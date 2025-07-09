Moto G96 Launches in India with 144Hz Display and 5,500mAh Battery: Price and Specifications

Motorola has officially introduced its newest G-series smartphone, the Moto G96 5G, in India today. The phone brings a 144Hz pOLED display and a hefty 5,500mAh battery, positioning itself as a compelling mid-range contender. With a sleek design, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC under the hood, and IP68 dust and water resistance, it certainly checks quite a few boxes.

Key Takeaways:

Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ 144Hz pOLED 3D curved screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

6.67-inch FHD+ 144Hz pOLED 3D curved screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. Battery: 5,500mAh with 33W TurboPower fast charging.

5,500mAh with 33W TurboPower fast charging. Camera: 50MP primary rear camera (Sony LYT-700C, OIS) and 32MP front camera.

50MP primary rear camera (Sony LYT-700C, OIS) and 32MP front camera. Pricing: Starts at ₹17,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage).

Starts at ₹17,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage). Availability: On sale from July 16, 2025, via Flipkart, Motorola India website, and offline retailers.

Set to hit stores from July 16, 2025, the Moto G96 5G will be available through Flipkart, Motorola’s official India website, and offline partners like Reliance Digital. It’s offered in four Pantone-curated colors—Ashleigh Blue, Dresden Blue, Cattleya Orchid, and Greener Pastures.

Detailed Specifications and Features

The Moto G96 5G sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) pOLED 3D curved display. Its 144Hz refresh rate ensures fluid visuals whether you’re gaming, scrolling, or just navigating the UI. On top of that, a 300Hz touch sampling rate and 1600 nits peak brightness help deliver crisp visuals even outdoors. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 provides some much-needed protection, and the “Smart Water Touch” tech means the screen stays responsive even with wet fingers.

At its core, the device runs on the 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 octa-core processor. It’s paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and offers 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone ships with Android 15 layered with Motorola’s Hello UI. The company promises one major OS upgrade and three years of security updates—a decent support window for a mid-range device.

Camera-wise, there’s a dual-lens setup on the back. The primary is a 50MP Sony LYT-700C sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an f/1.88 aperture, aimed at sharper, steadier shots. Accompanying it is an 8MP ultrawide camera that doubles as a macro lens, thanks to its autofocus capability. The front hosts a 32MP selfie shooter with an f/2.45 aperture. All cameras support 4K video recording, and Motorola has thrown in AI features like Photo Enhancement to elevate image quality.

One of the major highlights here is the 5,500mAh battery. It’s large enough to last well into the second day on moderate use. The 33W TurboPower fast charging via USB Type-C helps top it up without too much waiting around.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner and dual stereo speakers backed by Dolby Atmos, which should make media consumption more immersive. The IP68 rating is a notable addition in this price segment, meaning it can withstand dust and water immersion up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. As for connectivity, it covers all the essentials: dual nano SIM, 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS.

Pricing and Availability

Here are the two available configurations:

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: ₹17,999

₹17,999 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: ₹19,999

Starting July 16, 2025, the Moto G96 5G will be available across Flipkart, Motorola’s official India site, and major offline retailers.

Market Context

Motorola has kept a steady rhythm in the Indian smartphone landscape, regularly introducing devices across various price brackets. The Moto G96 5G is part of the brand’s strategy to carve a stronger niche in the competitive sub-₹20,000 category. In this segment, features like a high-refresh display, solid battery life, and capable cameras are non-negotiable for many users. The inclusion of an IP68 rating gives it a bit of an edge, adding peace of mind for durability.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the refresh rate of the Moto G96 5G display?

A1: The Moto G96 5G features a 144Hz refresh rate display.

Q2: What is the battery capacity of the Moto G96 5G?

A2: The Moto G96 5G is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery.

Q3: Does the Moto G96 5G support fast charging?

A3: Yes, the Moto G96 5G supports 33W TurboPower fast charging.

Q4: What processor is used in the Moto G96 5G?

A4: The Moto G96 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

Q5: Is the Moto G96 5G water and dust resistant?

A5: Yes, the Moto G96 5G has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Q6: What are the camera specifications of the Moto G96 5G?

A6: The Moto G96 5G has a 50MP primary rear camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide/macro lens. The front camera is 32MP.

Q7: When will the Moto G96 5G be available for purchase in India?

A7: The Moto G96 5G will be available for purchase starting July 16, 2025.

Q8: What operating system does the Moto G96 5G run on?

A8: The Moto G96 5G runs on Android 15 with Motorola’s Hello UI.