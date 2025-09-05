Motorola Launches Moto Book 60 Pro With Intel Core Ultra Processors in India

Motorola has introduced the Moto Book 60 Pro in India, a new laptop featuring the latest Intel Core Ultra processors. This laptop marks Motorola’s entry into the premium segment of the Indian market, building on its recent success in the smartphone space. The new device stands out with its thin and light metal build, a high-quality 2.8K OLED display, and a focus on AI-powered tasks through the Intel Core Ultra chip’s dedicated NPU. The Moto Book 60 Pro is available for purchase on Flipkart, the company’s official site, and in retail stores.

Key Takeaways

The Moto Book 60 Pro is Motorola’s new premium laptop for the Indian market.

It is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, which have a dedicated NPU for AI tasks.

The laptop features a 14-inch, 2.8K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It comes with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

It is available in two colors: Bronze Green and Wedgewood.

What Makes Intel Core Ultra Processors Different?

The Intel Core Ultra processors, code-named Meteor Lake, are a departure from Intel’s traditional processor design. They use a new architecture called a 3D performance hybrid architecture. This design includes three different types of compute engines on the same chip: the main CPU (Central Processing Unit) for general computing tasks, the integrated GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) for visual and gaming needs, and a new component called the NPU (Neural Processing Unit).

The NPU is a specialized piece of hardware designed to handle AI and machine learning tasks with low power consumption. This means that things like background blur in video calls, AI-based photo editing, and other smart features can run more efficiently without draining the battery as much. This focus on AI capabilities directly on the device creates a new category of laptops called AI PCs. The Intel Core Ultra processors, especially the H-series models used in the Moto Book 60 Pro, are engineered to deliver a balance of high performance for demanding applications and long battery life for everyday use.

Features and Specifications

The Moto Book 60 Pro has a 14-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2880×1800 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen can reach a peak brightness of 1,100 nits and has 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, making it good for watching movies or for creative work. The laptop has a slim and light all-metal body, weighing just 1.39 kg, and it is tested to meet MIL-STD-810H durability standards.

On the inside, the Moto Book 60 Pro comes in two main configurations: one with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor and another with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor. It has up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to a 1TB PCIe SSD. It comes with a 60Wh battery and supports 65W fast charging through its USB Type-C port. For connectivity, the laptop includes Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. It also has a Full HD webcam with an IR sensor for Windows Hello face recognition. Sound is handled by Dolby Atmos stereo speakers.

The laptop comes with Smart Connect, a Motorola software feature that allows the Moto Book 60 Pro to work well with other Motorola devices, like smartphones and tablets. This lets users share files, control multiple devices with a single keyboard and mouse, and even use a tablet as a second screen.

FAQs

Q: Is Motorola new to the laptop market in India?

A: Yes, Motorola entered the Indian laptop market in April 2025 with the Moto Book 60. The Moto Book 60 Pro is the next model in this new series.

Q: Where can I buy the Moto Book 60 Pro?

A: The laptop is available for sale on Flipkart and Motorola’s official website, along with leading retail stores in India.

Q: How does the Intel Core Ultra processor improve the laptop?

A: The Intel Core Ultra processor includes a dedicated NPU for AI tasks, which helps with performance and battery life. It also has better integrated graphics for media and light gaming.

Q: What is an AI PC?

A: An AI PC is a personal computer that has a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to handle AI workloads directly on the device, rather than relying on the cloud. This allows for faster and more power-efficient AI features.

Q: What is the price of the Moto Book 60 Pro in India?

A: The price for the base model with the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor is Rs. 59,990, which includes bank offers. The Intel Core Ultra 7 model with 32GB RAM is available for Rs. 75,990.