Motorola Begins Android 16 Update Rollout for Edge and Razr Phones

Motorola has begun rolling out the stable Android 16 update to its smartphones. The first models to receive it are the company’s latest premium releases, the Motorola Edge 60 series and the Razr 50 series. Owners of these devices in Brazil and the United States are already receiving the over-the-air update, while users in other markets, including India, can expect it in the coming weeks.

Key Takeaways

Motorola has started the Android 16 rollout with its newest flagship phones.

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro and Razr 50 Ultra are the first devices to receive the update.

Features include interactive lock screen widgets, AI App Pairs, and enhanced privacy settings.

The rollout will be gradual, so not all eligible phones will get it at once.

Following a period of beta testing, the final version of Android 16 is now reaching Motorola users. The update brings Google’s latest features along with Motorola’s own My UX customizations. Starting with the flagship models is a fairly standard move for manufacturers, as it helps them address any early issues before expanding to more devices.

Among the new features, users can now place interactive widgets directly on the lock screen, providing quick access to information without unlocking the phone. AI App Pairs is another highlight, suggesting two apps that you frequently use together and opening them side by side in split-screen view. Privacy has also been strengthened with improvements to the Private Space feature, which allows sensitive apps and data to be hidden securely. On top of that, Ultra HDR for Video has been introduced, giving supported displays brighter, sharper, and more color-accurate playback.

Motorola has confirmed the list of phones that will receive Android 16 over the coming months. The timing will vary by model and region, but the company has committed to covering its recent portfolio.

List of Confirmed Motorola Phones for Android 16

Motorola Edge Series: Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60, Edge 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Pro, Edge 50 Fusion

Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60, Edge 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Pro, Edge 50 Fusion Motorola Razr Series: Razr 50 Ultra, Razr 50

Razr 50 Ultra, Razr 50 Moto G Series: Moto G85, Moto G75, Moto G65

For those eager to check, the update can be searched manually by going to Settings > System > System updates. If it is available, a notification will guide you through downloading and installing it. As always, it is recommended to back up important files before proceeding with a major software update.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. Which Motorola phones will get Android 16 first?

A1. The Motorola Edge 60 series and Razr 50 series are the first phones to receive the stable Android 16 update.

Q2. When will my Moto G series phone get the Android 16 update?

A2. Motorola usually updates its flagship Edge and Razr phones first, followed by the Moto G series. The update for eligible Moto G models is expected to start rolling out in early 2026.

Q3. What are the main features of Android 16?

A3. Key features include new lock screen widgets, AI-powered app pairing for multitasking, Ultra HDR for Video, and improved security through an updated Private Space.

Q4. Is it safe to install the Android 16 update right away?

A4. Yes, this is a stable public release, not a beta version. However, it is always wise to back up your personal data before performing any major system update as a precaution.

Q5. How do I check for the Android 16 update on my Motorola phone?

A5. You can check for the update by navigating to your phone’s Settings, then tapping on System, and finally selecting System updates.