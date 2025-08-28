News

By Shweta Bansal
6 Min Read
Motorola Launches New Wireless Earbuds in India

Motorola has expanded its audio portfolio in India with the launch of two new wireless earbuds: the Moto Buds Loop and the Moto Buds Bass. Each product is designed with a different audience in mind. The Moto Buds Loop aim at the premium market, while the Moto Buds Bass are built for those looking for a budget-friendly choice. This is in line with Motorola’s broader plan to create a complete audio ecosystem that works alongside its smartphones.

Key Takeaways

  • Motorola has introduced two new wireless earbuds in India: Moto Buds Loop and Moto Buds Bass.
  • Moto Buds Loop are premium open-ear earbuds tuned by Bose.
  • Moto Buds Bass are budget-friendly earbuds with Super Bass technology and active noise cancellation.
  • Both models will be available on Flipkart, Motorola’s official website, and leading retail outlets.
  • Moto Buds Loop will be on sale starting September 1, while Moto Buds Bass will be available from September 8.

Moto Buds Loop: Premium Features

The Moto Buds Loop come with an open-ear design that allows users to stay aware of their surroundings while listening to music. This is especially useful for commuters or people who prefer not to block out everything around them. The sound is tuned by Bose, ensuring a refined listening experience. The earbuds feature 12mm ironless drivers and support spatial sound for a more immersive effect.

Motorola has also focused on call clarity with a dual-microphone system supported by CrystalTalk AI to reduce background noise. With an IP54 rating, the earbuds are water-repellent and resistant to splashes and sweat. Battery life is up to 8 hours on a single charge, and the case extends this to as much as 45 hours. A quick 10-minute charge can provide around 3 hours of playback. The Moto Buds Loop are priced at ₹7,999 and will be available in Trekking Green.

Moto Buds Bass: Affordable Audio

The Moto Buds Bass are built for users who want strong sound at an affordable price. They come with a 12.4mm dynamic driver and support Hi-Res LDAC audio for detailed output. Their main highlight is the Super Bass technology, which delivers deep and heavy bass for those who prefer a punchier sound profile.

These earbuds also come with active noise cancellation of up to 50dB and a Transparency Mode to let in outside sounds when needed. A triple-mic system with CrystalTalk AI is included for clear calls. The Moto Buds Bass carry an IPx4 rating for splash resistance. Battery life goes up to 9 hours without ANC, and the case provides a total of up to 42 hours. They are priced at ₹1,999 and will be available in Dark Shadow, Blue Jewel, and Posy Green.

Market Position and Availability

Both models will be available across major online and offline platforms, including Flipkart, Motorola’s official India website, and other retail outlets. The staggered launch schedule, with the Loop coming first and the Bass following a week later, suggests a strategy to generate demand for each product individually.

Motorola has previously partnered with brands like Pantone for design and Bose for sound tuning to set itself apart in a crowded market. This launch highlights Motorola’s ongoing push into India’s growing audio segment. By offering one premium product and one budget option, the company is aiming to reach both high-end users and cost-conscious buyers.

FAQs

Q1. What is the difference between Moto Buds Loop and Moto Buds Bass?

A1. The Moto Buds Loop are premium, open-ear earbuds with Bose-tuned sound and a higher price (₹7,999). The Moto Buds Bass are an affordable option with a focus on deep bass, 50dB ANC, and a lower price (₹1,999).

Q2. What is an open-ear design and how is it different from normal earbuds?

A2. An open-ear design, like the one on the Moto Buds Loop, sits outside the ear canal. This lets you hear both your music and ambient sounds, unlike normal earbuds that create a seal and block out external noise.

Q3. Do both earbuds have a companion app?

A3. Yes, both the Moto Buds Loop and Moto Buds Bass are compatible with the Moto Buds app. The app allows you to customize controls and adjust settings.

Q4. What does Hi-Res LDAC audio mean?

A4. Hi-Res LDAC audio is a high-quality audio codec developed by Sony. It allows for wireless transmission of high-resolution audio, which means you can hear more detail and better sound quality compared to standard Bluetooth codecs.

Q5. What is CrystalTalk AI?

A5. CrystalTalk AI is a feature that uses artificial intelligence to filter out background noise during calls. It helps to make your voice sound clearer and louder, even in noisy places.

Shweta Bansal
An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
