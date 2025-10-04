News

Moto G06 Power Arrives in India with 6,000mAh Battery and 90Hz Display

Motorola launches the new Moto G06 Power in India. Get details on its 6,000mAh battery, 90Hz screen, MediaTek Helio G85 processor, and expected price.

Motorola has just added a new budget device to its lineup in India, the Moto G06 Power. The phone’s biggest selling point is its massive 6,000mAh battery, which is aimed at users who don’t want to worry about charging every single day. On top of that, Motorola has included a 90Hz refresh rate display, something that gives the overall user experience a smoother touch compared to regular budget phones.

Key Takeaways

  • Large Battery: A 6,000mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower fast charging.
  • Smooth Display: 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate for fluid scrolling.
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, built for everyday use and casual gaming.
  • Camera System: 50MP primary rear camera paired with an additional lens.
  • Software: Ships with Android 14 and Motorola’s near-stock interface.

The Moto G06 Power is clearly built with endurance in mind. Motorola, which operates under Lenovo, says the phone can last multiple days on a single charge under normal use. And while a huge battery often means long charging times, the inclusion of 30W TurboPower charging should make topping it up far less of a hassle.

Inside, the phone runs on the MediaTek Helio G85 processor. This chipset isn’t the newest, but it’s fairly dependable for browsing, social media, watching videos, and even some light gaming. Buyers will be able to pick from variants offering up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, with the option to expand further via a microSD card.

For photography, Motorola has equipped the device with a 50MP main rear sensor that uses pixel binning to improve clarity and brightness in shots. A secondary camera, likely for depth or macro photography, supports the main sensor. On the front, an 8MP selfie camera handles video calls and everyday photos.

The display is a 6.5-inch LCD panel with HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels). While it’s not full HD, the 90Hz refresh rate is the real attraction here. That extra smoothness shows up whether you’re scrolling through apps, swiping between screens, or just navigating the system, and it’s a step up from the standard 60Hz refresh rate still found on many entry-level phones.

The Moto G06 Power runs Android 14 out of the box. As with other Motorola phones, the interface is mostly clean and close to stock Android, which many users prefer over heavy custom skins. With its combination of battery longevity, decent specs, and a smooth display, the phone is positioned to compete directly against budget rivals from Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung.

Pricing details are expected soon, but given Motorola’s track record in this segment, the Moto G06 Power is likely to be placed competitively to attract cost-conscious buyers in India.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the expected price of the Moto G06 Power in India?

A. Official pricing has not been announced, but based on its specifications, the Moto G06 Power is expected to be priced in the sub-₹12,000 segment in India.

Q. Does the Moto G06 Power support 5G connectivity?

A. No, the Moto G06 Power is a 4G smartphone. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85, which is a 4G chipset.

Q. What are the main competitors for the Moto G06 Power?

A. The Moto G06 Power will compete with other battery-focused budget phones in India, such as the Samsung Galaxy F15, Realme C67, and Xiaomi’s Redmi series phones in a similar price bracket.

Q. How fast does the Moto G06 Power charge?

A. The phone supports 30W TurboPower fast charging, which is capable of charging the large 6,000mAh battery faster than standard 10W or 15W chargers.

Q. Is there a fingerprint scanner on the Moto G06 Power?

A. Yes, the device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, which is integrated into the power button for easy access.

