moto g86 Power Review: A Long-Lasting Phone with a Clean Software

In the Indian smartphone market, Motorola has a reputation for making phones that are reliable and have a clean software experience. The moto g series has always been a strong contender in the budget and mid-range segments. The moto g86 Power is the latest in this line, and it comes with a big promise: a phone with a very long-lasting battery. I have used the 8+128 GB variant in the Pantone Golden Cypress color. My goal was to see if the phone lives up to its name and if it offers a good user experience for its price.

Key Takeaways

The phone’s main strength is its 6000mAh battery, which easily lasts for two days on a single charge.

The P-OLED display is a big plus, with good colors and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

The 50MP main camera with OIS is a very good feature that helps in taking stable photos and videos.

The phone’s software is very clean, with no ads or bloatware.

The Snapdragon 678G processor is fine for daily use but is not built for heavy gaming.

The phone has stereo speakers and a good water-repellent design.

Design and How It Feels

The moto g86 Power has a design that looks good and feels solid. The Pantone Golden Cypress color on my review unit is a light golden shade that looks unique and stylish. The phone has a plastic body, but the feel is good. It does not feel cheap. The back has a smooth matte finish that does not attract fingerprints. The phone is not too heavy, and its design makes it comfortable to hold for long periods. The camera module on the back is simple and does not stick out much.

The phone has a water-repellent design with an IP54 rating. This means it has some resistance to dust and splashes of water. It is not waterproof, but it can handle some rain. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that is fast and accurate. The power and volume buttons are on the right side.

Display and Visual Experience

The moto g86 Power features a 6.7-inch P-OLED display. This is a great feature for a phone in this price range. P-OLED displays are known for their vibrant colors and deep blacks. Watching videos and movies on this screen is a very good experience. The screen has a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which makes text and images look sharp.

The display also has a 120Hz refresh rate. This makes a big difference in how smooth everything feels. Scrolling through social media feeds, websites, and menus is fluid. The display also has a peak brightness of 1200 nits, which is bright enough to be used outdoors in direct sunlight. The display is one of the best parts of this phone.

Performance and Software

The moto g86 Power is powered by a Snapdragon 678G processor. This is a chipset that has been around for some time. For daily tasks, the phone performs well. I used it for web browsing, social media, and watching videos, and it did not have any problems. My review unit, with its 8 GB of RAM, handled multitasking well. I could switch between a few apps without any lag.

However, the phone is not a good choice for heavy gaming. I tried to play some graphics-intensive games, and the phone struggled. I had to lower the graphics settings to get a smooth frame rate. The phone can get a bit warm during long gaming sessions.

The software is a major plus point for this phone. It runs on a near-stock Android experience with My UX on top. The software is clean and has no bloatware or ads. It is very simple to use. Motorola also adds some useful gestures like “chop-chop” for the flashlight and “twist” for the camera. These features are very helpful in daily use.

Camera Performance

The moto g86 Power has a triple camera setup on the back. It has a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The 50MP main camera is very good for its price. In good lighting, it takes detailed photos with accurate colors. The OIS is a great feature that helps in taking stable photos and videos, especially in low light.

The 8MP ultrawide lens is good for taking wide landscape shots. The photos are decent but lack the detail of the main camera. The 2MP macro lens is functional but is not very useful for most people. The 16MP front camera takes good selfies that are clear and sharp. For video, the phone can record up to 1080p at 60fps, and the OIS helps a lot in stabilizing the videos.

Battery Life and Charging

The phone’s biggest strength is its battery. It has a 6000mAh battery, which is a very large capacity. I could easily get two full days of use on a single charge with my normal use. This includes social media, some video streaming, and some light gaming. For a person who is always on the go, this phone is a great choice.

The phone supports 30W fast charging. The fast charger is included in the box. While it is not the fastest charging speed, it is good enough. It takes a little over an hour to charge the phone from empty to 100%.

Audio and Connectivity

The moto g86 Power has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. The sound is loud and clear. It provides a good audio experience for watching videos and listening to music. The phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is a good feature for people who still use wired headphones. The phone supports 5G connectivity and all the necessary network bands. I had no problems with call quality or data speeds.

Key Product Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch P-OLED, FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels), 120Hz Refresh Rate, 1200 nits Peak Brightness

6.7-inch P-OLED, FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels), 120Hz Refresh Rate, 1200 nits Peak Brightness Processor: Snapdragon 678G

Snapdragon 678G RAM and Storage: 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM + 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable with a microSD card

8 GB LPDDR4X RAM + 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable with a microSD card Rear Cameras: 50MP (Main, OIS), 8MP (Ultrawide), 2MP (Macro)

50MP (Main, OIS), 8MP (Ultrawide), 2MP (Macro) Front Camera: 16MP

16MP Video Recording: Up to 1080p at 60fps

Up to 1080p at 60fps Battery: 6000mAh

6000mAh Charging: 30W Fast Charging (Charger included in the box)

30W Fast Charging (Charger included in the box) OS: Android 15 with My UX

Android 15 with My UX Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm headphone jack

5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm headphone jack Durability: IP54 water-repellent design

IP54 water-repellent design Price in India: Rs. 16,999

Verdict

The moto g86 Power is a phone that is made for a specific user. It is for a person who values battery life, a clean software experience, and a good display. The phone’s 6000mAh battery is a major reason to buy it. You can use this phone for a very long time without worrying about charging. The P-OLED display is also a great feature for this price, and the OIS on the main camera is a good addition.

However, the phone’s performance is a bit of a letdown. The Snapdragon 678G processor is not the fastest in its class. If you are a mobile gamer or a power user, you might want to look at other phones. But if you need a reliable phone for daily use, social media, and watching videos, the moto g86 Power is a good choice. It is a phone that provides a great user experience in the areas it focuses on.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is the moto g86 Power good for gaming?

A: The phone is not good for heavy gaming. It can handle light games, but it will struggle with more demanding titles.

Q: Does the moto g86 Power have a good camera for taking photos?

A: The main camera with OIS is good for taking photos in good lighting. However, the camera is not great in low light.

Q: How is the battery life on the moto g86 Power?

A: The phone has a 6000mAh battery that can easily last for two days with normal use.

Q: Does the moto g86 Power have a headphone jack?

A: Yes, the moto g86 Power has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Q: Does the moto g86 Power have 5G?

A: Yes, the moto g86 Power has 5G connectivity.