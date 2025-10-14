Noise Launches Master Buds Max Headphones with Bose Sound for INR 9,999

Noise, the Indian connected lifestyle brand, officially launched its first-ever over-ear headphones, the Master Buds Max, on October 14, 2025. These new headphones mark the latest addition to the brand’s premium Master Series and come with Sound by Bose technology. They’re priced at an introductory rate of ₹9,999.

Here’s a closer look at what the new headphones bring:

Partnership: The audio has been fine-tuned in collaboration with Bose, the American audio giant known for its expertise in sound engineering.

The audio has been fine-tuned in collaboration with Bose, the American audio giant known for its expertise in sound engineering. Noise Cancellation: The Master Buds Max feature adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) capable of reducing noise by up to 40 dB, helping users stay immersed in music or focused on work.

The Master Buds Max feature adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) capable of reducing noise by up to 40 dB, helping users stay immersed in music or focused on work. Battery Life: The headphones promise up to 60 hours of playtime, which, according to the company, is the longest in their category. A quick 10-minute charge can give up to 10 hours of playback, which sounds pretty convenient for travel or long workdays.

The headphones promise up to 60 hours of playtime, which, according to the company, is the longest in their category. A quick 10-minute charge can give up to 10 hours of playback, which sounds pretty convenient for travel or long workdays. Price and Availability: The Master Buds Max are available for ₹9,999 and can be purchased through Gonoise.com, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

Key Features and Specifications

The Noise Master Buds Max were first showcased at IFA Berlin 2025, one of the world’s leading consumer technology events. The collaboration with Bose is aimed at offering a premium, lifelike listening experience that rivals global brands.

One of the standout highlights is the adaptive ANC. Noise mentions that the technology has undergone independent testing and performs up to 85% better in low and mid-frequency ranges compared to competitors. This is especially useful in noisy spaces like airplanes, city traffic, or busy offices, where the headphones help create a quieter personal space.

Another first for this price segment is the introduction of Dynamic EQ technology. This system intelligently adapts the sound based on the user’s environment and volume levels. It enhances bass at lower volumes and balances out the highs and lows at higher volumes to prevent distortion, maintaining consistent sound quality throughout.

Comfort has clearly been considered too. Weighing 262 grams, the Master Buds Max use vegan leather ear cushions paired with aerospace-grade metallic grills. The structure is designed to distribute pressure evenly, reducing ear fatigue during long listening sessions.

For calls, the headphones come equipped with advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) supported by a five-microphone setup. This helps filter out background sounds, ensuring clearer conversations. Users can also take advantage of dual-device pairing, allowing seamless switching between a laptop and a phone, along with customization options through the Noise app.

“Master Buds Max is a milestone in India’s global audio journey,” said Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise. “With Sound by Bose technology, category-leading ANC, and dynamic EQ, we are delivering a product that sets new standards in its category.”

Overall, the Master Buds Max seem like a strong step forward for Noise, blending Bose’s audio expertise with practical features and an accessible price tag. It’s perhaps one of those products that could redefine expectations in the mid-range headphone market.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of Noise Master Buds Max in India?

A. The Noise Master Buds Max are available at an inaugural launch price of ₹9,999.

Q. What are the main features of the Noise Master Buds Max?

A. The main features include Sound by Bose technology, adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (up to 40 dB), 60 hours of battery life, Dynamic EQ, and a five-microphone system for clear calls.

Q. How is the battery life on the Master Buds Max?

A. The headphones provide up to 60 hours of continuous playtime. They also support fast charging, where a 10-minute charge gives 10 hours of playback.

Q. Are the Noise Master Buds Max good for making phone calls?

A. Yes, they are equipped with advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) and a five-microphone system to ensure clear voice quality during calls, even in noisy environments.

Q. Where can I buy the Noise Master Buds Max?

A. The headphones are available for purchase on Gonoise.com, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. Pre-booking is also open on the official Gonoise website.