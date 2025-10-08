News

Motorola Begins Android 16 Update Rollout in India for Select Phones

Motorola starts rolling out the Android 16 update in India. Check the list of eligible Edge, Razr, and Moto G phones and learn about new features.

By Mahak Aggarwal
5 Min Read
Motorola Begins Android 16 Update Rollout in India for Select Phones

Motorola has started pushing the stable Android 16 update to some of its smartphones in India. The rollout begins today for flagship models, including the Motorola Edge 60 Pro and the Razr 50 Ultra. This makes Motorola one of the first phone makers after Google to provide the latest Android version to its users. The update is being sent out over-the-air (OTA) in phases, meaning it will reach all users of these specific models over the next few weeks.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Motorola is now rolling out the Android 16 update in India.
  • The first phones to get the update are the Motorola Edge 60 Pro and Razr 50 Ultra.
  • New features include AI-managed notifications, an improved privacy dashboard, and a better battery saver mode.
  • The update is being released in stages, so it may not be available for everyone immediately.

Android 16 Features and What’s New

The Android 16 update brings several new functionalities and security improvements. A main new feature is AI-Powered Notifications, which automatically sorts and summarizes your alerts based on their importance, helping to reduce clutter. Another addition is the improved Privacy Dashboard, which now gives users a 7-day view of which apps accessed their camera, microphone, and location.

For battery life, Google has introduced Ultra Power Saving Mode. When turned on, this mode limits app activity and background processes more strictly than the standard battery saver. It is designed to extend battery life when the charge is very low. The update also includes more customization options for the lock screen and introduces Health Connect Pro, a platform for better managing health and fitness data from various apps and wearables.

Motorola has added its own small touches, such as new Moto Gestures and updated clock widgets that match the new Android design.

List of Eligible Phones

The update is currently available for the following Motorola phones in India:

  • Motorola Edge 60 Pro
  • Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola confirmed that the update will be extended to other devices in the coming months. The expected list includes:

  • Motorola Edge 60
  • Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
  • Moto G95 5G
  • Moto G85

How to Check for the Update

Owners of the eligible phones can manually check for the update. Go to Settings > System > System updates. If the update is available for your device, you will see a prompt to download and install it. It is recommended to connect to a Wi-Fi network before downloading the update file, as it is several gigabytes in size. Also, ensure your phone’s battery is charged to at least 50% before starting the installation process.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. When will my Motorola phone get the Android 16 update?

A. The update is rolling out in phases. It starts with the Edge 60 Pro and Razr 50 Ultra. Other models are expected to receive it in the next few months. The exact timing depends on your phone model and region.

Q. Is it safe to install the Android 16 update right away?

A. Yes, this is a stable official release from Motorola. However, it is always a good practice to back up your important data, like photos and contacts, before starting a major software update.

Q. How big is the Android 16 update file?

A. The size of the update package is typically between 2 GB and 3 GB. It is best to use a Wi-Fi connection to download the file to avoid using your mobile data.

Q. Will I lose my data after updating to Android 16?

A. No, updating your phone’s operating system does not delete your personal files, apps, or settings. Everything will remain as it was before the update.

Q. What should I do if I don’t see the update on my eligible phone?

A. Since the rollout is phased, it might take a few days or weeks to reach all devices. You can check for the update manually through the settings menu periodically. If it doesn’t appear after a few weeks, you can check Motorola’s official support forums for more information.

Pixel Watch App Update Introduces New Icon and Color Options
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Visits India, Opens Bengaluru Office and Meets Reliance
India Must Lead in Solving Global Supply Chain Issues, Says PM Modi at IMC 2025
Google Launches Search Live in India, Expands AI Mode to 7 Indian Languages
NPCI Introduces Biometric and Smart Glass Authentication for UPI
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMahak Aggarwal
Follow:
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
Previous Article Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Visits India, Opens Bengaluru Office and Meets Reliance Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Visits India, Opens Bengaluru Office and Meets Reliance
Next Article Pixel Watch App Update Introduces New Icon and Color Options Pixel Watch App Update Introduces New Icon and Color Options
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review: A Durable Phone with a Huge Battery
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review: A Secure and Powerful Business Laptop
Infinix GT 30 Review
Infinix GT 30 Review: A Budget Gaming Phone That Gets the Job Done
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R: A Solid Contender in the Budget Earbud Segment
moto g86 Power Review
moto g86 Power Review: A Long-Lasting Phone with a Clean Software

Latest News

Google Introduces Gemini 2.5 Computer Use Model for Developers
Google Introduces Gemini 2.5 Computer Use Model for Developers
By Vishal Jain
TECNO offers Mahindra BE6 in Diwali sale; top tech gifts under ₹20,000 revealed
TECNO offers Mahindra BE6 in Diwali sale; top tech gifts under INR 20,000 revealed
By Srishti Gulati
Google's Android PC Plan Validates Indian Laptop Maker Primebook's Strategy
Google’s Android PC Plan Validates Indian Laptop Maker Primebook’s Strategy
By Aditi Sharma
Panasonic Selects 11 Startups for Third Ignition Accelerator Program
By Swayam Malhotra
ASUS Launches ROG Xbox Ally Handhelds in India; Prices Start at INR 69,990
ASUS Launches ROG Xbox Ally Handhelds in India; Prices Start at INR 69,990
By Vishal Jain
Elista Introduces Amrit and Shuddh Alkaline Water Purifiers in India
Elista Introduces Amrit and Shuddh Alkaline Water Purifiers in India
By Swayam Malhotra

You Might also Like