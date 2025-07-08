New Sonodyne SAMĀ 5000 Soundbar Brings Dolby Atmos to Indian Homes

Sonodyne, a legacy audio brand from India, has launched its first Dolby Atmos soundbar, the SAMĀ 5000. This new soundbar aims to deliver an immersive home cinematic experience. The SAMĀ 5000 is available for INR 45,000 on amazon.in and sonodyne.com.

Key Takeaways:

Sonodyne, an Indian audio brand with over 55 years of experience, introduces its first Dolby Atmos soundbar.

The SAMĀ 5000 is designed to provide immersive, multi-dimensional sound for a cinematic experience.

It includes a dedicated center channel for clear dialogue and a wireless subwoofer for deep bass.

The soundbar features custom modes for movies, music, and speech, along with various connectivity options.

Sonodyne has a history with Dolby, being the first Indian company to license Dolby NR in the 1980s.

Sonodyne was established in 1970 by IITian Ashoke Mukherjee. The company has over 55 years of experience in audio. Sonodyne manufactures its products in India and exports them worldwide. Their research and manufacturing facilities are in Mumbai and Kolkata, providing audio solutions for both professional and home use. Sonodyne’s sound signature has received positive feedback from sound engineers globally.

The SAMĀ 5000 is Sonodyne’s first Dolby Atmos soundbar. This is not Sonodyne’s first collaboration with Dolby, USA. In the early 1980s, Sonodyne was the first company in India to license Dolby NR (Noise Reduction) for cassette decks. This started a long working relationship between the two companies.

Dolby Atmos offers a platform for high-quality immersive sound. Sonodyne applied its audio engineering experience to optimize the Atmos experience with the SAMĀ 5000. Key aspects addressed include recreating human voice without distortion, creating the illusion of surround sound from above and sides without extra speakers, and delivering dynamics for both subtle and exciting audio.

The SAMĀ 5000 soundbar delivers an immersive Dolby Atmos experience, filling a space with rich, multi-dimensional sound. Its features include:

A dedicated center channel for clear dialogue, reducing listening fatigue.

A compact wireless subwoofer with a 6.5-inch transducer for deep bass.

Powerful multichannel Class D amplifiers work with transducers to provide high power and clarity.

DSP-balanced tuning helps ensure balanced, distortion-free sound at any volume level.

Custom sound modes for movies, music, and speech allow users to adjust audio settings.

HDMI CEC/eARC provides high-definition connectivity with televisions.

Bluetooth, Optical, and Aux connectivity options are available for music playback.

The name SAMĀ, pronounced “Suh-mah” in Sanskrit, means balance and harmony. This name reflects the sound designer’s work to enhance visuals and keep an audience engaged through sound. A sound designer focuses on dialogue clarity, sound effects, ambience, and musical scores to craft an immersive audio experience. The SAMĀ 5000 aims to stay true to this vision, offering an immersive experience inspired by cinematic sound.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q1: What is Dolby Atmos?

A1: Dolby Atmos is a surround sound technology that expands on existing surround sound systems by adding height channels, allowing sounds to be interpreted as three-dimensional objects. This creates a more immersive audio experience.

Q2: Where can I buy the Sonodyne SAMĀ 5000 soundbar?

A2: The Sonodyne SAMĀ 5000 Dolby Atmos soundbar is available for purchase on amazon.in and sonodyne.com.

Q3: What are the main features of the SAMĀ 5000?

A3: The SAMĀ 5000 includes a dedicated center channel, a wireless 6.5-inch subwoofer, Class D amplifiers, DSP-balanced tuning, custom sound modes, and multiple connectivity options like HDMI CEC/eARC, Bluetooth, Optical, and Aux.

Q4: Is Sonodyne an Indian company?

A4: Yes, Sonodyne is an Indian audio brand started in 1970 by IITian Ashoke Mukherjee. They have R&D and manufacturing facilities in Mumbai and Kolkata.