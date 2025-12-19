NeoNiche Updates NeoFlo Event Technology Platform to Align With India’s DPDP Act

NeoNiche Integrated Solutions has rolled out a significant update to its event technology platform, NeoFlo, bringing it in line with the requirements of India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act. The update is aimed squarely at brands and marketing agencies that regularly handle consumer data during live events, exhibitions, and on-ground activations. As enforcement of the DPDP Act begins to take shape, the pressure is now on companies to rethink how they collect, store, and use attendee information.

At the heart of the change is consent. Under the DPDP Act, brands are no longer allowed to casually collect phone numbers, email IDs, or other personal details without clearly explaining why the data is being gathered and how it will be used. NeoFlo now embeds these consent requirements directly into the registration and check-in workflows. In practice, this means attendees are informed upfront, and their approval is recorded digitally, reducing the chances of misuse, accidental leaks, or unauthorized access.

Key Takeaways

The DPDP Act requires brands to obtain explicit and specific consent before collecting personal data at events.

NeoFlo has adopted a security by design approach to protect attendee information from the outset.

Responsibility for data protection is now shared between brands and their technology partners.

The platform manages consent across registrations, QR scans, contests, and post-event engagement.

These compliance updates are designed to lower legal and reputational risks during large scale marketing campaigns.

The DPDP Act, passed by the Indian Parliament, sets out a clear framework for how businesses must process the personal data of Indian citizens. For the experiential marketing sector, this represents a fairly big shift. The informal methods that were once common, such as jotting down contact details at a stall or scanning badges without proper disclosure, are no longer acceptable. Agencies must now be transparent about data usage, retention, and purpose. NeoNiche, which is based in Mumbai, developed NeoFlo to automate these permissions so that compliance does not come at the cost of speed or attendee experience.

According to Prateek N. Kumar, Head of NeoNiche, data responsibility has become just as critical as creativity in live marketing. He pointed out that field marketing typically involves multiple partners, temporary staff, and numerous locations, which can make data oversight tricky. In crowded public venues especially, the risk of data exposure is higher than many teams realize. NeoFlo addresses this by building privacy controls into the platform from the very beginning, allowing teams to monitor who has access to sensitive attendee information and when.

Live activations often rely on several touchpoints to collect leads, including registration counters, contest forms, QR code scans, and interactive screens. Under the DPDP Act, brands function as data fiduciaries, while event tech providers act as data processors. Both parties are accountable if something goes wrong. If a breach occurs, penalties can apply on both sides. By using a DPDP compliant platform like NeoFlo, agencies can reduce uncertainty and maintain a clear audit trail that demonstrates responsible data handling if regulators step in.

This growing focus on privacy also mirrors a broader global shift. Consumers everywhere are becoming more conscious of how their personal data is used, and India is no exception. The DPDP Act brings long needed clarity to an event industry that previously operated in a regulatory grey area. Brands that adapt early may find that transparency and respect for data actually strengthen audience trust over time. NeoNiche appears to be positioning NeoFlo as a reference point for how data should flow safely through the experiential marketing ecosystem.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the DPDP Act in India?

A1: The Digital Personal Data Protection Act is a law that regulates how companies collect, store, and use personal data. It gives Indian citizens greater control over their information and requires businesses to clearly explain their data practices.

Q2: How does NeoFlo help with event compliance?

A2: NeoFlo includes digital consent capture, secure data storage, and access controls. Every attendee who shares personal data agrees to the privacy terms, which helps brands stay compliant without slowing down operations.

Q3: Why is data privacy important for experiential marketing?

A3: Events often collect large volumes of contact information in a short time. Without proper safeguards, this data can be lost, misused, or exposed, leading to legal penalties and damage to brand credibility.

Q4: Does the added consent step slow down event registration?

A4: Not really. The consent process is integrated into the standard registration and check-in flow, so attendees can move through quickly without unnecessary delays.