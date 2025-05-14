News

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Sees 42% Price Cut After Razr 60 Ultra Launch

Mahak Aggarwal
By Mahak Aggarwal
2 Min Read
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Sees 42% Price Cut After Razr 60 Ultra Launch

Motorola’s recent launch of the Razr 60 Ultra in India has led to a significant price drop for its predecessor, the Razr 50 Ultra. Originally priced at ₹1,19,000, the Razr 50 Ultra is now available for ₹68,549 on Flipkart, marking a 42% discount. This move aims to attract consumers seeking premium foldable smartphones at more affordable prices.

Contents
Razr 60 Ultra: New Features and PricingRazr 50 Ultra: Still a Competitive OptionMarket Impact

Razr 60 Ultra: New Features and Pricing

Unveiled on May 13, 2025, the Razr 60 Ultra introduces several enhancements over its predecessor. It features a 7-inch LTPO AMOLED main display and a 4-inch cover screen, both supporting a 165Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, it comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The device boasts a triple 50MP camera setup and a 4,700mAh battery with 68W wired and 30W wireless charging. Priced at ₹99,999, launch offers reduce the effective price to ₹89,999.

Razr 50 Ultra: Still a Competitive Option

Despite being a previous-generation model, the Razr 50 Ultra remains a strong contender in the foldable segment. It offers a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, 12GB RAM, and 512GB storage. The device includes a 32MP selfie camera and supports wireless charging. The current discounted price makes it an attractive option for those seeking premium features at a lower cost.

Market Impact

The price reduction of the Razr 50 Ultra reflects Motorola’s strategy to make foldable smartphones more accessible. As competition intensifies in the foldable market, such pricing adjustments are likely to influence consumer choices and market dynamics.

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra’s launch has significantly impacted the foldable smartphone market in India. Its advanced features and competitive pricing have not only set new standards but also made premium foldable technology more accessible. The substantial price reduction of the Razr 50 Ultra further underscores this shift, offering consumers high-end options at more affordable rates.

Can This Iconic Audio Partnership Redefine How We Hear Music?
Will These Leadership Shifts Catapult Tech Mahindra to the Top?
Is This the Thinnest Phone Ever? Samsung Just Dropped a Stunning Surprise in India!
Is Your SMS Inbox Flooded with Spam? Truecaller’s New AI Tool Might Be the Lifesaver You Need
Is the New MacBook Air M4 Worth It? Discover How to Save 15,000 on Your Purchase
Share This Article
Avatar photo
ByMahak Aggarwal
Follow:
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
Previous Article Can This Iconic Audio Partnership Redefine How We Hear Music? Can This Iconic Audio Partnership Redefine How We Hear Music?
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Is the 2025 Tata Altroz Facelift the Best Hatchback Yet
Is the 2025 Tata Altroz Facelift the Best Hatchback Yet? Here’s What Each Variant Offers
By Vishal Jain
BenQ
Is This the End of Movie Theatres? BenQ Just Dropped Jaw-Dropping Home Cinema Projectors!
By Hardik Mitra
Is This the Smartest Pair of Glasses You Can Buy in India Today
Is This the Smartest Pair of Glasses You Can Buy in India Today? Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Are Here
By Vishal Jain
Is Your iPhone Ready for iOS 18.5
Is Your iPhone Ready for iOS 18.5? Discover the New Features You Might Be Missing
By Aditi Sharma
Ready to Dominate? ASUS ROG Unleashes Beastly RTX 5000 Laptops in India!
Ready to Dominate? ASUS ROG Unleashes Beastly RTX 5000 Laptops in India!
By Hardik Mitra
Can a Flip Phone Really Be This Powerful? Motorola Just Dropped a Bomb!
Can a Flip Phone Really Be This Powerful? Motorola Just Dropped a Bomb!
By Hardik Mitra

You Might also Like