Netflix CEO Drops a Bomb: Why India Will Decide Your Entertainment Future!

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, recently offered a rare glimpse into the company’s global strategy and the unexpected trajectory of entertainment during an episode of the “People by WTF” podcast with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. The candid conversation, released over the weekend, spotlighted India’s increasing significance to Netflix and its potential to shape the content world.

Key Takeaways:

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos believes India will play a central role in the future of global entertainment.

Sarandos advises aspiring media professionals to start at the bottom and learn every aspect of the business.

He emphasizes the value of understanding all roles within media production, from production assistant to writers’ room.

Sarandos sees local storytelling in India as a powerful force with global appeal.

Netflix is exploring new ventures, including gaming and deeper tech involvement.

The Unseen Power of India: A Global Content Hub

Sarandos delved into Netflix’s journey across continents, articulating how India has moved from a nascent market to a strategic core for the streaming giant. He emphasized the country’s unique position, suggesting it’s not just a consumer of entertainment but a potent creator, capable of influencing worldwide trends.

The Netflix chief highlighted the growing importance of local narratives. “Culture travels better than ever,” he stated, explaining how stories deeply rooted in Indian experiences are finding resonance far beyond their borders. This ability for local tales to achieve global reach is a fundamental shift, and Sarandos views India as a prime example of this phenomenon. The discussion touched upon the evolving content landscape, with Sarandos and Kamath exploring insider accounts and career lessons from Sarandos’s journey.

Masterclass for Media Hopefuls: Start at the Bottom

A crucial segment of the two-hour podcast focused on direct guidance for those looking to build a career in the media industry. Sarandos’s advice was clear and counter-intuitive to a generation often seeking shortcuts. “If you’re going to start a media business, and you want to be very successful, you’re going to want to know how to do everything that everyone’s doing,” he advised.

His recommendation: “The best way to do that is to start at the bottom. Put in the time. Work for a company.” He urged aspiring professionals to embrace roles they might initially dismiss as menial, such as being a production assistant on a film set or getting coffee for a writers’ room.

Sarandos stressed that understanding the ground-level operations is critical for anyone aiming for leadership. “But if you want to run a business, you’re going to have to learn how all those things operate—and how all those people work—if you want to be successful,” he explained. He framed these entry-level positions not as stepping stones to be endured, but as essential learning opportunities.

The Young Advantage: Patience and Discovery

Sarandos particularly pointed out the advantage youth holds in this context. “This is the beauty of being young: you can put in a little bit of time and figure out—as soon as you learn what you need to learn—what’s next,” he said. He encouraged patience, suggesting that these foundational experiences can reveal unforeseen career paths.

“You may even discover the avenue you’ve really been looking for all along just by spending that time in the writers’ room, or on set, or in post-production, or at the VFX house as an assistant—where you have the opportunity to learn and be mentored,” Sarandos added. His core message was to avoid impatience and to dedicate time to learning the various roles, the specific jobs, and the individuals performing them. “So I would say: Don’t be impatient. Take your time. Learn the roles. Learn the jobs. Learn the people who do those jobs. And see if that’s really what you want to do.”

Netflix’s Next Chapter: Gaming, Tech, and Creative Risks

Beyond career advice, the conversation offered insights into Netflix’s strategic ventures. Sarandos and Kamath discussed Netflix’s growing interest in gaming and the deeper integration of technology into the entertainment experience. This signals a broader vision for Netflix, moving beyond traditional streaming to encompass a wider spectrum of content delivery and consumption.

The dialogue also touched upon the company’s approach to creative choices, often characterized by boldness and a willingness to experiment. Sarandos shared anecdotes, including a dinner with Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan, providing a glimpse into the collaborative and culturally significant interactions that shape Netflix’s content decisions. This willingness to take creative risks and invest in diverse, authentic stories remains a hallmark of Netflix’s strategy, particularly as it navigates the complexities and opportunities of markets like India.

The podcast episode with Nikhil Kamath presented a rare and direct look into the mindset of one of entertainment’s most influential figures. Sarandos’s perspective on India’s future impact on global entertainment, coupled with his practical advice for newcomers, offers valuable insights for industry insiders and aspiring professionals alike. It paints a picture of an industry in constant flux, where cultural authenticity and foundational learning are becoming more critical than ever.