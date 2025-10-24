Noise Master Buds Max Returns for Second Sale After Selling Out

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle brand, has announced the second sale for its Master Buds Max over-ear headphones, which feature Sound by Bose technology. The headphones will be available again starting October 23, 2025, after their initial launch stock sold out within just 24 hours, showing strong consumer interest in premium yet accessible audio devices in India. The Master Buds Max can be purchased for an inaugural price of INR 9,999 across multiple online and offline channels, including Gonoise.com, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

Key Takeaways

Premium Audio Features Made Accessible

The Master Buds Max is positioned as India’s first over-ear headphone in Noise’s flagship Master Series. The device aims to set a new standard for premium over-ear headphones by combining high-quality sound and comfort with an accessible price tag. The integration of Sound by Bose technology is a major highlight, representing a collaboration that brings world-class audio tuning to the Indian market at a competitive price point. Co-founder Amit Khatri noted that this partnership accelerates their journey by leveraging Bose’s long-standing expertise and $1 billion R&D.

The headphones come with a Dynamic EQ system, which is a first in their segment. This adaptive tuning system automatically adjusts sound levels based on the volume, boosting bass and treble at lower levels for richness, and reducing them at high levels to prevent distortion and listener fatigue. The device is built with 40mm drivers and supports the LHDC 5.0 high-resolution audio codec.

Noise Cancellation and Long Battery Life

A significant feature is the Category-leading adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). This technology uses a five-microphone setup to precisely eliminate external distractions, creating a quieter space for immersion in music or focus during work. Noise claims the ANC can reduce up to 40dB of noise and is tested to outperform competitors across key frequencies. The headphones also offer four ANC modes: ANC On, ANC Off, Adaptive ANC, and Transparency Mode. For clear voice calls, the headphones are equipped with advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC).

For users on the move, the Master Buds Max provides an unparalleled 60 hours of continuous playtime with ANC off, which is claimed to be the longest in its category. Even a brief 10-minute quick charge delivers 10 hours of playback, offering a full day’s use from a short top-up. The lightweight design, with vegan leather cushions, ensures all-day comfort, and the headphones support dual-device pairing for seamless switching between a smartphone and a laptop. Users can personalize sound settings and control ANC through the dedicated Noise app.

Brand Focus on Indian Innovation

Noise, known as India’s leading connected lifestyle brand, has a strong focus on consumer-centricity and design. The company’s R&D arm, Noise Labs, is dedicated to creating breakthroughs and housing stellar technologies across audio and wearables. Noise also contributes to the nation’s manufacturing goals by boosting efforts under the Make in India initiative. The immediate sell-out of the Master Buds Max indicates that the strategy of bringing advanced, premium features into an accessible price bracket resonates deeply with the Indian consumer.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is ‘Sound by Bose’ technology in the Master Buds Max?

A. ‘Sound by Bose’ indicates that the Master Buds Max headphones have audio that was expertly tuned and optimized by Bose, aiming to deliver a high-fidelity, lifelike sound experience.

Q. What is the inaugural price of the Noise Master Buds Max?

A. The headphones are available at an inaugural price of INR 9,999.

Q. What is Dynamic EQ and how does it work?

A. Dynamic EQ is a segment-first feature on the Master Buds Max that adaptively adjusts the audio based on the volume level, enhancing bass and treble at low volumes and preventing harshness or muddiness at high volumes for balanced sound.

Q. How long does the battery last on the Master Buds Max?

A. The headphones offer up to 60 hours of continuous playtime without Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). A 10-minute quick charge provides up to 10 hours of playback.

Q. What other features do the Noise Master Buds Max offer?

A. Other key features include Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for clear calls, dual-device pairing, and control via the Noise app for personalized sound settings.