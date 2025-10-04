New Gen Hyundai Venue Launches in India on November 4

Hyundai is gearing up to launch the next-generation Venue in India on November 4, 2025. This marks the first complete generational update for the compact SUV since it originally hit the market in 2019. Internally codenamed Q2Xi, the new Venue brings with it a fully reworked design under Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ philosophy, along with a fresh interior and the addition of advanced safety features like ADAS. The update is clearly aimed at keeping the Venue competitive in the increasingly crowded sub-4-meter SUV space.

A Fresh Look Inspired by Global Models

One of the biggest shifts in the 2025 Hyundai Venue is how it looks. The new design borrows cues from Hyundai’s larger SUVs, including the latest Creta and Palisade. At the front, there’s a reworked parametric grille that blends smoothly with the split-headlamp layout. Sitting at the very top are sleek LED daytime running lights that stretch across the width of the SUV, while the projector headlamps have been moved lower into the bumper.

From the side, the Venue shows sharper creases and a more sculpted stance, complemented by newly designed alloy wheels. At the rear, the connected LED tail lamps now span across the tailgate, helping the SUV appear wider and more modern. Overall, the new Venue feels a little more substantial, more in tune with Hyundai’s current global identity.

Revamped Interior and Technology

Step inside, and the changes are even more apparent. The dashboard has been completely rethought, anchored by a wide dual-screen setup. This includes a large touchscreen infotainment unit seamlessly paired with a fully digital driver’s display, a layout similar to the new Creta. The system supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car technology.

One of the most important updates is the addition of ADAS. While final details are yet to be confirmed, the package is expected to include forward-collision warning, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control. Hyundai is also adding features like a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and an electric sunroof, giving the new Venue a more premium edge than before.

Powertrain and Competition

Under the hood, Hyundai isn’t expected to make big changes. The same tried-and-tested engine lineup is likely to continue:

A 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with 83 PS and 114 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

A 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit producing 120 PS and 172 Nm, offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT.

A 1.5-litre diesel delivering 116 PS and 250 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

When it goes on sale, the new Hyundai Venue will go up against familiar rivals like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV 3XO. Considering all the upgrades on design, tech, and safety, prices are expected to rise slightly above the current model, which ranges from ₹7.94 lakh to ₹13.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. When is the new Hyundai Venue launching in India?

A. The next-generation Hyundai Venue is scheduled to launch in India on November 4, 2025.

Q. What are the major changes in the new Venue?

A. The new Venue will feature a completely revised exterior design, a new dashboard with a dual-screen setup, and new features like ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and ventilated seats.

Q. Will the new Hyundai Venue get ADAS?

A. Yes, the new Hyundai Venue is expected to come equipped with an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite.

Q. What will be the expected price of the new Venue?

A. The new Venue is expected to command a price premium over the current version due to the new design and added features. Expect prices to start slightly higher than the current model’s ₹7.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

Q. Will there be a diesel engine option in the new Hyundai Venue?

A. Yes, the new Hyundai Venue will likely continue to offer the 1.5-litre diesel engine option, alongside the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engines.