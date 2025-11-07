Motorola Moto G67 Power 5G Launches in India: Big Battery, Solid Performance, and a Competitive Price

Motorola officially launched the Moto G67 Power 5G in India on November 5, 2025, adding yet another model to its well-known G Power lineup—famous for long battery life and reliable everyday performance. This new mid-range 5G smartphone is clearly designed for users who spend long hours on their phones, whether it’s for travel, content streaming, or gaming, without wanting to constantly charge. The standout feature is its massive 7,000mAh battery, paired with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, making it a powerful contender in the sub-₹16,000 bracket.

The Moto G67 Power 5G will go on sale starting November 12, 2025, through Flipkart, Motorola’s official website, and leading offline retailers across India. The brand is also offering introductory discounts and bank offers that make the deal even more attractive.

Key Takeaways

Launch Date & Price: Officially launched on November 5, 2025. Priced at ₹15,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model (effective ₹14,999 with launch offers).

Battery: A large 7,000mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging, promising up to two days of use.

Processor: Runs on the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset for efficient multitasking and strong 5G performance.

Camera: Equipped with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 main sensor, and capable of shooting 4K video from all three cameras: 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide/macro, and 32MP front.

Display: Features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Design & Build: Comes with IP64 dust and splash resistance, Gorilla Glass 7i, and a premium vegan leather finish.

Focus on Battery and Performance

If there’s one thing Motorola wanted to highlight, it’s battery life. The Moto G67 Power’s 7,000mAh battery is among the largest in its segment. Motorola claims it can deliver up to 58 hours of runtime on a single charge. For anyone who travels a lot or relies heavily on their phone for entertainment or work, this could be a big plus.

Interestingly, the company has used Silicon Carbon Battery Technology-a newer design approach that allows the phone to remain fairly slim at 8.6mm, despite the huge capacity. And yes, it supports 33W TurboPower charging, with the adapter included in the box (a relief in today’s market where chargers are often omitted).

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor runs the show. Built on a 4nm process, it strikes a solid balance between performance and efficiency. It should handle multitasking and mid-level gaming quite comfortably. The chipset supports 11 5G bands, ensuring wide network compatibility across India.

The Moto G67 Power ships with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable via a microSD card. There’s also Motorola’s RAM Boost feature that allows virtual RAM expansion, giving users some extra breathing room for apps and background processes.

Camera Capabilities and Multimedia

The camera setup seems to punch above its price range. The 50MP main sensor, the Sony LYTIA 600, is engineered for enhanced clarity and low-light performance. The 8MP ultrawide lens doubles as a macro camera, adding flexibility for different shooting situations.

A noteworthy touch for creators and vloggers is that all three cameras including the 32MP front-facing shooter-can record 4K video at 30fps. That’s not something you often see in this segment.

The 6.7-inch Full HD+ display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, which should make everyday use-scrolling, gaming, even just switching apps feel smoother. It’s an LCD panel, protected by Gorilla Glass 7i, and paired with stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos for more immersive audio. It’s a well-rounded setup for media consumption.

Software and Design

The Moto G67 Power runs on Motorola’s Hello UX, based on Android 15 right out of the box. The company promises one major OS update (to Android 16) and three years of security patches-which might not sound like much, but it’s consistent with what most competitors offer in this price range.

Motorola has also integrated ThinkShield security for better data protection, something business users might appreciate.

Design-wise, the Moto G67 Power stands out a bit. It comes with a textured vegan leather back that not only feels premium but also improves grip. The phone is available in three Pantone-curated colors-Cilantro, Curacao Blue, and Parachute. The use of Pantone shades gives it a certain aesthetic polish, making it look and feel more expensive than it is.

FAQs

Q1: What is the exact price of the Moto G67 Power 5G in India?

A1: The single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at ₹15,999. With select bank offers, the effective price drops to ₹14,999.

Q2: What kind of fast charging does the 7,000mAh battery support?

A2: It supports 33W TurboPower fast charging, and yes, the 33W charger comes in the box.

Q3: Does the Moto G67 Power 5G support external memory?

A3: Yes, it does. Storage is expandable via a microSD card.

Q4: What’s new compared to previous G Power models?

A4: The Moto G67 Power introduces a larger 7,000mAh Silicon Carbon battery, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, and upgraded camera capabilities including 4K video recording from all cameras.

Overall, the Moto G67 Power 5G looks like a thoughtfully balanced phone-big battery, decent performance, practical software, and a surprisingly refined design. It may not be flashy, but perhaps that’s what makes it appealing. It’s the kind of phone that just quietly gets things done.