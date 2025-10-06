News

Nokia Presents Advanced 6G and AI Defense Technology at India Mobile Congress 2025

Nokia showcases advanced battlefield communications, 6G sensing, and AI-driven network solutions at India Mobile Congress 2025 in New Delhi.

By Swayam Malhotra
5 Min Read
Nokia Presents Advanced 6G and AI Defense Technology at India Mobile Congress 2025

Nokia is unveiling a range of advanced technologies at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, taking place from October 8th to 11th at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi. The company’s presentation centers on next-generation defense communications, 6G sensing applications, and network operations enhanced by Artificial Intelligence (AI). The showcase aligns with this year’s IMC theme, ‘Innovate to Transform’, emphasizing the growing intersection between connectivity, security, and intelligent automation.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Military Technology: Nokia is featuring portable and vehicle-mounted 4G/5G “Network-in-a-Box” systems designed for secure and reliable military communications.
  • 6G and Surveillance: The company is demonstrating how 6G technology can integrate with CCTV systems to create digital twins for real-time tracking and security in critical environments such as airports and industrial facilities.
  • AI for Networks: Several live demos highlight how AI can automate network management, boost performance, and detect security threats with remarkable speed and precision.
  • Partner Innovations: Nokia is also showcasing an AI-powered pocket medical scanner for chest disease diagnosis and AR glasses that provide real-time captions for individuals with hearing loss.

At the heart of Nokia’s exhibits at IMC 2025 are national security solutions and next-generation connectivity. A key attraction is its Advanced Battlefield Communications system, built around portable or vehicle-mounted 4G and 5G Network-in-a-Box units. These are developed to ensure resilient, secure communication for defense personnel operating in remote or high-risk areas.

Another highlight is 6G Sensing Fusion technology, which combines 6G radio access network sensing with CCTV imaging to generate a digital twin of an environment. This allows for real-time situational awareness and improved asset tracking, particularly in sensitive zones like airports, industrial complexes, and warehouses.

Nokia is also putting a strong spotlight on AI integration across its network infrastructure. The company’s AirScale baseband platform, powered by Nokia’s ReefShark chips, uses AI to optimize network performance dynamically. For operators, Nokia is introducing MantaRay AutoPilot, a cloud-based AI system capable of autonomously identifying and fixing network issues. It functions as both an automated troubleshooter and an intelligent assistant, giving operators more control and insight into network performance.

On the cybersecurity front, the NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome uses Generative AI to power a “Hunt Assistant” that can quickly identify, analyze, and neutralize potential threats. This system reflects Nokia’s broader effort to combine AI-driven defense with practical, on-the-ground network intelligence.

Beyond core network innovations, Nokia is celebrating 100 years of Nokia Bell Labs by highlighting a selection of its forward-looking research projects. These include studies aimed at advancing cardiovascular health monitoring, refining weather prediction methods, and designing smarter, more sustainable energy grids.

Adding a more human touch to the tech showcase, Nokia has partnered with a startup to display two intriguing devices. One is a pocket-sized AI medical scanner that analyzes chest sounds to detect diseases like pneumonia and COPD using cloud-based diagnostics. The other is CaptionIT, a pair of 5G-connected AR glasses that display spoken words as live captions, designed to make communication easier for people with hearing impairments.

Senior executives from Nokia India, including Country Head Tarun Chhabra, will participate in several interactive sessions during the event. Visitors interested in exploring Nokia’s technologies can find the company’s exhibits in Hall 1, Booth B4.

Q. What is Nokia’s primary focus at India Mobile Congress 2025?

A. Nokia is focusing on advanced battlefield communications for defense, 6G-based surveillance and security solutions, and the use of AI to automate and secure networks.

Q. What is 6G Sensing Fusion?

A. It’s a technology showcased by Nokia that combines 6G radio signals with CCTV footage to create a live digital twin of a physical space for improved asset tracking and security.

Q. Are there any health technology demonstrations at Nokia’s booth?

A. Yes, Nokia is presenting two innovations from a startup partner: an AI-powered pocket medical scanner for diagnosing chest diseases and CaptionIT AR glasses that provide real-time captions for individuals with hearing loss.

Q. Where is the Nokia booth located at IMC 2025?

A. Nokia’s booth is located in Hall 1, booth B4, at the Yashobhoomi convention center in New Delhi.

Royal Enfield Offers Unique Diwali Gifts for Motorcycle Fans
Meta Announces Candle Subsea Cable to Boost Internet in East and Southeast Asia
Airtel Business to Secure Indian Railways Digital Network with New Contract
Samsung Launches Galaxy M17 5G with 50MP OIS Camera in India
Instagram Rolls Out Map Feature in India to Connect Friends
TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySwayam Malhotra
Follow:
Swayam, a journalism graduate from Panjab University with 5 years of experience, specializes in covering new gadgets and tech impacts. His extensive coverage of software solutions has been pivotal in Tech Bharat's news articles. He specializes in analysing new gadgets, exploring software solutions, and discussing the impact of technology on everyday life.
Previous Article Instagram Rolls Out Map Feature in India to Connect Friends Instagram Rolls Out Map Feature in India to Connect Friends
Next Article Samsung Launches Galaxy M17 5G with 50MP OIS Camera in India Samsung Launches Galaxy M17 5G with 50MP OIS Camera in India
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review: A Durable Phone with a Huge Battery
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review: A Secure and Powerful Business Laptop
Infinix GT 30 Review
Infinix GT 30 Review: A Budget Gaming Phone That Gets the Job Done
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R: A Solid Contender in the Budget Earbud Segment
moto g86 Power Review
moto g86 Power Review: A Long-Lasting Phone with a Clean Software

Latest News

Paytm Now Creates a Custom Rap Song from Your Monthly Spending
Paytm Now Creates a Custom Rap Song from Your Monthly Spending
By Mahak Aggarwal
Zupee's New Video Platform Microdramas Get Over 5 million Views in First Month
Zupee’s New Video Platform Microdramas Get Over 5 million Views in First Month
By Gauri
Skoda Octavia RS Bookings Open In India
Skoda Octavia RS Bookings Open In India
By Shweta Bansal
2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 8.49 Lakh
2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 8.49 Lakh
By Mahak Aggarwal
TVS Apache RTX 300 ADV India Launch Appears Set for October 15
TVS Apache RTX 300 ADV India Launch Appears Set for October 15
By Lakshmi Narayanan
WhatsApp Now Lets You Quick-Share Stories to Facebook and Instagram
WhatsApp Now Lets You Quick-Share Stories to Facebook and Instagram
By Mahak Aggarwal

You Might also Like