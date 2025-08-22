NODWIN Gaming Acquires Sony’s Evo Stake, Becomes Co-owner

The Evolution Championship Series, better known as Evo, is entering a new chapter. The world’s largest fighting game festival is seeing a change in ownership as NODWIN Gaming has acquired Sony Interactive Entertainment’s (SIE) stake in the event. With this move, NODWIN Gaming steps in as a co-owner alongside RTS, the current partner.

Key Takeaways

NODWIN Gaming, a leading South Asian gaming company, is now a co-owner of Evo after acquiring SIE’s stake.

SIE will continue to play a role as a global sponsor of Evo through 2028, supporting the fighting game community via its PlayStation Tournaments platform.

The new mix of ownership and partnerships aims to expand Evo globally and enhance live event experiences.

Saudi-based entertainment company Qiddiya is investing in RTS and has extended its global partnership with Evo through 2027.

NODWIN Gaming, backed by investors such as Sony Group Corporation and KRAFTON Inc., has built a strong reputation in esports across South Asia. Adding Evo to its portfolio is a significant step. Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, emphasized that the company intends to carry forward the work SIE began and stay true to the Evo community’s legacy.

Sony Interactive Entertainment itself had acquired Evo in partnership with RTS back in 2021. At the time, Phil Rosenberg, Senior Vice President at SIE, explained that the goal was to give Evo the platform to grow internationally. Now, SIE is shifting roles, moving from co-owner to global sponsor of Evo through 2028. Its continued backing will come through PlayStation Tournaments and other yet-to-be-announced products.

These new partnerships between NODWIN Gaming, SIE, Qiddiya, and RTS are expected to broaden Evo’s reach, provide richer content, and build more immersive live experiences. Qiddiya, which first came on board with Evo in 2024, is deepening its commitment by investing in RTS and extending its deal through 2027. Stuart Saw, CEO of RTS, commented that Qiddiya’s involvement will help strengthen what RTS is building with Evo.

Evo’s popularity has only been climbing. The flagship Las Vegas event drew competitors from over 60 countries and featured a sprawling 14-acre show floor with activations from major brands like Chipotle, PlayStation, and Red Bull. In Japan, the festival returned to Tokyo Big Sight, welcoming nearly 30,000 attendees, the largest in-person tournament the country has hosted. Expansion doesn’t stop there: Evo is heading to Europe for the first time with an event in Nice, France this October, and plans are already set for Singapore in 2027.

Rick Thiher, General Manager of Evo, called the recent US and Japan events record-setting and noted that the upcoming France tournament has already broken European registration records. He believes the strengthened partnerships will be key to Evo’s continued expansion, cementing its place as a hub for global fighting game culture.

FAQs

Q1. What is the Evolution Championship Series (Evo)?

A1. The Evolution Championship Series, or Evo, is the world’s largest and longest-running fighting game tournament. It started in 2002 after a series of local arcade tournaments that began in 1996. The event brings together players and fans to compete and celebrate the fighting game community.

Q2. Who are the new co-owners of Evo?

A2. NODWIN Gaming and RTS are the new co-owners of Evo. NODWIN Gaming recently acquired the stake that Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) previously held. RTS has been a co-owner and operator of Evo since 2021.

Q3. What is the role of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) with Evo now?

A3. SIE, which previously held a stake in Evo, has sold its ownership to NODWIN Gaming. SIE will now act as a global sponsor for Evo through 2028 and will continue to support the fighting game community with its PlayStation Tournaments platform and products.