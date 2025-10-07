Motorola Launches Moto g06 POWER with 7000mAh Battery at Rs 7,499

Motorola has just unveiled its latest addition to India’s budget smartphone market, the Moto g06 POWER. What stands out right away is its massive 7000mAh battery, easily one of the largest you’ll find at this price. The phone also offers a big 6.88-inch display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP main camera, and Dolby Atmos audio support. Priced at ₹7,499, Motorola clearly seems to be targeting users who want long-lasting performance and a large screen experience without stretching their budget.

Key Takeaways

Massive Battery: A 7000mAh unit that’s the biggest in its price range, designed to last multiple days on a single charge.

Smooth Display: A 6.88-inch HD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid visuals and a better scrolling experience.

Capable Camera: A 50-megapixel primary camera that captures detailed photos even in lower light.

Immersive Sound: Stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos for richer audio quality.

Aggressive Price: Introductory launch price set at just ₹7,499.

The Moto g06 POWER is clearly built around one central promise: battery life. With a 7000mAh cell, it easily surpasses most rivals in the sub-₹8,000 segment. Motorola says it can deliver up to three days of use on a single charge, depending on usage patterns. It also supports 18W charging, which isn’t exactly blazing fast but seems fair considering the price and battery size.

Its display is another area where Motorola appears to have gone the extra mile. The 6.88-inch IPS LCD screen offers HD+ resolution and, quite impressively, a 120Hz refresh rate. For a phone at this price, that’s rare. The higher refresh rate gives the interface a smoother, more responsive feel when navigating, scrolling through social media, or playing light games.

On the camera front, the Moto g06 POWER includes a dual rear setup. The main 50MP sensor uses pixel-binning to deliver clearer photos, especially in low light conditions. The secondary 2MP macro sensor is more situational, useful for close-up shots of small objects. Up front, there’s an 8MP selfie camera that should handle casual selfies and video calls decently well.

Powering the device is the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a familiar name in budget smartphones known for its balance of efficiency and day-to-day performance. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 14 with Motorola’s near-stock interface, so users can expect a clean, bloat-free software experience.

Other small but practical touches include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IP52 rating that offers basic splash resistance.

The Moto g06 POWER will go on sale next week exclusively via Flipkart and Motorola’s official website. Buyers will be able to choose between two color options: Cosmic Black and Ocean Blue.

It’s hard not to see this as one of the more aggressively priced launches in the segment, especially considering how packed the spec sheet is. Perhaps Motorola is trying to make a strong statement here in the entry-level space, and for many, this might just be the ideal mix of battery life, performance, and price.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the processor in the Moto g06 POWER?

A. The Moto g06 POWER is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, which is designed for steady performance in everyday tasks and light gaming.

Q. Does the Moto g06 POWER support fast charging?

A. Yes, the phone supports 18W charging to help charge its large 7000mAh battery.

Q. What version of Android does the phone run?

A. The Moto g06 POWER runs on Android 14 out of the box, offering a clean and user-friendly software experience.

Q. What are the key competitors for the Moto g06 POWER?

A. In its price range, the Moto g06 POWER competes with phones like the Redmi A3, Realme C51, and Poco C65, but it stands out with its much larger 7000mAh battery and a 120Hz display.

Q. Is the storage expandable on the Moto g06 POWER?

A. Yes, the phone comes with 128GB of internal storage and includes a dedicated microSD card slot to expand the storage further.