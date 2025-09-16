Motorola launches moto pad 60 NEO in India for INR 12,999

Motorola has launched the moto pad 60 NEO in India, adding a new 5G tablet to its lineup. The device comes with an 11-inch 2.5K display running at 90Hz and includes the moto pen in the box. It is available at a launch price of ₹12,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version.

Key Takeaways

Display : The tablet features an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate, offering smooth visuals that are rare in this price range.

: The tablet features an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate, offering smooth visuals that are rare in this price range. Performance : It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, designed to handle everyday tasks and multitasking with ease.

: It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, designed to handle everyday tasks and multitasking with ease. Design : At 490 grams and just 6.9mm thick, it is positioned as the lightest and slimmest 5G tablet in its category.

: At 490 grams and just 6.9mm thick, it is positioned as the lightest and slimmest 5G tablet in its category. Battery : The 7040mAh battery supports up to 12 hours of video streaming and comes with a fast charger included.

: The 7040mAh battery supports up to 12 hours of video streaming and comes with a fast charger included. Availability: Sales begin on September 22 through Flipkart, motorola.in, and major retail outlets.

The moto pad 60 NEO’s display is built for clear visuals and smooth motion, making it suitable for studying, streaming, or even casual gaming. The included moto pen adds more functionality with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt support, and palm rejection, aiming to deliver a natural writing or sketching experience. It also enables quick actions such as Google’s Circle to Search feature for instant lookups or translations. The pen is powered by a AAAA battery.

The build quality leans toward premium, with an all-metal body finished in a Pantone-curated Bronze Green shade. Its slim profile and light weight make it easy to carry, while the quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos is meant to deliver an immersive sound experience.

On the software side, the tablet runs on Android 15 with Motorola guaranteeing two major OS updates up to Android 17, along with four years of security updates. It also includes Smart Connect, which allows users to control their phone, PC, and tablet using a single keyboard and mouse. File transfers can be done easily, content can be streamed across devices, and with Pro Webcam Mode the tablet can serve as a high-quality webcam for PCs. For multitasking, it supports two split screens and up to five floating windows simultaneously.

Inside, the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G octa-core processor manages performance for gaming, streaming, and multitasking. With 5G support, users get the option to browse and stream content on the go without depending only on Wi-Fi. The 7040mAh battery is designed to handle long hours of use, keeping the device running through a full day of work or entertainment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of the moto pad 60 NEO in India?

A. The moto pad 60 NEO is available for a special launch price of ₹12,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The regular price is ₹17,999.

Q. When does the moto pad 60 NEO go on sale?

A. The sale starts on September 22nd, 2025.

Q. Where can I buy the moto pad 60 NEO?

A. It will be available on Flipkart, motorola.in, and at leading retail stores across India.

Q. What are the main specifications of the moto pad 60 NEO?

A. It features an 11-inch 2.5K 90Hz display , a MediaTek D6300 5G processor , a 7040mAh battery , 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It also has Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and comes with a moto pen.

Q. What comes inside the box with the moto pad 60 NEO?

A. The tablet comes with the moto pen and a fast charger included in the box.

Q. What version of Android does the tablet run on?

A. It runs on Android 15 out of the box and is guaranteed to receive OS upgrades up to Android 17.