Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Sees 42% Price Cut After Razr 60 Ultra Launch

Motorola’s recent launch of the Razr 60 Ultra in India has led to a significant price drop for its predecessor, the Razr 50 Ultra. Originally priced at ₹1,19,000, the Razr 50 Ultra is now available for ₹68,549 on Flipkart, marking a 42% discount. This move aims to attract consumers seeking premium foldable smartphones at more affordable prices.

Razr 60 Ultra: New Features and Pricing

Unveiled on May 13, 2025, the Razr 60 Ultra introduces several enhancements over its predecessor. It features a 7-inch LTPO AMOLED main display and a 4-inch cover screen, both supporting a 165Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, it comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The device boasts a triple 50MP camera setup and a 4,700mAh battery with 68W wired and 30W wireless charging. Priced at ₹99,999, launch offers reduce the effective price to ₹89,999.

Razr 50 Ultra: Still a Competitive Option

Despite being a previous-generation model, the Razr 50 Ultra remains a strong contender in the foldable segment. It offers a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, 12GB RAM, and 512GB storage. The device includes a 32MP selfie camera and supports wireless charging. The current discounted price makes it an attractive option for those seeking premium features at a lower cost.

Market Impact

The price reduction of the Razr 50 Ultra reflects Motorola’s strategy to make foldable smartphones more accessible. As competition intensifies in the foldable market, such pricing adjustments are likely to influence consumer choices and market dynamics.

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra’s launch has significantly impacted the foldable smartphone market in India. Its advanced features and competitive pricing have not only set new standards but also made premium foldable technology more accessible. The substantial price reduction of the Razr 50 Ultra further underscores this shift, offering consumers high-end options at more affordable rates.