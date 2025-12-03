Motorola Launches moto g57 POWER in India with 7000mAh Battery at ₹12,999

Motorola has officially introduced its latest budget offering, the moto g57 POWER, in India today, December 3, 2025. The phone is already available for purchase through Flipkart, Motorola.in, and major offline retailers. With an effective starting price of ₹12,999, helped along by bank offers, it feels like Motorola is trying to nudge this device into a space that usually belongs to costlier mid-range phones. I think that intention becomes quite clear when you look at some of the specifications, especially the unusually large 7000mAh silicon carbon battery and the debut of Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset.

Key Takeaways:

Price: Effective price of ₹12,999 (including bank offers).

Processor: World’s first phone with Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 (4nm).

Battery: 7000mAh Silicon Carbon battery offering up to 60 hours of power.

Camera: 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 main sensor + 8MP ultrawide.

Software: Android 16 out of the box with guaranteed updates.

Durability: Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and IP64 rating.

New Processor and Performance

The moto g57 POWER becomes the first smartphone anywhere to run on the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset. Built on a 4nm process, the chip is expected to handle daily work, multitasking, and most mainstream apps with ease. The device includes 8GB of RAM, with RAM Boost allowing expansion up to 24GB, which sounds generous for its price bracket. Users also get 128GB of internal storage, and since it supports 11 5G bands, it should offer solid compatibility across India’s major telecom networks. Perhaps this combination might appeal to users who want a dependable all-rounder rather than something purely performance focused.

Battery Technology

That 7000mAh battery is one of the biggest talking points. Motorola relies on silicon carbon technology here, which is interesting because it helps pack higher capacity into a form factor that doesn’t feel overly bulky. Many large battery phones tend to feel heavy in the hand, and while I can’t say how this one feels personally, the tech at least suggests an attempt to avoid that issue.

Motorola claims the battery can last up to 60 hours on a single charge. The silicon carbon material is also said to improve heat management and the overall long-term health of the battery, something that might matter more over time than people usually expect.

Camera Capabilities

The camera system is centered around a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 sensor, which is known for better light intake. This tends to help in low-light scenarios, and Motorola complements it with features like Auto Night Vision and an AI Photo Enhancement Engine. The secondary 8MP ultrawide camera is a noticeable step up from the 2MP sensors that are common in this price segment. Users also get Google Photos AI tools including Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur baked right into the software experience, which might be handy for quick fixes.

Display and Durability

On the front, the phone offers a 6.72 inch FHD Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its 1050 nits peak brightness should make outdoor readability more manageable, something I often find important in daily use. Audio is handled by stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, which adds a bit more depth to media consumption.

For protection, the device uses Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, and Motorola mentions a MIL STD 810H rating. It also carries an IP64 rating that protects against dust and water splashes. It is not meant for underwater use, of course, but the added reassurance is still helpful in everyday situations.

Software and Design

The phone runs Android 16 out of the box, and Motorola guarantees an update to Android 17 along with three years of security updates. The design features a vegan leather finish and comes in three Pantone curated colors: Regatta, Fluidity, and Corsair. It is a small detail, but such finishes sometimes make a phone feel slightly more premium than it costs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the price of the moto g57 POWER in India?

A1: The launch price is ₹14,999, but with bank and special launch offers, the effective price is ₹12,999.

Q2: Does the moto g57 POWER support 5G?

A2: Yes, the phone supports 11 5G bands, making it compatible with major Indian telecom operators.

Q3: Is the charger included in the box?

A3: Motorola typically includes a TurboPower charger in the box.

Q4: How does the silicon carbon battery help?

A4: Silicon carbon technology allows the battery to be physically smaller while holding more charge (7000mAh), keeping the phone slim.

Q5: Does it have a dedicated memory card slot?

A5: The official specs mention 128GB storage, but users should check the specific slot configuration (hybrid or dedicated) on the retail box.

Q6: Is the phone waterproof?

A6: It has an IP64 rating, which makes it resistant to dust and water splashes, but it is not fully waterproof for submersion.

Q7: How many Android updates will it get?

A7: It comes with Android 16 and is guaranteed to receive an update to Android 17, plus three years of security maintenance releases (SMRs).