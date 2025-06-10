Motorola Edge 60: A New Benchmark in India’s Smartphone Market

Motorola has officially pulled the wraps off the Motorola Edge 60 in the Indian market, and honestly, it’s setting its sights high in the premium smartphone space. With a blend of next-gen camera hardware, a tough-as-nails display, and some pretty intriguing AI features, it’s clearly designed to stand out. Set to hit stores on June 17, 2025, the Edge 60 will launch at an effective price of ₹24,999.

Key Takeaways:

Pro-Grade AI Camera System: A rare 3x50MP lineup (Main, Ultrawide/Macro, Selfie) featuring a Sony LYTIA 700C sensor, 30X AI Super Zoom, and Pantone™ Validated True Colour.

Most Durable Display: A 6.7-inch 1.5K Super HD quad-curved pOLED screen, shielded by Gorilla Glass 7i and boasting an eye-searing 4500 nits peak brightness.

Leading moto AI Experience: Packs 12GB RAM and includes creative tools like Image Studio and Playlist Studio tailored for personal expression.

Military-Grade Durability: Certified with MIL-STD-810H, IP68 and IP69 ratings to handle real-world extremes.

Sleek Design: Just 180g and 8.2mm thin, offered in Pantone-curated Gibraltar Sea and Shamrock shades.

Accessible Pricing: Starting at ₹24,999, which is aggressive given the feature set.

Edge 60 Fusion Refresh: A new Pantone Mykonos Blue colorway lands for Edge 60 Fusion on June 13, 2025, starting at ₹21,999.

Let’s talk about the showstopper—the Edge 60’s triple 50MP AI camera setup. You’re looking at a 50MP main shooter powered by Sony’s LYTIA 700C sensor, complete with Optical Image Stabilization. Alongside that is a 50MP ultrawide lens with a sweeping 120° field of view and macro capability as close as 3cm. Then, there’s a 10MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical and up to 30x AI zoom—again, with OIS. Every lens is Pantone™ validated, meaning colors come through accurately, including skin tones. Around front? A 50MP selfie camera with Quad Pixel tech and 4K video support, enhanced with motoAI. The 3-in-1 light sensor adjusts exposure, white balance, and flicker control dynamically. motoAI also tweaks your shots in real-time, refining color, brightness, and detail. For video buffs, there’s Adaptive Stabilization and a rather polished Portrait Mode.

Now, on to the screen. It’s a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED panel with quad-curved edges—and it’s not just a pretty face. Protected by Gorilla Glass 7i, this screen boasts a 96.3% screen-to-body ratio and curves in at a striking 45 degrees on either side. It’s Pantone™ certified for color accuracy, pushes a crisp 1220p Super HD resolution, and packs 13% more detail than a typical FHD+ screen. With up to 4500 nits brightness, it stays readable even in blinding daylight. Add to that HDR10+ support, full DCI-P3 coverage, and over a billion colors. Scrolling and gaming feel fluid thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling. Smart Water Touch 3.0 even keeps touch accuracy intact with wet fingers. Plus, you get Edge Ambient Lighting for notifications and SGS-certified eye protection.

Under the hood, motoAI 2.0 does some heavy lifting. There’s AI Image Studio for turning prompts or sketches into avatars, digital cards, and more. AI Playlist Studio builds playlists that match your mood or activity, which is neat if you’re the type who tunes your day to music. Features like Catch Me Up (a smart notification digest), Pay Attention (audio transcription), and Remember This (a secure memory bank for key info) round out the intelligent toolkit. Performance-wise, you get 12GB RAM with RAM Boost 4.0—so, yes, up to 24GB of effective memory.

Durability is another area where Motorola isn’t holding back. The Edge 60 has cleared 16 MIL-STD-810H tests, so it’s built to handle harsh conditions—extreme temperatures from -20°C to 60°C and 95% humidity. With IP68 and IP69 ratings, it’s not just splash-resistant—it can take on sandstorms and high-pressure water jets, even handle a 30-minute dip in fresh water.

Design-wise, it’s hard not to appreciate the Edge 60’s curved aesthetic. Weighing in at just 180g and measuring only 8.2mm thin, it’s available in Gibraltar Sea (a cool, smoky blue with vegan leather) and Shamrock (a fresh, soft-touch green). Oh, and yes—Smart Water Touch 3.0 means you can use the screen even when it’s wet.

Powering it all is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400, built on a 4nm process. It’s tuned for both performance and efficiency, with an AnTuTu score nearing 725K. Support for 11 5G bands and Wi-Fi 6E ensures you’re future-ready. Paired with 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, it holds its own.

Battery life comes from a 5500mAh unit, and Motorola includes a 68W TurboPower charger in the box—that’s a rarity these days. According to Motorola, you’re good for a full day’s use with just 15 minutes of charging. It ships with Hello UI layered over Android 15. You also get stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® and Hi-Res Audio, so media consumption feels quite premium.

Hello UI itself is customizable—fonts, colors, icons, all fair game. It includes gesture controls, Family Space for safer usage by kids, and Smart Connect for hooking up to external displays or PCs. Moto Secure is your hub for security features. You also get the usual Motorola goodies like Moto Actions, Moto Migrate, and Moto Premium Care. Software support includes three OS upgrades and four years of security patches, which is reassuring.

Meanwhile, Motorola has also revealed a fresh look for the Edge 60 Fusion: Pantone Mykonos Blue. This new color variant hits stores starting June 13, 2025.

Availability and Pricing:

The Motorola Edge 60 (12GB + 256GB) will be sold in PANTONE Gibraltar Sea and PANTONE Shamrock. It goes on sale June 17, 2025, at 12 PM, via Flipkart, Motorola.in, and key retailers like Reliance Digital.

Standard Price: ₹25,999

Effective Launch Price: ₹24,999 (with launch offers)

The Edge 60 Fusion in PANTONE Mykonos Blue will be available in:

8GB + 256GB for ₹21,999 (with ₹1000 bank discount)

12GB + 256GB for ₹23,999 (with ₹1000 bank discount)

Jio users can also snag benefits worth ₹10,000 with a valid ₹449 Mobility Plan. This includes ₹2000 cashback, Ajio coupons, travel discounts, and offers from Netmeds and AbhiBus. All in all, Motorola seems to be aiming for a blend of flagship-like capability and accessible pricing. And it might just work.