the company behind this little powerhouse, isn’t new to the game. Founded back in 1995, they’ve gradually expanded from making graphics cards into a full suite of PC hardware. Their evolution into mini PCs and laptops seems like a natural progression, and the SMART 900 feels like a confident step forward. It’s designed for a niche but growing audience: creative pros and students who need serious computing power without the bulk.

Ultimately, the SMART 900 AI Mini PC carves out a pretty compelling space for itself. It balances muscle, design, and portability in a way that feels purpose-built for modern creators. Especially those who are experimenting with AI in their workflows or need a solid machine for heavy-duty creative tasks without the desk footprint of a traditional rig.

Availability and pricing are still under wraps, but those interested should reach out to their local COLORFUL Technology reps. As mini PCs continue to punch above their weight, this one might be worth keeping on your radar.

FAQs about the Colorful SMART 900 AI Mini PC:

Q1: What is the primary purpose of the Colorful SMART 900 AI Mini PC?

A1: It’s aimed at accelerating AI-driven content creation. Whether you’re a student or a pro, it’s built for tasks like graphic design, video editing, 3D rendering, and machine learning.

Q2: What processor powers the SMART 900, and what are its key specs?

A2: It uses AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395, with 16 cores, 32 threads, a turbo up to 5.1 GHz, and 80MB cache, built on Zen 5 architecture.

Q3: How capable are the graphics in the SMART 900?

A3: It features integrated Radeon 8060S graphics (RDNA 3.5, 40 CUs), offering performance close to that of discrete mobile GPUs.

Q4: What is the NPU in the SMART 900, and what does it do?

A4: The dedicated NPU provides 50 TOPS for AI-specific tasks, making operations like machine learning and generative art much faster and more power-efficient.

Q5: What are the main connectivity options?

A5: You get 3x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 2x USB 4.0 Type-C, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A, a high-speed SD 4.0 slot, HDMI 2.1, DP1.4 HBR3, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Q6: What is the physical size of the Colorful SMART 900?

A6: It has a compact 4-liter chassis, measuring 247.5mm x 188.4mm x 96.5mm.

Q7: What type of memory and storage does it use?

A7: It supports LPDDR5 at 8000MHz and two M.2 2280 PCIe x4 SSDs.

Q8: What is Zen 5 architecture?

A8: Zen 5 is AMD’s next-gen CPU architecture, focusing on performance and power efficiency, and it’s the foundation for the Ryzen AI Max+ 395.

Q9: How does USB 4.0 compare to older USB versions?

A9: USB 4.0 supports up to 40 Gbps transfer speeds, better display bandwidth, and backward compatibility, plus optional Thunderbolt 4 features.

Q10: Where can I find pricing and availability info?

A10: Pricing and release details should be available through local COLORFUL Technology reps.