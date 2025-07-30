News

Motorola launches Moto G86 Power with 6000mAh battery at Rs.17,999

By Mahak Aggarwal
4 Min Read
Motorola has introduced the Moto G86 Power in India, extending its G-series lineup with a device that puts battery life and smooth performance front and center. Priced at ₹17,999, the phone is stepping into the mid-range market with a few standout features, most notably, a massive 6000mAh battery and 5G support.

It will be available for purchase starting next week via Flipkart and select retail stores.

  • Price: ₹17,999 for the single 8GB + 128GB variant
  • Battery: 6000mAh capacity with 33W TurboPower fast charging (charger included)
  • Display: 6.6-inch Full HD+ pOLED with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, supports 13 5G bands
  • Cameras: 50MP main sensor (with OIS), 8MP ultrawide, and 16MP selfie camera
  • Software: Android 14 with Motorola’s My UX, near-stock experience
  • Extras: Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, in-display fingerprint scanner, IP52 water-repellent design

The phone is clearly built for users who don’t want to worry about charging midway through the day. That 6000mAh battery should last well beyond 24 hours for most, and even longer if your usage is more casual. And thanks to the 33W fast charger included in the box, getting back to 100% won’t take all afternoon.

Visually, it’s equipped with a 6.6-inch pOLED screen that’s not just sharp, but also fluid, thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you’re getting the Dimensity 7050 processor, an efficient yet capable chip, especially when paired with 8GB of RAM. Storage is set at 128GB, with microSD expansion available for those who need more room.

Camera-wise, there’s a familiar dual setup on the rear: a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization and an 8MP ultrawide. Up front, a 16MP camera handles video calls and selfies. While it’s not a camera-first phone, it still offers enough flexibility for everyday photography.

As for software, Motorola sticks to its clean, near-stock approach. You get Android 14 with just a few thoughtful additions from the company’s My UX layer. Motorola is committing to one major OS upgrade and three years of security updates, which should give buyers some peace of mind.

All in all, the Moto G86 Power doesn’t overpromise, but it hits the marks where it matters: battery life, display smoothness, and 5G performance. It’s an easy recommendation for anyone whose phone needs to last all day, and then some.

Q1. What is the price of the Moto G86 Power in India?

A1. The Moto G86 Power is priced at ₹17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Q2. Does the Moto G86 Power support 5G?

A2. Yes, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor and supports 13 5G bands.

Q3. What is the battery capacity of the Moto G86 Power?

A3. The device comes with a large 6000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging.

Q4. What are the camera specifications of the Moto G86 Power?

A4. It has a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The front camera is 16MP.

Q5. Where can I buy the Moto G86 Power?

A5. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart and at major offline retail stores across the country.

TAGGED:
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
Leave a Comment

You Might also Like