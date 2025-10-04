New Land Rover Defender India Launch Soon With Key Features Revealed

The wait for the modern Land Rover Defender is nearly over for Indian buyers. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has confirmed the arrival of its highly anticipated off-road SUV, which will be sold as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) imported directly from its manufacturing facility in Nitra, Slovakia. The new Defender will come in two distinct body styles: the compact three-door Defender 90 and the larger five-door Defender 110, both offering a refreshed take on the iconic design that enthusiasts have admired for decades.

Key Takeaways

Two Versions: Buyers can choose between the short-wheelbase Defender 90 (3-door) and the long-wheelbase Defender 110 (5-door).

Engine Option: The initial version is expected to use a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, with additional engine choices likely in the future.

Import Route: The SUV will be brought in as a CBU, which will naturally have an impact on pricing.

Modern Off-Roader: Built on a new all-aluminium monocoque chassis, it replaces the traditional body-on-frame setup.

A Modern Design on a New Platform

The new Land Rover Defender sits on a purpose-built D7x architecture. This lightweight aluminium monocoque is the stiffest body structure ever made by Land Rover. By moving away from the old ladder-frame chassis, the brand has improved on-road handling and ride comfort while keeping the off-road strength intact.

Styling-wise, the Defender still pays homage to its roots. The upright, boxy silhouette, alpine light windows in the roof, and the signature side-hinged tailgate are all reminders of its heritage. At the same time, it feels thoroughly modern. The Defender 110 is the larger, family-friendly version with five doors, while the Defender 90 captures the classic three-door charm.

Engine, Performance, and Capability

In India, the SUV is expected to debut with the P300 petrol engine. This is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged motor that delivers 296 BHP and 400 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. All models will feature permanent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) along with a twin-speed transfer case.

Off roaders will appreciate the Configurable Terrain Response 2 system, which lets drivers tailor the vehicle’s behavior to different surfaces such as mud, sand, or snow. With a water-wading depth of 900 mm and generous ground clearance, the Defender continues to justify its reputation as one of the most capable SUVs in the world.

Interior and Technology

Step inside, and the Defender reveals a cabin that balances durability with premium touches. The design has a functional edge, most noticeably in the exposed magnesium cross-car beam, which is part of the dashboard’s actual structure.

Tech-wise, the SUV debuts Land Rover’s new 10-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system. Uniquely, it has its own battery, which allows for near-instant startup. The system supports over-the-air updates so features can evolve over time without requiring a workshop visit. Alongside this, the SUV is equipped with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 3D Surround Camera setup that offers a 360-degree view—handy both in urban settings and tricky off-road trails.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the expected price of the new Land Rover Defender in India?

A. Prices for the Land Rover Defender 110 are expected to start from around ₹97 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing for the Defender 90 variant will be announced closer to its specific launch date.

Q. Which other SUVs compete with the Land Rover Defender?

A. In India, the Land Rover Defender will find competition from other premium off-road capable SUVs like the Jeep Wrangler and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Q. Is the new Defender a good car for daily city driving?

A. Yes, unlike its predecessor, the new Defender’s monocoque chassis and modern suspension setup provide a much more comfortable and composed ride, making it suitable for daily use in the city.