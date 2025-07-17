Moto G96 5G Review: A Closer Look at Motorola’s Mid-Range Contender

Having spent a considerable amount of time with the Moto G96 5G, I can confidently say it brings a good mix of features to the table, especially in the competitive sub-20k category. Motorola has been known for offering simple, clean software experiences and dependable hardware, and the G96 5G is no exception. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant I’ve used – presented in the eye-catching Pantone Greener Pastures color – is a good example of this. I’ve used the device as my daily driver for a while, testing it across a variety of scenarios: from daily tasks and intense gaming to media consumption and photography. This review will provide a detailed and unbiased look at how the device performs in real-world conditions.

Key Takeaways:

The Moto G96 5G features a vibrant 144Hz 3D curved pOLED display that’s fantastic for media consumption and smooth navigation.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, it’s an old processor for a mid-2025 launched phone but can handle regular tasks and moderate gaming.

The 50MP Sony Lytia 700C main camera, with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), performs well in varying lighting conditions, complemented by a capable 32MP front camera.

A 5500mAh battery ensures all-day usage, and 33W TurboPower charging adds some extra convenience.

IP68 dust and water resistance make the device more durable, a rare feature in this price range.

Motorola’s near-stock Android 15 experience, along with practical Moto gestures, provides a clean, intuitive software experience.

The Pantone Greener Pastures color with vegan leather finish gives the device a premium look and feel.

Key Product Specifications:

Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) pOLED 3D Curved Display, 144Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 1600 nits peak brightness, 10-bit color depth, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, SGS Low Blue Light & Low Motion Blur.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (4nm) Mobile Platform, Octa-core (4×2.4GHz Cortex-A78 + 4×1.95GHz Cortex A-55). GPU: Adreno 710.

Adreno 710. RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X (expandable up to 24GB with RAM Boost).

8GB LPDDR4X (expandable up to 24GB with RAM Boost). Storage: 256GB UFS 2.2 (variant reviewed), also available in 128GB UFS 2.2 (No microSD support).

256GB UFS 2.2 (variant reviewed), also available in 128GB UFS 2.2 (No microSD support). Rear Camera: Dual setup: 50MP Sony Lytia 700C main sensor with OIS (f/1.8 aperture), 8MP ultra-wide (118.6° FOV) + macro lens.

Dual setup: 50MP Sony Lytia 700C main sensor with OIS (f/1.8 aperture), 8MP ultra-wide (118.6° FOV) + macro lens. Front Camera: 32MP (f/2.2 aperture).

32MP (f/2.2 aperture). Battery: 5500mAh.

5500mAh. Charging: 33W TurboPower fast charging (charger included in box).

33W TurboPower fast charging (charger included in box). OS: Android 15 with Hello UI.

Android 15 with Hello UI. Software Updates: 1 year of OS upgrades, 3 years of security updates.

1 year of OS upgrades, 3 years of security updates. Connectivity: 5G (13 bands), Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C.

5G (13 bands), Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C. Security: In-display fingerprint, Face unlock, Moto Secure 3.0, ThinkShield for mobile.

In-display fingerprint, Face unlock, Moto Secure 3.0, ThinkShield for mobile. Audio: Dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, Moto Spatial Sound.

Dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, Moto Spatial Sound. Durability: IP68 rating, Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

IP68 rating, Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Dimensions: 161.86 x 73.26 x 7.93mm, Weight: 178g.

161.86 x 73.26 x 7.93mm, Weight: 178g. Price: ₹19,999 for 8GB + 256GB variant.

Design and Build Quality

The Moto G96 5G in Pantone Greener Pastures has a unique, refreshing look. The name isn’t just for show; the green color is unlike most standard phone shades, and it stands out in a good way. The back of the phone sports a vegan leather finish, which is not only pleasant to touch but also helps with grip, making it less likely to slip out of your hands. It also resists fingerprints, a feature I found especially useful compared to glass-backed phones, which often attract smudges.

At just 7.93mm thick and weighing 178g, the Moto G96 5G feels light and comfortable in the hand. Despite housing a 5500mAh battery, it maintains a sleek profile. The 3D curved display flows beautifully into the frame, enhancing the overall premium feel. The camera module is discreet, fitting into the back without any awkward bulges. The IP68 rating means it’s dustproof and can survive up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes – definitely a practical feature if you’re prone to accidental spills or rain. The Corning Gorilla Glass 5 adds extra protection against scratches but Gorilla Glass 7i would have been a better choice. In terms of design and durability, the Moto G96 5G hits the right notes.

Display Quality

The 6.67-inch pOLED 3D curved display on the Moto G96 5G is one of its standout features. With a Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a 144Hz refresh rate, it’s an absolute joy to use. The high refresh rate makes scrolling and browsing feel incredibly smooth. Even compared to the usual 120Hz displays, the 144Hz refresh rate makes a noticeable difference, offering a fluid experience for everything from social media browsing to gaming. The 300Hz touch sampling rate ensures quick response times, especially when gaming.

The display itself boasts deep blacks, thanks to its OLED nature, and offers vibrant colors, as it covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Whether you’re watching videos, playing games, or viewing photos, the screen looks fantastic. Brightness levels go up to 1600 nits, making it easily visible outdoors, even under the harsh Indian sun. Another thoughtful touch is the “Water Touch” technology, which keeps the display responsive even when wet – a great feature for those surprise rain showers. Plus, SGS Low Blue Light and Low Motion Blur certifications ensure you can use it comfortably for extended periods.

Performance

Powering the Moto G96 5G is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, built on a 4nm process. This chipset strikes a good balance between performance and power efficiency, handling everyday tasks like browsing, media consumption, and multitasking without issue but TBH, SD 7s Gen 3 would have made more sense on this phone. With 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM (expandable up to 24GB with the RAM Boost feature), the phone runs smoothly, even with several apps open but misses on the power savings of LPDDR5X technology. It’s a missed opportunity.

When it comes to gaming, the Adreno 710 GPU does a solid job. I played titles like Call of Duty Mobile, Asphalt 9, and BGMI, and while it isn’t a flagship gaming experience, the phone manages these games well at medium settings. There’s a bit of frame dropping during extended sessions, and it does heats up a bit but doesn’t get uncomfortably hot, making it suitable for casual gaming.

The 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage is good enough for most use cases, though UFS 3.1 would have been a nice upgrade. The phone supports 13 5G bands, ensuring future-proof connectivity. In areas with 5G availability, I saw faster download speeds and lower latency, which makes the G96 5G a solid option for the 5G rollout in India.

Camera System

The Moto G96 5G comes with a dual-camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony Lytia 700C main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens that also serves as a macro vision camera. The main camera delivers detailed, vibrant photos in good lighting, and OIS helps keep images sharp even when handheld. For selfies, the 32MP front camera does a great job, producing sharp, natural-looking photos.

In low light, the main camera performs decently, thanks to Quad Pixel technology, which combines four pixels into one for better light capture. The Night Vision mode also helps brighten shadows and balance highlights. While the ultra-wide lens offers a decent 118.6° field of view, it’s not as sharp as the main sensor, especially towards the edges. The macro lens is fun for close-up shots but requires steady hands and good lighting.

In moderately lit indoor settings, the main camera still performs well, though some noise may appear in very dim conditions. The dedicated Night Vision mode further enhances low-light shots by brightening shadows and controlling highlights, though processing takes a few seconds.

For video, the Moto G96 5G supports 4K recording from all three cameras (rear main, ultra-wide, and front). This is a great feature, especially for content creators. The video stabilization works well to reduce shaky footage, and overall, the camera system is solid for its segment.

Motorola has also integrated Google Photos’ AI-powered tools like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Magic Editor. While these are Google Photos features, their availability and integration mean users can easily enhance their photos post-capture directly from the gallery, which is a thoughtful inclusion.

Battery Life and Charging

The Moto G96 5G comes with a 5500mAh battery that easily lasts a full day with moderate usage. In my daily routine, which includes web browsing, social media, streaming, and some light gaming, I found the battery to consistently hold up, with around 20-30% remaining by the end of the day. For lighter use, it could even stretch into a second day.

Charging speeds are handled by the included 33W TurboPower charger, which can charge the phone to 50% in about 30 minutes and fully charge it in just over an hour. While 33W isn’t the fastest available, it’s more than enough for most users, especially with such a large battery.

Software Experience: Clean and Intuitive

The Moto G96 5G runs on Android 15 with Motorola’s Hello UI (MyUX). This results in a near-stock Android experience, which I find much cleaner and faster than heavily customized interfaces. Motorola’s additions, like Moto Gestures, are genuinely useful. Quick actions like launching the camera with a wrist twist or turning on the flashlight with a double chop become second nature.

Motorola also adds useful features like “Smart Connect 2.0” for wireless connections to TVs and PCs, and “Cross Device Search” for easy multitasking. Security features like Moto Secure 3.0 and ThinkShield provide good peace of mind for user data, and the in-display fingerprint scanner works reliably.

The update policy includes 1 year of OS upgrades and 3 years of security patches, which is acceptable for a phone in this price range, though more would always be appreciated because as per the recent surveys, people are holding onto their phones longer than previously.

Audio Quality

The Moto G96 5G delivers a strong audio experience with its dual stereo speakers. The sound is clear and loud enough for casual media consumption, and the stereo separation adds to the enjoyment, especially when gaming or watching videos. It also supports Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, and Moto Spatial Sound, which elevate the audio experience. Though smartphone speakers can’t compare to dedicated systems, these features offer a richer sound profile.

5G Connectivity

With 13 supported 5G bands, the Moto G96 5G is well-prepared for India's ongoing 5G rollout. I experienced fast download speeds and smooth streaming in areas with 5G coverage, making the G96 5G a good choice for future-proofing your device. The inclusion of VoNR (Voice over New Radio) and 4-carrier aggregation further strengthens its 5G capabilities, promising improved call quality and better network speeds even in congested areas.

Verdict

The Moto G96 5G is a phone where a brand has to make certain choices to meet a certain price bracket and out of these choices some are a hit, and some are a miss. Keeping that thought in mind, I would say it offers a balanced, feature-rich package for its ₹19,999 price tag. With its stunning display, decent performance, reliable cameras, and impressive battery life, it’s a decent choice for users looking for a well-rounded phone in the sub-₹20,000 segment. If you prioritize a great display, clean UI, and durable design, the Moto G96 5G is definitely worth considering.

FAQs:

Q1: Does the Moto G96 5G support 5G connectivity in India?

A1. Yes, it supports 13 5G bands, ensuring compatibility with 5G networks across India.

Q2: Is the Moto G96 5G waterproof?

A2. It has an IP68 rating, meaning it’s dustproof and water-resistant up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

Q3: What type of display does it have?

A3. The Moto G96 5G has a 6.67-inch FHD+ pOLED 3D curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate, perfect for gaming and media consumption.

Q4: Does it come with a charger?

A4. Yes, the Moto G96 5G includes a 33W TurboPower charger in the box.

Q5: Can I expand the storage?

A5. No, it doesn’t support microSD expansion, but the 256GB storage should be ample for most users.

Q6: How is the camera in low light?

A6. The 50MP main sensor with OIS and Night Vision mode delivers solid low-light performance, capturing detailed and bright shots.

Q7: What are the unique design features?

A7. The Moto G96 5G has a premium vegan leather finish, providing a comfortable grip, and is available in striking Pantone colors.