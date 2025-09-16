Neumann Launches Five New DSP Subwoofers for Professional Studios

German audio manufacturer Neumann has announced the addition of five new subwoofers to its KH series of studio monitors. The launch, revealed in India on September 16, 2025, introduces the KH 805 II, KH 810 II, and KH 870 II, along with two network-ready versions, the KH 810 II AES67 and KH 870 II AES67. The goal is to provide accurate, powerful low-frequency performance that works across music production, post-production, and broadcast environments, whether for simple stereo setups or advanced immersive audio formats.

Key Takeaways

• The lineup is scalable, covering everything from compact stereo systems to 7.1.4 immersive audio and large-format studios.

• Each subwoofer includes built-in DSP that integrates with the MA 1 Automatic Monitor Alignment system to correct room acoustics.

• The AES67 models connect directly to Audio-over-IP networks, with support for DANTE and RAVENNA.

Scalable Power and Bass Management

Each model in the new lineup addresses different studio needs.

The KH 805 II is focused on stereo systems. It delivers roughly double the output of the KH 750 DSP model, making it a strong match for monitors such as the KH 120 II or KH 150.

The KH 810 II steps up to manage bass for immersive audio setups. It supports systems up to 7.1.4 channels, which are increasingly common for formats like Dolby Atmos, and can handle bass management for up to eleven connected monitors.

At the top of the range is the KH 870 II, which doubles the output power of the KH 810 II. This subwoofer is designed for large rooms and high-volume applications, pairing best with large-format monitors like the KH 420.

Advanced Connectivity and DSP Control

Every new model is equipped with an internal DSP engine. This works seamlessly with the MA 1 Automatic Monitor Alignment system (sold separately) to measure and correct a room’s acoustic response, ensuring the entire monitoring setup delivers a reliable, flat frequency response.

For modern studios and broadcast environments, the KH 810 II AES67 and KH 870 II AES67 offer direct integration into Audio-over-IP workflows. These models receive audio via standard Ethernet, simplifying cabling and allowing for more flexible installations.

Stephan Mauer, Neumann’s Head of Product, noted that the new subwoofers are compatible with both DSP-enabled and older analog KH series monitors, giving long-time users a smooth upgrade path.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What are the main differences between the new Neumann subwoofers?

A. The main differences are power and channel capability. The KH 805 II is for stereo setups. The KH 810 II handles multichannel immersive audio up to 7.1.4. The KH 870 II offers the same channel capability as the 810 II but with double the power for larger rooms.

Q. Can I use these subwoofers with speakers from other brands?

A. Yes, while they are designed to work with Neumann’s KH line of monitors, they can be integrated into systems with speakers from other manufacturers. The built-in DSP and MA 1 alignment system help create a coherent sound profile with any speaker.

Q. What is AES67 and why is it important?

A. AES67 is a technical standard for audio-over-IP, which means sending high-quality audio over a computer network. It is important in modern broadcast and large studio environments because it simplifies cabling, increases flexibility, and allows different equipment from various brands to work together on the same network.

Q. Do I need the MA 1 system to use these subwoofers?

A. No, the subwoofers can be used without the MA 1 system. However, using the MA 1 allows you to take full advantage of the internal DSP to automatically correct for your room’s acoustics, which can greatly improve monitoring accuracy.

Q. How low can these subwoofers reproduce sound?

A. All the new models can reproduce low frequencies down to 16 Hz, which is near the lowest limit of human hearing. This provides clarity and control for critical mixing decisions in the lowest bass frequencies.