Nokia Presents Advanced 6G and AI Defense Technology at India Mobile Congress 2025

Nokia is unveiling a range of advanced technologies at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, taking place from October 8th to 11th at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi. The company’s presentation centers on next-generation defense communications, 6G sensing applications, and network operations enhanced by Artificial Intelligence (AI). The showcase aligns with this year’s IMC theme, ‘Innovate to Transform’, emphasizing the growing intersection between connectivity, security, and intelligent automation.

At the heart of Nokia’s exhibits at IMC 2025 are national security solutions and next-generation connectivity. A key attraction is its Advanced Battlefield Communications system, built around portable or vehicle-mounted 4G and 5G Network-in-a-Box units. These are developed to ensure resilient, secure communication for defense personnel operating in remote or high-risk areas.

Another highlight is 6G Sensing Fusion technology, which combines 6G radio access network sensing with CCTV imaging to generate a digital twin of an environment. This allows for real-time situational awareness and improved asset tracking, particularly in sensitive zones like airports, industrial complexes, and warehouses.

Nokia is also putting a strong spotlight on AI integration across its network infrastructure. The company’s AirScale baseband platform, powered by Nokia’s ReefShark chips, uses AI to optimize network performance dynamically. For operators, Nokia is introducing MantaRay AutoPilot, a cloud-based AI system capable of autonomously identifying and fixing network issues. It functions as both an automated troubleshooter and an intelligent assistant, giving operators more control and insight into network performance.

On the cybersecurity front, the NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome uses Generative AI to power a “Hunt Assistant” that can quickly identify, analyze, and neutralize potential threats. This system reflects Nokia’s broader effort to combine AI-driven defense with practical, on-the-ground network intelligence.

Beyond core network innovations, Nokia is celebrating 100 years of Nokia Bell Labs by highlighting a selection of its forward-looking research projects. These include studies aimed at advancing cardiovascular health monitoring, refining weather prediction methods, and designing smarter, more sustainable energy grids.

Adding a more human touch to the tech showcase, Nokia has partnered with a startup to display two intriguing devices. One is a pocket-sized AI medical scanner that analyzes chest sounds to detect diseases like pneumonia and COPD using cloud-based diagnostics. The other is CaptionIT, a pair of 5G-connected AR glasses that display spoken words as live captions, designed to make communication easier for people with hearing impairments.

Senior executives from Nokia India, including Country Head Tarun Chhabra, will participate in several interactive sessions during the event. Visitors interested in exploring Nokia’s technologies can find the company’s exhibits in Hall 1, Booth B4.

Q. What is Nokia’s primary focus at India Mobile Congress 2025?

A. Nokia is focusing on advanced battlefield communications for defense, 6G-based surveillance and security solutions, and the use of AI to automate and secure networks.

Q. What is 6G Sensing Fusion?

A. It’s a technology showcased by Nokia that combines 6G radio signals with CCTV footage to create a live digital twin of a physical space for improved asset tracking and security.

Q. Are there any health technology demonstrations at Nokia’s booth?

A. Yes, Nokia is presenting two innovations from a startup partner: an AI-powered pocket medical scanner for diagnosing chest diseases and CaptionIT AR glasses that provide real-time captions for individuals with hearing loss.

Q. Where is the Nokia booth located at IMC 2025?

A. Nokia’s booth is located in Hall 1, booth B4, at the Yashobhoomi convention center in New Delhi.