Motorola and Swarovski unveil Brilliant Collection in India with Razr 60 and Moto Buds LOOP

Motorola and Swarovski bring the Brilliant Collection to India with the Razr 60 and Moto Buds LOOP adorned in Swarovski crystals. Prices start at ₹24,999, with sales beginning September 11, 2025.

Motorola has joined hands with Swarovski to launch something rather different in the Indian market, the Brilliant Collection. This lineup blends fashion with technology, featuring the Motorola Razr 60 and the Moto Buds LOOP, both adorned with Swarovski crystals. The sale officially begins on September 11, 2025, across Flipkart, Motorola’s official website, and retail outlets nationwide.

Contents

Key Takeaways

• The Brilliant Collection includes the Motorola Razr 60 and the Moto Buds LOOP with Swarovski crystals.
• The Razr 60 carries 35 hand-applied crystals, including a 26-facet hinge crystal.
• It is the first flip phone in the world to offer gesture-controlled video recording.
• The phone comes with a 50MP main camera and a 3.6-inch external pOLED display powered by Google Gemini.
• The Moto Buds LOOP feature “Sound by Bose,” 37 hours of playtime, and a water-repellent design.
• Prices start at ₹49,999 for the Razr 60 and ₹24,999 for the Moto Buds LOOP.
• A limited-time combo deal offers both devices at ₹59,999.

At the center of attention is the Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition. It is crafted with 35 Swarovski crystals, including a striking 26-facet crystal on its hinge. The finish is called PANTONE Ice Melt, paired with a shimmering, quilted leather-inspired design that leans into luxury styling. To complete the look, Motorola includes a premium crossbody case that complements the phone.

Beyond its design, the Razr 60 is built with practicality in mind. The titanium-reinforced hinge has been tested for more than 500,000 folds, and Gorilla Glass Victus protects the outer screen. The device also holds an IP48 rating for water and dust resistance.

Where it gets more exciting is in its creator-focused features. The Razr 60 becomes the world’s first flip phone to offer gesture-controlled video recording. Users can start, pause, and stop videos without physically touching the device. The camera system includes a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide and macro lens, and a 32MP selfie camera. Each lens is Pantone-validated for life-like color accuracy.

The external display measures 3.6 inches and uses a pOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It integrates Google Gemini, allowing AI-powered summaries, live transcription, and creative assistance without flipping the phone open. Motorola has also included multiple flex modes such as Camcorder, Desk, Laptop, and Tent, making the device more versatile for different tasks.

The Moto Buds LOOP Swarovski Edition complements the phone with an open-ear, water-repellent design. They are available in Ice Melt and French Oak finishes. These earbuds come with “Sound by Bose” audio tuning, moto AI integration, and up to 37 hours of total playback. Fast charging support is included, and a dual-microphone setup with CrystalTalk AI ensures clearer calls.

When it comes to pricing, the Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition starts at ₹49,999, while the Moto Buds LOOP Swarovski Edition is priced at ₹24,999. For a limited time, buyers can get both as a combo offer for ₹59,999.

This launch also marks the beginning of “Collections by Motorola.” Through this initiative, the brand plans to release curated devices that focus on design, material quality, and color themes. It suggests a move toward making technology not just functional but also a part of personal style.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. How much does the Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition cost in India?

A. The Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition has a launch price of ₹54,999, but with a bank offer, the net effective price is ₹49,999.

Q. What is the price of the Moto Buds LOOP Swarovski Edition?

A. The Moto Buds LOOP Swarovski Edition has a launch price of ₹24,999.

Q. Is there a combo offer for the phone and earbuds?

A. Yes, there is a limited-period combo offer for the Motorola Razr 60 and Moto Buds LOOP together at an effective price of ₹59,999.

Q. When and where can you buy the Brilliant Collection?

A. The collection goes on sale starting September 11, 2025, on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and in leading retail stores across India.

Q. What special features does the Motorola Razr 60 have for creators?

A. The Motorola Razr 60 is the first flip phone with gesture-controlled video recording. It also has a 50MP main camera with OIS and a 13MP ultrawide macro lens, making it suitable for content creation.

