Motorola Edge 70 Launches in India Today With Ultra-Slim Design and Premium Features

Motorola has officially launched the Motorola Edge 70 in India today, December 15, expanding its Edge lineup with a strong focus on design and premium features. The smartphone is positioned as a premium mid-range offering and is now available for purchase via Flipkart, Motorola’s official website, and offline retail stores.

The Motorola Edge 70 is expected to be priced under ₹35,000, marking a noticeable step up from the Edge 60 series. With this launch, Motorola is clearly aiming to compete in the higher mid-range segment by offering a slim form factor, powerful hardware, and flagship-grade durability.

Key Highlights at a Glance

India Launch Date: December 15, 2025

Expected Price: Under ₹35,000

Design: Ultra-slim 5.99mm body

Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

Display: 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED, 120Hz

Cameras: Triple 50MP rear cameras, 50MP selfie camera

Availability: Flipkart, motorola.in, offline stores

Ultra-Slim Design With Flagship-Level Durability

The biggest highlight of the Motorola Edge 70 is its ultra-slim 5.99mm thickness, making it one of the slimmest smartphones available in India right now. Despite the thin body, Motorola has not compromised on durability.

The phone features an aircraft-grade aluminum frame, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the front, and comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. It also meets MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability standards, which is rare in this price segment.

Motorola is offering the Edge 70 in three Pantone-certified colours:

PANTONE Lily Pad

PANTONE Gadget Grey

PANTONE Bronze Green

Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Performance and Long Software Support

Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 70 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Mobile Platform, designed to handle everyday tasks, gaming, and multitasking smoothly.

The phone is expected to come with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs on Android 16 with Motorola’s Hello UI on top.

Motorola has also confirmed strong software support, promising:

3 years of Android OS updates

4 years of security updates

This makes the Edge 70 a reliable long-term option in the premium mid-range segment.

Flat 1.5K pOLED Display With High Brightness

The Motorola Edge 70 features a 6.7-inch flat pOLED display, a change that many users will appreciate over curved panels. The screen offers a 1.5K resolution (2712 x 1220 pixels) and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and animations.

With a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits, the display remains easily visible even in direct sunlight. It also supports HDR10+ and is Pantone Validated for accurate colours. Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos complete the multimedia experience.

Triple 50MP Camera Setup on the Back

Motorola has equipped the Edge 70 with a triple rear camera system, where all three sensors are 50MP.

50MP primary camera with OIS and f/1.8 aperture

50MP ultra-wide camera with 120-degree field of view, also supporting macro shots

50MP front camera for selfies and video calls

The main camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps. A dedicated 3-in-1 light sensor helps improve exposure and colour accuracy in different lighting conditions.

Big Battery in a Slim Body

Despite its slim design, the Motorola Edge 70 packs a 5,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, which should comfortably last a full day of use.

Charging options include:

68W TurboPower fast wired charging

15W wireless charging

Wireless charging is still uncommon in this segment, giving the Edge 70 an extra advantage.

FAQs

Q1: When did the Motorola Edge 70 launch in India?

A1: The phone launched in India on December 15, 2025.

Q2: What is the expected price of the Motorola Edge 70?

A2: It is expected to be priced under ₹35,000.

Q3: What makes the Motorola Edge 70 special?

A3: Its ultra-slim 5.99mm design, premium durability, flat 1.5K display, and triple 50MP camera setup stand out.

Q4: Does the Motorola Edge 70 support wireless charging?

A4: Yes, it supports 15W wireless charging along with 68W fast wired charging.

Q5: How long will the Motorola Edge 70 receive updates?

A5: Motorola has promised three Android OS updates and four years of security patches.