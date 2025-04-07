Missed the Last Sale? OnePlus Red Rush Days Are Back with Jaw-Dropping Deals!

Are you eyeing a brand new OnePlus phone or maybe some slick wireless earbuds? Well, get ready to open your wallets because OnePlus has just announced the return of their highly anticipated Red Rush Days sale! Starting April 8th and running until April 14th, 2025, Indian OnePlus fans can snag their favorite devices at seriously tempting prices, especially if you have an ICICI Bank credit card. Let’s dive into the juicy details and see if this sale is the perfect opportunity for you to upgrade.

OnePlus is known for its loyal community, and this sale is their way of saying “thank you” for all the support. You can find these deals across various platforms, including the official OnePlus website, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon India, and major retail partners like Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. So, no matter where you prefer to shop, these discounts should be within easy reach.

Flagship Dreams? The OnePlus 13 Series Gets a Price Slash!

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on the latest and greatest from OnePlus, now might be the time. The recently launched OnePlus 13 series, including the powerful OnePlus 13 and the feature-packed OnePlus 13R, are both part of the sale.

The OnePlus 13, boasting cutting-edge AI powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a massive 6,000 mAh battery (a first for OnePlus!), is available with an instant INR 5,000 discount for ICICI Bank credit card and EMI users. The OnePlus 13R, which also packs flagship-level performance, sees an instant bank discount of INR 3,000. Plus, if you’re looking at the 16GB + 512GB variant of the 13R, there’s an additional temporary price drop of INR 2,000!

But wait, there’s more! You can also opt for No-cost EMI options, with up to 12 months on the OnePlus 13 and 9 months on the 13R with select bank credit cards. And for those who love to upgrade frequently, OnePlus is offering an interesting option: pay just 65% of the price with 24-month No-cost EMI and get a guaranteed 35% buyback value through their Easy Upgrades Program (available on OnePlus.in and offline stores with ICICI Bank cards). To sweeten the deal further, you can also exchange your old phone for a bonus of up to INR 7,000 on the OnePlus 13 and INR 4,000 on the OnePlus 13R.

Even the previous generation flagship, the OnePlus 12 series, isn’t being left out. You can grab an instant bank discount of INR 6,000 on the OnePlus 12 with ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI, along with a significant temporary price drop of up to INR 13,000. There are also No-cost EMI options available for up to 6 months on select bank credit cards.

Nord Series Calling Your Name? Check Out These Offers!

For those who want a great OnePlus experience without breaking the bank, the Nord series offers compelling options. The OnePlus Nord 4, the only metal unibody smartphone in its segment with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor and a massive 5500mAh battery with super-fast 100W charging, has a temporary price discount of up to INR 500, along with an instant bank discount of up to INR 4,500 for ICICI Bank users. You can also avail No-cost EMI for up to 6 months.

The stylish OnePlus Nord CE4 and the newly announced OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite are also part of the sale. The Nord CE4 gets a temporary price cut of INR 1,000 and No-cost EMI for up to 3 months. The Nord CE4 Lite offers No-cost EMI for up to 6 months. Additionally, both phones have instant bank discounts of up to INR 2,000 and INR 1,500 respectively for ICICI Bank cardholders.

Don’t Forget the Cool IoT and Wearables!

The Red Rush Days aren’t just about phones. OnePlus’s range of IoT and wearable devices are also getting some love.

The upgraded OnePlus Buds Pro 3, featuring enhanced Bluetooth connectivity and AI capabilities when paired with the OnePlus 13 series, come with an exclusive discount of INR 1,000 and an instant bank discount of another INR 1,000. You can also find No-cost EMI options for up to 12 months.

The OnePlus Buds 3, known for their balanced sound, have an instant bank discount of up to INR 500 and a temporary price drop of INR 800. No-cost EMI options are also available for up to 12 months. Other audio products like the Nord Buds 3 Pro, Nord Buds 2r, Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC, and Nord Buds 3 are also seeing discounts.

If you’re in the market for a tablet, the OnePlus Pad 2, a flagship powerhouse with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a stunning 12.1-inch display, has an instant bank discount of INR 2,000 and No-cost EMI for up to 9 months. There’s also an exchange bonus of INR 5,000 and a special INR 1,000 discount for students. The OnePlus Pad Go, a more budget-friendly option, also has an instant bank discount of INR 2,000, a flat INR 1,000 discount, and No-cost EMI for up to 6 months. Students can also avail a INR 1,000 discount on this tablet.

Finally, for those looking to upgrade their smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 2 and OnePlus Watch 2R have some attractive offers. The OnePlus Watch 2 gets an instant bank discount of INR 3,000, an exclusive discount of INR 1,000, and No-cost EMI for up to 9 months. Amazon India is also offering a special price discount of INR 2,000. The OnePlus Watch 2R has an instant bank discount of INR 2,000, an exclusive discount of INR 2,000, and a special price discount of INR 1,000 on Amazon. It also has No-cost EMI options for up to 6 months.

Is This the Right Time to Buy?

With a wide range of discounts and offers across OnePlus’s product lineup, the Red Rush Days sale seems like a great opportunity to snag that device you’ve been wanting. The added benefits for ICICI Bank credit card and EMI users make the deals even more enticing. Remember, the sale is only for a limited time, from April 8th to April 14th, 2025, so don’t miss out if you’re ready to upgrade your tech!