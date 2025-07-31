Noise Launches Air Clips 2 Open-Ear Earbuds in India for Rs. 3,999

Noise, one of the more recognizable names in India’s growing wearable tech space, has just launched its latest open wireless stereo (OWS) earbuds, the Noise Air Clips 2. These new earbuds make use of air conduction technology and feature a clip-on, open-ear design that doesn’t block the ear canal. Priced at an introductory ₹3,999, they’ll be available starting July 29, 2025. The idea here is simple: offer a practical audio solution for those who want to stay tuned in without tuning out their surroundings.

Product: Noise Air Clips 2

Noise Air Clips 2 Technology: Open Wireless Stereo (OWS) with air conduction

Open Wireless Stereo (OWS) with air conduction Price: ₹3,999 (introductory offer)

₹3,999 (introductory offer) Availability: From July 29, 2025, on gonoise.com, Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance, and Croma

From July 29, 2025, on gonoise.com, Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance, and Croma Main Features: 40-hour playtime, dual device pairing, IPX5 water resistance, 12mm sound driver

40-hour playtime, dual device pairing, IPX5 water resistance, 12mm sound driver Colors: Frost Black, Frost Ivory, Frost Green

Understanding the Open-Ear Design

The Air Clips 2 adopt what Noise calls a second-gen open-beam structure. Unlike traditional in-ear designs that wedge into the ear canal, these simply rest outside it. They rely on air conduction, essentially channeling sound through open space to your ear without sealing it off.

It’s a format that’s meant for everyday scenarios were hearing your surroundings still matters. Think of someone taking a morning jog, navigating a commute, or working in a semi-busy office, this design lets you enjoy your music or take a call without completely isolating yourself. The clip-on mechanism also aims for a more relaxed fit, avoiding pressure points, which should make it easier to wear for long stretches.

Features and Specifications

At the core of the Air Clips 2 is a 12mm driver designed to deliver crisp, clear sound for both calls and music. The earbuds are powered by Bluetooth v5.3 for solid connectivity across phones, laptops, or whatever else you’re using. Quick pairing is supported via HyperSync.

One of the more functional touches is Dual Device Pairing, you can hook up to two devices at once, like a phone and a laptop, and switch back and forth depending on what you need. There’s also a low-latency mode, which comes in handy for gamers or those streaming videos where audio lag is a deal-breaker.

Battery life is another strong point. With the charging case, you’re looking at up to 40 hours of total playback. And if you’re low on charge, the Instacharge feature gives you about 180 minutes of playback from just a 10-minute top-up. As for durability, the IPX5 rating means it can handle a bit of sweat or the occasional splash, so gym sessions or drizzly commutes shouldn’t be a problem.

Price and Availability

The Noise Air Clips 2 will officially hit the shelves on July 29, 2025, at a launch price of ₹3,999. You’ll find them available on gonoise.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and in offline stores like Reliance and Croma.

Related FAQs

Q1. What is air conduction technology in earbuds?

A1. Air conduction technology transmits sound through the air into your ear canal without blocking it. Earbuds using this technology sit outside your ear, allowing you to hear both your audio and the sounds of your environment.

Q2. Are the Noise Air Clips 2 suitable for running or workouts?

A2. Yes, the Air Clips 2 have an IPX5 water resistance rating, which protects them from sweat and light rain. Their clip-on design is made to provide a secure fit during physical activity.

Q3. Can I connect the Air Clips 2 to my phone and laptop simultaneously?

A3. Yes, the Air Clips 2 support Dual Device Pairing. This feature lets you connect the earbuds to two devices at the same time and switch between them as needed.

Q4. How do open-ear earbuds like Air Clips 2 differ from regular TWS earbuds?

A4. Regular TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds are typically inserted into the ear canal, isolating you from outside noise. Open-ear earbuds like the Air Clips 2 rest outside the ear canal, allowing you to stay aware of your surroundings while listening to audio. This is a key safety and convenience feature for many situations.