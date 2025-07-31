News

Noise Launches Air Clips 2 Open-Ear Earbuds in India for Rs. 3,999

Noise introduces the Air Clips 2, new open-ear wireless earbuds with air conduction technology. Features 40-hour playtime, dual pairing, and IPX5 rating.

By Shweta Bansal
5 Min Read
Noise Launches Air Clips 2 Open-Ear Earbuds in India for Rs. 3,999

Noise, one of the more recognizable names in India’s growing wearable tech space, has just launched its latest open wireless stereo (OWS) earbuds, the Noise Air Clips 2. These new earbuds make use of air conduction technology and feature a clip-on, open-ear design that doesn’t block the ear canal. Priced at an introductory ₹3,999, they’ll be available starting July 29, 2025. The idea here is simple: offer a practical audio solution for those who want to stay tuned in without tuning out their surroundings.

Contents
Key TakeawaysUnderstanding the Open-Ear DesignFeatures and SpecificationsPrice and AvailabilityRelated FAQs

Key Takeaways

  • Product: Noise Air Clips 2
  • Technology: Open Wireless Stereo (OWS) with air conduction
  • Price: ₹3,999 (introductory offer)
  • Availability: From July 29, 2025, on gonoise.com, Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance, and Croma
  • Main Features: 40-hour playtime, dual device pairing, IPX5 water resistance, 12mm sound driver
  • Colors: Frost Black, Frost Ivory, Frost Green

Understanding the Open-Ear Design

The Air Clips 2 adopt what Noise calls a second-gen open-beam structure. Unlike traditional in-ear designs that wedge into the ear canal, these simply rest outside it. They rely on air conduction, essentially channeling sound through open space to your ear without sealing it off.

It’s a format that’s meant for everyday scenarios were hearing your surroundings still matters. Think of someone taking a morning jog, navigating a commute, or working in a semi-busy office, this design lets you enjoy your music or take a call without completely isolating yourself. The clip-on mechanism also aims for a more relaxed fit, avoiding pressure points, which should make it easier to wear for long stretches.

Features and Specifications

At the core of the Air Clips 2 is a 12mm driver designed to deliver crisp, clear sound for both calls and music. The earbuds are powered by Bluetooth v5.3 for solid connectivity across phones, laptops, or whatever else you’re using. Quick pairing is supported via HyperSync.

One of the more functional touches is Dual Device Pairing, you can hook up to two devices at once, like a phone and a laptop, and switch back and forth depending on what you need. There’s also a low-latency mode, which comes in handy for gamers or those streaming videos where audio lag is a deal-breaker.

Battery life is another strong point. With the charging case, you’re looking at up to 40 hours of total playback. And if you’re low on charge, the Instacharge feature gives you about 180 minutes of playback from just a 10-minute top-up. As for durability, the IPX5 rating means it can handle a bit of sweat or the occasional splash, so gym sessions or drizzly commutes shouldn’t be a problem.

Price and Availability

The Noise Air Clips 2 will officially hit the shelves on July 29, 2025, at a launch price of ₹3,999. You’ll find them available on gonoise.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and in offline stores like Reliance and Croma.

Q1. What is air conduction technology in earbuds?

A1. Air conduction technology transmits sound through the air into your ear canal without blocking it. Earbuds using this technology sit outside your ear, allowing you to hear both your audio and the sounds of your environment.

Q2. Are the Noise Air Clips 2 suitable for running or workouts?

A2. Yes, the Air Clips 2 have an IPX5 water resistance rating, which protects them from sweat and light rain. Their clip-on design is made to provide a secure fit during physical activity.

Q3. Can I connect the Air Clips 2 to my phone and laptop simultaneously?

A3. Yes, the Air Clips 2 support Dual Device Pairing. This feature lets you connect the earbuds to two devices at the same time and switch between them as needed.

Q4. How do open-ear earbuds like Air Clips 2 differ from regular TWS earbuds?

A4. Regular TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds are typically inserted into the ear canal, isolating you from outside noise. Open-ear earbuds like the Air Clips 2 rest outside the ear canal, allowing you to stay aware of your surroundings while listening to audio. This is a key safety and convenience feature for many situations.

Friendship Day 2025 Gift Guide Presents Tech Gadgets for Every Friend
Samsung Launches Galaxy Book4 Edge AI Laptop with Snapdragon X Processor in India
Epson Launches EpiqVision Mini Portable Laser Projectors in India
Sennheiser Offers Up to 50 percent Off on Audio Gear in Amazon Sale
vivo T4R 5G with Quad Curved Display and IP69 Protection Launches in India
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByShweta Bansal
Follow:
An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
Previous Article Friendship Day 2025 Gift Guide Presents Tech Gadgets for Every Friend Friendship Day 2025 Gift Guide Presents Tech Gadgets for Every Friend
Next Article Armor Version.H1 Armor Version.H1 Wired Gaming Headphones Review: Read this before buying!
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

Ultraprolink Boost 45 SFC
Ultraprolink Boost 45 SFC UM1202C USB Charger Review: Powering Your Devices Fast
Armor Version.H1
Armor Version.H1 Wired Gaming Headphones Review: Read this before buying!
Infinix Note 50x Review
Infinix Note 50x Review: A Budget Contender with AI Ambitions
Portronics Toad III Plus Wireless Mouse Review
Portronics Toad III Plus Wireless Mouse Review – A stylish mouse for Genz’s!
Number Navo TWS
Number Navo Buds N1 Review: A Budget Earbud with Surprising Endurance

Latest News

Lenovo Launches 34 inch Legion Pro Curved OLED Gaming Monitor in India
Lenovo Launches 34 inch Legion Pro Curved OLED Gaming Monitor in India
By Swayam Malhotra
Free Fire MAX Offers Redeem Codes for Free Skins and Items on July 31
Free Fire MAX Offers Redeem Codes for Free Skins and Items on July 31
By Mahak Aggarwal
OPPO K13 Turbo Series Debuts in India with an Integrated Cooling Fan
OPPO K13 Turbo Series Debuts in India with an Integrated Cooling Fan
By Swayam Malhotra
JSW Motors Joins Forces with KPIT to Drive Next-Gen Electric Vehicles in India
JSW Motors Joins Forces with KPIT to Drive Next-Gen Electric Vehicles in India
By Srishti Gulati
Hindware Opens Sixth Delhi NCR Brand Store in Kotla Mubarakpur
Hindware Opens Sixth Delhi NCR Brand Store in Kotla Mubarakpur
By Mahak Aggarwal
ASUS Launches Laptop Repair Drop Zones at Exclusive Stores in India
ASUS Launches Laptop Repair Drop Zones at Exclusive Stores in India
By Shweta Bansal

You Might also Like